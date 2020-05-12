We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Australian Dollar May Fall After Nasdaq Composite Tumbled into Close

2020-05-12 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Australian Dollar trims gains as Nasdaq Composite slides into close
  • Clear catalyst for late selloff seemed absent. Fauci, Fed commented
  • Asia Pacific equities may decline as AUD/USD faces a bearish setup

Australian Dollar Wobbles as Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 Sink in Final Hours of Trade

The sentiment-linked Australian Dollar wrapped up cautiously lower after trimming gains during Tuesday’s North American trading session. A late-day selloff unexpectedly accelerated losses on Wall Street, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declining the most over the course of 4 hours since March 25. The anti-risk Japanese Yen aimed slightly higher as the S&P 500 closed -2.05% to the downside.

Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get My Guide
Get My Guide

A clear catalyst behind the rapid selloff seemed absent during the final hours of trade. What is becoming increasingly clear is the fading slope of appreciation in overall US equities. Some newswires attributed losses in stocks on earlier comments from Anthony Fauci, the country’s key infectious disease expert. He warned that states reopening too quickly could ‘set you back on the road on trying to get an economic recovery.

Meanwhile Federal Reserve officials offered their takes on the economy. Loretta Mester – President of the Cleveland branch – said that the unemployment rate could perhaps surpass 20 percent. She also reiterated that the Fed would try to use other tools before considering negative rates. Patrick Harker – President of the Philadelphia branch – said that a second wave of infections would ‘deal a hard hit’ to growth.

Wednesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

With that in mind, S&P 500 futures are pointing lower heading into Wednesday’s Asia Pacific trading session. That may speak to what can be a ‘risk-off’ tone to come. This may dampen the Australian Dollar while perhaps supporting the Japanese Yen. The New Zealand Dollar is eyeing the RBNZ monetary policy announcement. Rates are anticipated to be left at 0.25%, but markets may be looking for additional unconventional measures.

Develop the discipline and objectivity you need to improve your approach to trading consistently

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

The AUD/USD may be at risk to a turn lower down the road. The pair seems to be developing a Double Top which is a bearish reversal chart pattern. A break under support, which seems to lay between 0.6368 to 0.6390, could catalyze a pronounced selloff in the Aussie. Finding confirmation though may be key. Uptrend resumption entails taking out resistance at 0.6570.

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 5% 3%
Weekly -24% 19% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD – 4-Hour Chart

Australian Dollar May Fall After Nasdaq Composite Tumbled into Close

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

