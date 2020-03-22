We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Outlook, 19-Year High Next? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-22 09:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Remains Bearish
2020-03-22 02:00:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: RSI on Cusp of Flashing Buy Signal
2020-03-22 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Is USD/CAD Still Bullish as Breakout Stalls?
2020-03-22 02:34:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-22 16:00:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-22 16:00:00
US Dollar Outlook, 19-Year High Next? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-22 09:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Plunge Accelerates as Virus Spreads
2020-03-21 23:00:00
Yen May Gain as Weekend Dow Jones Futures Fall, NZD Eyes RBNZ Stimulus
2020-03-22 20:30:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-22 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • Fed's Kashkari says the Fed is being aggressive in their approach but monetary authorities could do more if necessary - CBS (60 Minutes)
  • Australia ASX 200 index fell 8.4% early into the session (BBG)
  • #Trump says he will work with Pelosi to get a stimulus package through. US might need another stimulus, hopefully it will not require it (BBG)
  • RT @FirstSquawk: U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER SAYS HE BELIEVES DISAGREEMENTS OVER CORONAVIRUS BILL CAN BE OVERCOME IN THE NEXT 24…
  • Democrats block senate stimulus bill after negotiations break down - BBG #coronavirus #USD
  • Senate lacking votes to advance GOP virus bill. Voting will be ongoing. (BBG) #Coronavirus
  • US Senate coronavirus bill failed to get enough votes to clear the first procedural hurdle (First Squawk)
  • LIVE NOW: In this session, Strategist @DavidJSong will discuss trading strategies for the top event risk in the week ahead https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/175202251
  • #USDollar surging against growth-oriented FX as risk aversion drives demand for haven-linked assets. At the moment, USD is up: ~1.2% vs #NOK ~0.9% vs #SEK ~1.5% vs #NZD ~1.1% vs #AUD
  • Cycle-sensitive NZD aggressively down vs G10 FX as market moods sours after #SP500 futures hit limit early into Monday's trading session.
2020-03-22 20:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, New Zealand Dollar, RBNZ, NZD/USD – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Japanese Yen may gain with weekend Dow futures pointing lower
  • NZD/USD could fall after RBNZ announced bond-buying program
  • Markets eyeing next U.S. fiscal measures to help economic growth

Yen May Gain, New Zealand Dollar May Weaken on RBNZ easing

The anti-risk Japanese Yen may gain as Monday’s Asia Pacific trading session gets underway. Weekend Wall Street futures – courtesy of IG – showed the Dow Jones aiming over 2.5% to the downside from Friday’s close. Meanwhile the sentiment-linked New Zealand Dollar is at risk after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced further monetary stimulus measures.

Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

The RBNZ is going to implement a $30 billion large scale asset purchase program consisting of New Zealand government bonds across a range of maturities. The Committee judged that these actions were needed to meet inflation and employment objectives amid the coronavirus outbreak plaguing global growth. This program is anticipated to be conducted over the next 12 months and adjustments could be made.

Over the weekend, coronavirus cases in the United States totaled 30,000 with those in New York rising to 15,000. On Sunday, Italy reported 3,957 cases which brought the country’s total to 59,138. Meanwhile countries around the world continued to take measures on social isolation. Germany limited public gatherings to no more than 2 people. In the U.S., states such as Ohio, New Jersey and Illinois limited outside venturing.

Last week, the S&P 500 dipped 15% in its largest drop over 5 days since October 2008. This is as the haven-linked US Dollar rose, trimming some gains on Friday during temporary periods of “risk-on” trade. The markets are eyeing further U.S. fiscal response. There are mixed signals about when a vote on a new stimulus bill could come. The Republican-majority Senate is eyeing Monday as Democrats draft their own bill.

Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis

NZD/USD may be on the verge of resuming losses if prices can close under the 23.6% Fibonacci extension at 0.5686. On the 4-hour chart below, the New Zealand Dollars appears to have closed under near-term rising support from last week’s bottom. That may lead to retest of key support which is a range between 0.5466 to 0.5521. Otherwise, a close above falling resistance from March 11 may see gains accelerate.

NZD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% -5% 5%
Weekly -14% 13% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

NZD/USD 4-Hour Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

