  • The New Zealand Dollar is attempting to reclaim some lost ground against its US counterpart after sliding to an 11-year low. The dominant trend still points lower however. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/OA0b46qmQZ https://t.co/pdcysE4of0
  • South Korea confirms 104 more coronavirus cases -BBG
  • Subaru to extend Indiana plant shutdown until April 6 -BBG
  • Bank of Korea plans weekly repo purchase system, to provide liquidity to markets unlimitedly for 3 months - BBG
  • (Asia AM) The Canadian Dollar rose but $USDCAD maintained its upward trajectory. This is as the US #Dollar is gaining with an immediate vote on the virus relief bill appearing to be delayed #coronavirus - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/03/26/Canadian-Dollar-Rose-USDCAD-Uptrend-Held-Virus-Bill-Vote-Delayed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/MOgxdiI2Mr
  • The $USD soared against the Indonesian Rupiah, with USD/IDR eyeing its best month since the 1997-98 Asia financial crisis amid the #coronavirus outbreak. Can this trend continue? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/QJ7aoppqPH https://t.co/Aa8NUdR0cc
  • US Senate released text of the $2 trillion stimulus bill -BBG
  • Singapore cut 2020 GDP forecast to (-4.0% to-1.0%) from (-0.5% to +1.5%) prior -BBG
  • Singapore Dollar mute on dismal growth data: Singapore GDP (1Q A): -2.2% y/y versus -1.4% expected (worst since 2009) -10.6% q/q versus -8.2% expected (worst since 2010) Focus likely on risk trends, US fiscal stimulus and today's jobless claims report $USDSGD #SGD #Singapore https://t.co/2W3cT0M8u8
  • Now I really can’t wait to read Principles https://t.co/jNC1GlvLXv
Canadian Dollar Rose, USD/CAD Uptrend Held. Virus Bill Vote Delayed?

Canadian Dollar Rose, USD/CAD Uptrend Held. Virus Bill Vote Delayed?

2020-03-26 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, US Dollar, Wall Street, Virus Relief Bill – Asia Pacific Market Open

Canadian Dollar Gains, US Dollar May Rise as Virus Relief Bill Vote May Be Delayed

The Canadian Dollar was one of the best performing majors on Wednesday as sentiment continued to improve on bets of aggressive US fiscal stimulus. CAD gains picked up pace during the Wall Street session as crude oil prices trimmed losses from earlier in the day. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed 1.15% and 2.39% to the upside as the haven-linked US Dollar saw cautious weakness. Emerging market shares also ticked higher.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Yet some nervousness is brewing with Wall Street futures pointing lower heading into Thursday’s Asia Pacific trading session. The sentiment-linked Australian Dollar and similarly-behaving New Zealand Dollar are falling as the anti-risk Japanese Yen is rising. The Canadian Dollar is also trimming some of Wednesday’s performance as the US Dollar aims cautiously higher.

Towards the end of the North American session, Senators Bernie Sanders, Lindsey Graham, Ben Sasse and Tim Scott expressed various concerns about the $2 trillion stimulus package and threatened to delay a vote on it. This may have been why the S&P 500 and Dow Jones trimmed gains into the close and left foreign exchange markets expressing a “risk-off” tilt.

Thursday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

The markets are likely placing an emphasis on expediency for policymakers to pass a fiscal package. Threats to the timing risk worsening the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in the very near term. Later today, US jobless claims are anticipated to surge at a record pace. With that in mind, there may be scope for the US Dollar to recover ahead as the Greenback follows key rising support from earlier this month.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 01
( 00:04 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis

USD/CAD could be facing a very important technical turning point. The pair is testing “outer” support on the 4-hour chart below. This follows a break under “inner” support earlier in the week. The former is maintaining the upward trajectory. A daily close under 1.4145 – 1.4177 risks overturning the dominant uptrend. Otherwise, we may see the Canadian Dollar weaken towards falling resistance from this month’s peak.

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -15% 9% -6%
Weekly 42% -2% 19%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD 4-Hour Chart

Canadian Dollar Rose, USD/CAD Uptrend Held. Virus Bill Vote Delayed?

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

