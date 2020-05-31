We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY – Charts & Levels
2020-05-31 23:50:00
Markets Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, GBP, Brexit Talks, Dow Jones, USD, NFPs
2020-05-31 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Stalling at Resistance, Multi-Week Uptrend at Risk?
2020-05-31 00:00:00
Oil Price to Stay Afloat as US Output Falls to Lowest Level Since 2018
2020-05-29 23:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite Ready for More Highs?
2020-05-31 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, GBP, Brexit Talks, Dow Jones, USD, NFPs
2020-05-31 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, GBP, Brexit Talks, Dow Jones, USD, NFPs
2020-05-31 16:00:00
Gold Prices Face RBA, BoC, ECB, US Jobs Data and Brexit Talks
2020-05-30 12:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, GBP, Brexit Talks, Dow Jones, USD, NFPs
2020-05-31 16:00:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD May Go Along for the Ride
2020-05-30 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rebound Faces First Test
2020-05-30 09:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite Ready for More Highs?

2020-05-31 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Wall Street, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Market sentiment recovered into Friday’s Wall Street close
  • Trump presser on China underwhelmed escalation worries
  • Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite eyeing more highs?

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite soared into Friday’s close after temporarily trading in the red. The former still ended the day -0.07% while the latter two closed +0.48% and +1.29% respectively. This turnaround in sentiment weighed against the anti-risk Japanese Yen while the growth-linked Australian Dollar followed the rise in global equities.

Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

For most of Friday, investors were anxiously awaiting President Donald Trump’s news conference on China. This was in response to the latter endorsing a proposed security law for Hong Kong. In fact, sentiment deteriorated during morning North American trade as the White House weighed sanctions against China’s finance sector. Perhaps fears that the Trump administration could also levy tariffs worried traders.

Ultimately it seemed that the worst-case scenario priced in by markets was avoided, for now. For one thing, reports crossed the wires that Trump was not planning on quitting the phase-one trade deal. He formerly announced that the country would revoke Hong Kong’s preferential treatment status. Stock markets cheered his presser, sinking the haven-oriented US Dollar.

Monday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

With that in mind, Asia Pacific equities could follow Wall Street’s rosy lead to start off the new trading week. Gains in Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 and Australia’s ASX 200 may offer support for the Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar.

This could come at the expense of the US Dollar and Japanese Yen. Caixin China manufacturing PMI (May) will cross the wires later today. The data could reveal further insight into how the economic recovery is unfolding in the world’s second-largest economy.

Wall Street Technical Analysis

Below is a 4-hour chart of my Wall Street index which averages Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures. Prices failed to confirm a breakout under key rising support from the middle of May – pink lines. This leaves the index facing peaks from last week as US equities, on average, attempt to push towards highs from March. Keep an eye on RSI which could reveal negative divergence, a sign of fading momentum.

Wall Street BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -2% 0%
Weekly 19% -9% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Wall Street Index – 4-Hour Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq Composite Ready for More Highs?

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Crude Oil Prices May Fall on US-China Tension, Trump Speech Eyed
2020-05-29 03:30:00
Australian Dollar May Wilt, Markets Await Trump China News Conference
2020-05-28 23:00:00
New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD Eye Uptrend Resumption. Dow Jones Gains
2020-05-27 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
