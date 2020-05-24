We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
S&P 500 Struggling at Resistance, Volatility Risk Ahead Elevated

2020-05-24 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Hong Kong – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • S&P 500 gained but struggled at resistance, at risk to turning
  • Financial markets recovered from risk-averse APAC session
  • US markets are offline today, raising volatility risk ahead

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones ended Friday +0.24% and -0.04% respectively in what was a rather mixed session for global equities. The haven-linked US Dollar and similarly-behaving Japanese Yen trimmed some of their gains during the North American trading session. This is also as the sentiment-linked Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar regained some lost ground from early on.

AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for the Australian Dollar?
Get My Guide

During the Asia Pacific trading session, risk aversion engulfed financial markets as China imposed more stringent control over Hong Kong. This has drawn harsh criticism from the United States as tensions with China have already been on the rise as of late. These woes sent the Hang Seng to its worst day since July 2015, dropping 5.56 percent.

Then sentiment cooled and cautiously recovered throughout the European and North American trading sessions. This is as Anthony Fauci, chief of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that staying locked down for a ‘prolonged period’ is not the way to go. Bets of lockdown easing and a reinvigoration in economic activity may have rekindled speculative appetite from investors.

Develop the discipline and objectivity you need to improve your approach to trading consistently

Monday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

The week starts on a rather quiet note, with US markets offline for the Memorial Day holiday today. This could make for less-than-usual liquidity conditions, exacerbating price swings in markets in the event of breaking headlines. A lack of prominent economic event risk also places the focus for currencies on market mood.

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has been struggling to push through the peak from April. This makes for a range of resistance between 2944 – 2965. Negative RSI divergence is present and that is a sign of fading upside momentum which could precede a turn lower. If that is the case, immediate support seems to sit below at 2908 followed by 2823.

US 500 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 1% 1%
Weekly -11% 8% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 – Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Crude Oil Prices Slip With Stocks. China Plans Tighter Grip on Hong Kong
2020-05-22 05:13:00
Australian Dollar at Tipping Point as US-China Tensions Heat Up?
2020-05-21 23:00:00
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
Crude Oil Price Breakout Eyed, Will the Canadian Dollar Rally?
2020-05-20 23:00:00
