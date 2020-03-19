We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Bounces as ECB Offers Extra QE on Virus, Will EUR/USD Gains Last?
2020-03-19 00:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2020-03-18 18:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Nears Record as Stocks, Oil & Gold Plunge Again
2020-03-18 21:56:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Virus Breakout Fuel Loonie, Oil Plunge
2020-03-18 16:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P Slammed as Treasuries, USD Show Violent Gyrations
2020-03-18 21:15:00
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Nears Record as Stocks, Oil & Gold Plunge Again
2020-03-18 21:56:00
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
2020-03-18 06:51:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
US Dollar Rises, British Pound (GBP) Drops to 1985 Low, London Set for Lockdown - US Market Open
2020-03-18 14:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Wuhan reports no new #coronavirus cases after almost 2-month lockdown -BBG
  • [corr] New Zealand Dollar selloff is accelerating in Asia trade as US #Dollar up. Markets may be betting on #RBNZ perhaps turning to #QE. A reminder that after they cut rates Monday (see link), they hinted at preferring QE over further rate cuts $NZDUSD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/03/15/Japanese-Yen-US-Dollar-New-Zealand-Dollar-May-Gap-on-Pandemic-Woes.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/4fLUbzYMiL
  • Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura: Cash handouts still at the idea stage, aim for responses in line with the virus impact -BBG
  • New Zealand government says citizens should not travel overseas, those overseas should consider coming home -BBG
  • Unsurprising given what is likely in store ahead for the economy on the #coronavirus outbreak. Also ahead of the #RBA at 3:30 GMT #AUD $AUDUSD https://t.co/c6DxsTv77J
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Full Time Employment Change (FEB), Actual: 6.7k Expected: N/A Previous: 45.2k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-19
  • $AUDUSD little changed on February's cautiously upbeat jobs report - https://t.co/f6cBjbMvdg https://t.co/4peEIOWCwd
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Employment Change (FEB), Actual: 26.7k Expected: 6.3k Previous: 12.9k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-19
  • Australian full time employment change (FEB): Actual: 6.7k Prior: 46.2k
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Full Time Employment Change (FEB), Actual: 6.7k Expected: N/A Previous: 46.2k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-19
Euro Bounces as ECB Offers Extra QE on Virus, Will EUR/USD Gains Last?

Euro Bounces as ECB Offers Extra QE on Virus, Will EUR/USD Gains Last?

2020-03-19 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Euro, EUR/USD, ECB, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Quantitative Easing – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Euro, EUR/USD gain as ECB introduces additional QE measures on virus
  • This followed aggressive US Dollar rise on haven demand as stocks declined
  • Australian Dollar may rise with stocks if RBA further bolsters sentiment next

BREAKING NEWS: ECB Introduces Extra Quantitative Easing Measures, Euro Soars

The Euro surged in a volatile knee-jerk reaction to the European Central Bank which announced additional quantitative easing measures. The ECB offered an extra emergency pandemic asset program worth about 750 billion Euros. Heading into the announcement, the central bank’s governing council was holding an emergency call on the coronavirus response effort which offered an initial boost to market sentiment.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

These measures cover private and public sector securities and is anticipated to prolong until the end of 2020. They will also include Greek debt under a waiver. Christine Lagarde, the ECB’s President, said that there are “no limits” to their commitment to the Euro. This was perhaps in spirit to former head Mario Draghi when during the Eurozone Debt Crisis of 2011 he said they will do “whatever it takes” to preserve the Euro.

Today’s actions followed last week’s policy announcement where the central bank boosted liquidity measures to an already-running QE program. Gains in EUR/USD likely had more to do with the ECB bolstering sentiment. S&P 500 and DAX futures pushed higher on the headlines, undermining the need for an immediate haven such as the highly-liquid US Dollar. The anti-risk Japanese Yen weakened.

EUR/USD Gains on Extra ECB Stimulus Measures

Euro Bounces as ECB Offers Extra QE on Virus, Will EUR/USD Gains Last?

Chart Created Using TradingView

Wednesday’s Wall Street Session – US Dollar Soars on Haven Demand

The US Dollar soared on Wednesday as the global rout in equities picked up momentum, pushing the Greenback on average towards what could be its best month since October 2008. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed -6.30% and -5.18% to the downside. In fact, Wall Street indexes are making an attempt to overturn decade-old rising support which risks prolonging the bear market. Emerging markets face a similar fate. Over the past 24 hours, confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe surpassed those in China.

Thursday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session – All Eyes on RBA, AUD/USD

With sentiment improving, Thursday’s Asia Pacific trading session may see a broadly “risk-on” tone. On top of the measures from the ECB, the U.S. Senate signed off on the coronavirus relief bill which is likely to get signed into law by President Donald Trump. At 3:30 GMT the Reserve Bank of Australia will host an inter-meeting rate decision which will be followed by a press conference from Governor Philip Lowe.

On top of what could be further rate cuts, the markets seem to be expecting that the RBA could launch unconventional tools of its own. As such, the Australian jobs report may be brushed aside. With that in mind, a combination of these developments may even offer a boost to the growth-linked Australian Dollar if the RBA inspires the ASX 200 to bounce. In these uncertain times, follow-through is however not a guarantee.

Euro Technical Analysis

On the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD has bounced off the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 1.0838. This has resulted in the Euro pressuring “inner resistance” which if taken out, may result in a test of “outer resistance”. The latter is maintaining the dominant downtrend from this month’s top. That may come into focus down the road in the event of a prolonged rise. If it holds, then we may see EUR/USD resume its steady push lower.

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% -12% -12%
Weekly 10% -47% -29%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart

Euro Bounces as ECB Offers Extra QE on Virus, Will EUR/USD Gains Last?

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Rises, British Pound (GBP) Drops to 1985 Low, London Set for Lockdown - US Market Open
US Dollar Rises, British Pound (GBP) Drops to 1985 Low, London Set for Lockdown - US Market Open
2020-03-18 14:35:00
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
2020-03-18 06:51:00
USD/CAD Rises Towards 2016 High. Dollar Rallies and Crude Oil Falls
USD/CAD Rises Towards 2016 High. Dollar Rallies and Crude Oil Falls
2020-03-18 00:00:00
Gold Prices Slide Again As Coronavirus Prompts Cash Raising
Gold Prices Slide Again As Coronavirus Prompts Cash Raising
2020-03-17 06:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.