Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rips as Markets Surges on Virus Stimulus
2020-03-26 16:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Carves Higher Highs and Lows as Bearish Momentum Abates
2020-03-26 05:00:00
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
Crude Oil Pares Gains As Nervous Market Looks To US Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 07:00:00
Dow, S&P 500 Hasten Rally as the USD Snaps - Is the Low in Place?
2020-03-26 19:45:00
S&P 500, Dow and Risk: Reversal; Pause or Indecision
2020-03-26 03:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Stimulus May Propel XAU/USD Past Resistance
2020-03-26 22:35:00
Crude Oil Pares Gains As Nervous Market Looks To US Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 07:00:00
British Pound, GBP/USD Climbs Through Resistance. Yen at Risk Next
2020-03-27 00:00:00
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
USD/JPY Pressured by Record-Smashing Spike in Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 15:33:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
2020-03-26 09:23:00
British Pound, GBP/USD Climbs Through Resistance. Yen at Risk Next

2020-03-27 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
British Pound, GBP/USD, Equities, US Dollar, Japanese Yen – Asia Pacific Market Open

British Pound Soars Alongside Stocks, Japanese Yen at Risk Ahead?

The British Pound was the best-performing major currency on Thursday, rallying alongside a broad “risk-on” tilt in global equities. Lately, Sterling appears to have become more sensitive to risk assets. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed 6.38% and 6.24% higher respectively. The upbeat mood from investors sapped the appeal of safety, sending the haven-linked US Dollar lower as it extended losses.

Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Traders largely brushed aside a 3.28 million rise in US jobless claims last week, a record. Rather investors focused on the fundamental theme that aggressive fiscal stimulus can blunt the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Overnight, Senators passed a US$2 trillion virus relief bill that is expected to be pushed through the House later today and then signed off by President Donald Trump before the weekend.

Just before Wall Street closed for trading yesterday, 4 Senators hinted at possibly delaying a vote on the stimulus package. That likely caused equities to trim some of their gains on Wednesday as some investors may have been reluctant to fully commit to riskier asset exposure. Once the bill was voted on overnight, greatly increasing the certainty of its implementation, investors may have spent Thursday fully baking in its passage.

Friday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

With that in mind, we may see Asia Pacific equities follow the rosy North American session. That may bode well for the sentiment-linked Australian Dollar while dent the anti-risk Japanese Yen and US Dollar. Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping are expected to hold a call at 9pm EDT (1:00 GMT).

Tariffs and trade may be brought up based on earlier language from the White House. US lawmakers were reportedly pressing Trump to defer all tariffs for at least 90 days. If this could be the case, that may further improve the near term upbeat mood in markets.

British Pound Technical Analysis

GBP/USD took out “outer” resistance on the 4-hour chart below, confirming the upside breakout. That may have placed the British Pound on a trajectory to reverse its aggressive downtrend that took the pair from 1.3200 to 1.1407 earlier this month. A push through the former low from October at 1.2193 exposes the 50% Fibonacci extension at 1.2304. Closing above the latter may pave the way to test 1.2506.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% 37% 2%
Weekly -20% 76% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD 4-Hour Chart

British Pound, GBP/USD Climbs Through Resistance. Yen at Risk Next

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

