We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Could Trim Gains on Political Friction Over EU Aid Package
2020-06-11 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Dip on FOMC, EUR/USD Near Key Resistance
2020-06-10 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen Surge as Stocks Crater. APAC Equities, AUD to Follow?
2020-06-11 23:00:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rises from the Dead as VIX Soars, Stocks Drop Sharply
2020-06-11 20:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts Following June Fed Meeting
2020-06-10 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Grapples at Fibonacci Resistance...Again
2020-06-11 19:10:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Weak Ahead of Friday's GDP Data
2020-06-11 08:00:00
GBP/USD Retreats, Stock Futures Sink as US COVID-19 Cases Swell
2020-06-11 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD fell more against ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso, Malaysian Ringgit and Indonesian Rupiah. Now comes key tests at support levels. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/5AeN7MoyOk https://t.co/gftFtx01bP
  • The #ASX 200 fails to breach key Fibonacci resistance as the OECD suggests an extension of fiscal stimulus packages to continue to support the local economy. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/6i271Dgusu https://t.co/9qbVoLWdW7
  • My majors-based #USD index bounced off key support (March lows) as aggressive risk aversion permeated throughout financial markets over the past 24 hours. A reversal of the downtrend entails taking out falling resistance from March peaks #Dollar https://t.co/vJtGJJ3PYk
  • As promised, here is the preview for Asia: - 🦠#Coronavirus update - 📉Wall Street selloff - 🇦🇺#AUDUSD analysis: capitulation https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/06/11/US-Dollar-and-Yen-Surge-as-Stocks-Crater-APAC-Equities-AUD-to-Follow.html https://t.co/mC9L6n40kh
  • #Bitcoin broke the uptrend and is now hovering on the cusp of 9288.44. Breaking that and the two tiers below it could cast a deep and dark shadow over #BTCUSD https://t.co/kQCGSALKQD
  • 🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI Actual: 39.7 Previous: 26.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-11
  • #Gold: Since setting a fresh seven-year-high in May, Gold prices have shown back-and-forth price action with little discernible long-term bias. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/ezWewqKUbG https://t.co/pW7W8S4XzK
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI due at 22:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 26.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-11
  • I'm sure it'll be fine. We're only a consumer-driven economy experiencing double-digit unemployment with a highly-leveraged corporate market...Okay this might be a problem actually. https://t.co/pkOsQZ673B
  • #AUD and #NZD heading lower into Asia after Wall Street trade ended in the red. APAC stocks may follow. Stay tuned for my Asia AM (to be released at 23:00 GMT)
US Dollar and Yen Surge as Stocks Crater. APAC Equities, AUD to Follow?

US Dollar and Yen Surge as Stocks Crater. APAC Equities, AUD to Follow?

2020-06-11 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, Stock Markets, Wall Street Trade, Asia-Pacific Equities, AUD/USD Analysis – TALKING POINTS

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq Dow Jones sink with AUD, NZD and NOK while anti-risk USD and JPY surged
  • Concern about growing coronavirus cases and derailment of smooth reopening soured sentiment
  • AUD/USD capitulation at early-January swing-high could mark the beginning of a broader pullback

Stock markets suffered their worst day since the selloff in global equities in March. The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq indices closed 5.89, 6.90 and 5.27 percent lower, respectively. Foreign exchange markets reflected a similar risk-off tilt, with the session’s biggest losers being the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone, and the cycle-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars. The anti-risk Japanese Yen and US Dollar surged.

Both crude oil prices and the S&P 500 index broke their respective uptrends which cast a bearish shadow over each one’s future after they failed to clear their own resistance levels. The spread of credit default swaps (CDS) on sub-investment grade corporate debt widened amid concerns that a smooth reopening of the economy may be at risk, leaving borrowers with high levels of debt more vulnerable to default.

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

The Japanese Yen’s and US Dollar’s strength will likely extend in Asia at the expense of regional equity markets and growth-oriented commodities like crude oil. The Australian and New Zealand Dollars may also surrender in the face of swelling selling pressure. Spreads on credit default swaps for regional debt may also continue to widen and put a premium on anti-risk assets and a discount on their growth-oriented counterparts.

AUD/USD Analysis

AUD/USD was recently rejected at the upper tier of the 0.6911-0.7018 resistance range, a familiar stalling point dating back to early January. The pair’s inability to clear that six-month swing-high was met with disappointment – as marked by the over two-percent drop below 0.6911. This may be the beginning of a broader pullback, though sellers may encounter some downside friction at 0.6642.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
USD Hammered by FOMC. Has AUD/USD Topped? Stocks May Rise in Asia
USD Hammered by FOMC. Has AUD/USD Topped? Stocks May Rise in Asia
2020-06-10 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
2020-06-10 06:00:00
AUD/USD at a Turning Point Ahead of China CPI. APAC Stocks at Risk?
AUD/USD at a Turning Point Ahead of China CPI. APAC Stocks at Risk?
2020-06-09 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
US 500
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.