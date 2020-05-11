USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • As the head of the central bank from the world's 3rd-largest economy, concerns about the broader picture for global GDP carry an acute message for what may become the economic reality. If more central bankers follow this tone, it wouldn't surprise me to see risk aversion pickup https://t.co/IouInLF4HI
  • Bank of Japan's Governor Kuroda: Global economy is rapidly worsening due to virus, Japan's economy will continue to be in a severe state. Downside risks are larger for the economic outlook -BBG #Yen $USDJPY
  • RT @JenaFriedman: BREAKING NEWS: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has tested positive for Covid-19
  • Fed says secondary market facility to start buying ETFs on Tuesday - BBG #coronavirus #Fed
  • China imposes a ban on four Australian abattoirs - BBG (ABC) This may help explain heightened liquidation pressure in #AUD crosses
  • Market snapshot: Anti-risk #JPY and #USD gaining vs growth-oriented #AUD and #NZD
  • AUD/USD pressured lower ahead of a speech from Fed Chair Powell later this week. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/Ij4eoT3AQ1 https://t.co/TDCSizv0Vw
  • BTC price action swings wildly around the highly anticipated Bitcoin halving event. Get your $BTC market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/c7L5FfpiMZ https://t.co/aYuM8GkBDG
  • (Asia AM) The $USDJPY may extend its rally after the US #Dollar soared in a mixed 24 hours for global equities. The tech-heavy #NASDAQ Composite outpaced the #DowJones Industrial Average #USD #Yen - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/05/11/USDJPY-Breakout-May-Extend-Nasdaq-Composite-Outpaces-Dow-Jones.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/UipiCH5XtX
  • Market snapshot: #AUD, #NZD and #CAD all edging modestly lower while US equity futures are mixed [delayed]
USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones

2020-05-11 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Japanese Yen, USD/JPY – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • US Dollar gains in mixed session for global stocks, Yen weakens
  • Tech stocks diverged with industrial shares, AUD and NZD fell
  • USD/JPY may extend rally after break above bullish chart pattern

US Dollar Gains as Japanese Yen Sinks in Mixed Day for Global Equities

The haven-linked US Dollar had a rosy session to start off this week as sentiment struggled in directionless trade. It began on an upbeat during the Asia Pacific trading session as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) hinted at further monetary stimulus. This also sapped the appeal of the anti-risk Japanese Yen. However, the European session struggled to find follow-through as the Euro Stoxx 50 closed -0.84%.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

There was a resurgence in risk appetite during the North American session, but that was only enough to bring the S&P 500 to a flat day. Most of the gains in equities were derived from health care and information technology stocks as financial and energy shares weighed on indexes. There was a notable disparity between the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (+0.78%) and with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (-0.45%).

To that end, investors may be parking their capital into sectors that could be perceived to fare better off in a work-from-home environment. The sentiment-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars underperformed, struggling to capitalize on the late-day recovery in risk appetite. The liquidity advantage of the Greenback relative to the Yen may have been part of why USD/JPY soared over the past 24 hours in relation with equities.

Tuesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

Asia Pacific equities may be heading for a mixed start to the day. Chinese inflation data is up but that may not yield a significant reaction from markets if the PBOC is aiming for more stimulus already. Thus a higher-than-expected print may not inspire much lasting follow-through for the Australian Dollar. The AUD is generally the market’s favored liquid China proxy. As such, it could rather focus on broad sentiment.

Develop the discipline and objectivity you need to improve your approach to trading consistently

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

USD/JPY may be on the verge of extending gains after prices broke above a Falling Wedge over the past 24 hours. This is a bullish chart pattern outlined on the 4-hour chart below. The push through descending resistance appears to have been confirmed as prices attempt to rise towards the next technical barrier around 108.08. Positive RSI divergence also preceded the turn higher, a sign of fading downside momentum.

USD/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 34% 15%
Weekly -4% 22% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY – 4-Hour Chart

USD/JPY Breakout May Extend, Nasdaq Composite Outpaces Dow Jones

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

