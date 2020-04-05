We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil May Fall as Australian Dollar Gains at Open

2020-04-05 20:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, Crude Oil, Australian Dollar, OPEC, Virus – Asia Pacific Market Open

The Canadian Dollar may fall with crude oil as the Australian Dollar gains at market open. Over the weekend, the OPEC+ virtual meeting (originally plannedon Monday) was pushed back to later this week. This followed a row between key producers Saudi Arabia and Russia as they exchanged verbal jabs. The former said that comments by the latter blaming the end of the OPEC+ pact were “fully devoid of truth”.

The dive in crude oil prices – in response to the coronavirus outbreak plummeting global travel – was amplified by a price war initiated by Saudi Arabia and Russia. Last week, the commodity surged in its best 5 days since at least 1983 on hopes of major output cuts to help alleviate a supply glut. Though it is unclear yet if other major oil producers – notably the US – could join in as confusion around output cuts fueled price volatility.

Further complicating matters are threats from President Donald Trump who over the weekend hinted at using tariffs “if needed” to protect the oil industry. Meanwhile weekend futures tracking Wall Streetcourtesy of IG - were pointing higher into Monday’s Asia Pacific session. That could precede a cautiously optimistic tone at the onset of the new week, perhaps boding well for the growth-oriented Australian Dollar.

On Sunday New York State – the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States – reported its first drop in coronavirus deaths. Meanwhile across the Atlantic Ocean, Italy and France reported ebbing fatalities from the virus which fueled case stabilization bets. Gains in equities may also help alleviate weakness in sentiment-linked crude oil. Follow-through is however uncertain given the fluid nature of COVID-19.

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis

Given upside pressure, USD/CAD could be testing key falling resistance from the March peak on the 4-hour chart below - blue lines. With confirmation, a breakout could precede a reversal of the near-term downtrend as prices challenge 1.4349. Taking out this area may open the door to revisiting peaks from 2016. Otherwise a descent through rising support from March 27 – pink lines – may refocus the objective to the downside.

USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 21% 4% 9%
Weekly 27% 16% 20%
USD/CAD 4-Hour Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

