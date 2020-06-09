We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 29 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2020-06-09 09:23:00
Crude Oil Price Hits Resistance as OPEC+ Cuts Hang in Limbo
2020-06-09 17:00:00
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Outlook: The Last Big Gap to Fill
2020-06-09 12:30:00
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Won't Relent, Flag Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-09 14:30:00
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rate Struggles to Break Resistance
2020-06-09 08:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
AUD/USD at a Turning Point Ahead of China CPI. APAC Stocks at Risk?

AUD/USD at a Turning Point Ahead of China CPI. APAC Stocks at Risk?

2020-06-09 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, China CPI, AUD/USD Outlook – TALKING POINTS

The Nasdaq index briefly touched above an all-time high at 10,000 but ended the day less than 0.30 percent higher; its equity peers were not so lucky. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed 1.09 and -0.78 percent lower, respectively. The cycle-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars were in pain along with the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone while the anti-risk Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc prospered.

Gold prices ticked slightly higher, but silver and palladium both closed over one percent lower. The risk-off tilt may have been due in part to fading bullish sentiment alongside a worse-than-expected JOLTS job opening data. The figures came in at 5046, falling short of the 5750 forecast as the previous reading was revised down to 6011 from 6191.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

Wall Street’s sneeze may mean Asia-Pacific stock markets will catch a cold, and growth-oriented currencies like AUD and NZD may be at risk to declining as well. Their emerging market peers may descend with them, though the South Korean Won’s strong performance in the prior session may act as a cushion for potentially bearish sentiment in Asia.

Australian Westpac consumer confidence data for June will be published which could further undermine AUD. This comes at an especially politically-fragile time when Australia and its largest trading partner – China – are showing greater intra-regional friction. The Asian giant will be released its CPI report for June with expectations of a 2.7 percent increase for price growth. A disappointing figure could hurt the Aussie.

Discover your trading personality to help find optimal forms of analyzing financial markets

AUD/USD Forecast

AUD/USD may be at a critical turning point. The pair recently crossed the 0.6911 threshold, though its failure to clear 0.7018 – which also marks the early-January swing-high – could be the early signs of a pullback. The clean rejection at resistance may inspire a wave of sellers to enter the market and capitalize on what may be a broader decline.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

