We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pre-NFP US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-05 20:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD 'V-Shaped' Recovery Nears Completion
2020-03-05 12:17:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pre-NFP US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-05 20:00:00
GBP/USD Faces Key Resistance, Bears at Risk -British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2020-03-05 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Soars, USD/JPY and Dow Jones Sink. Investors Seek Shelter in Bonds
2020-03-06 00:00:00
USD/JPY: US Dollar Eyes 2019 Lows vs Yen as Yields Plunge
2020-03-05 19:31:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-03-05 21:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Rates, Lingering Risk Aversion to Boost XAU
2020-03-05 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Price Looks to OPEC Meeting, Supply Cuts
2020-03-04 20:59:00
Crude Oil Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends
2020-03-04 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @KyleR_IG: * TREASURY 30 YEAR BOND FALLS BELOW 1.50 PER CENT FOR THE FIRST TIME
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Fed's Kashkari Speaks at University of Minnesota due at 01:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-06
  • RT @DMossFX: $EURUSD: Upside May Continue as Market Asks Fed for a Further 50-Basis Point Cut #federalreserve #markets #EURUSD https://t.…
  • “Growth to fall to a median of 3.5% this quarter from 6.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019, a full percentage point lower than predicted in a Feb. 14 poll” https://t.co/YzKiiFbDK7
  • RT @KyleR_IG: Annualized Retail Sales fell to 2.0 per cent in January. The -0.3% quarterly figure represents the second month of contractio…
  • Malls I went to were absolutely packed across Chicago this past Sunday $XLY $SPX $USD https://t.co/41JjE7PNjP
  • The Japanese #Yen soared as the $USDJPY downtrend prolonged. The #Dow Jones declined as investors sought safety at U.S. Treasury bill auctions. Asia Pacific equities may fall next #DowJones - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/03/06/Yen-Soars-USDJPY-and-Dow-Jones-Sink-Investors-Seek-Shelter-in-Bonds.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/SlXgvZvxR1
  • Silver prices may fall with the oil-linked Norwegian Krone if fear about COVID-19 continues to haunt markets ahead of a PMI data avalanche and the OPEC meeting in Vienna. Get your market update here:https://t.co/xrcoqcRBUL https://t.co/LzGHqr7nom
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/67guOBXWAI
  • NFP Preview: US Dollar, Fed Rate Cuts Hinge on Jobs Data -via @DailyFX Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/03/06/nfp-preview-us-dollar-fed-rate-cuts-hinge-on-jobs-data-due.html $USD $DXY #NonfarmPayrolls #FOMC #Forex #Trading https://t.co/9Gp0zsCE1I
Yen Soars, USD/JPY and Dow Jones Sink. Investors Seek Shelter in Bonds

Yen Soars, USD/JPY and Dow Jones Sink. Investors Seek Shelter in Bonds

2020-03-06 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Dow Jones, Coronavirus, Fed – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Japanese Yen soars as Dow Jones prolongs selloff amid coronavirus fears
  • U.S. Treasury bills saw yields tumble at auction as investors sought shelter
  • USD/JPY downtrend in focus, Asia Pacific equities may follow Wall Street

Japanese Yen Soars as Dow Jones Tumbles and Investors Preserve Capital

The anti-risk Japanese Yen and similarly-behaving Swiss Franc were some of the best-performing major currencies on Thursday as a selloff in global stocks picked up pace again. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed -3.58%, -3.39% and -3.58% to the downside respectively. There were a couple of fundamental developments that could help to explain today’s dismal performance in equities.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Compliment your analysis with this useful guide
Get My Guide

Coronavirus fears were in focus as senators reported that the U.S. will miss on virus test rollout goals. This is as the U.K. reported its first death of the Wuhan virus. The selloff on Wall Street also picked up pace after a couple of Treasury auctions. Yields on 4-week and 8-week bills tumbled to 0.93% and 0.82% from 1.53% and 1.50% prior respectively. This likely spoke to investors prioritizing preserving capital, undermining stocks.

The US Dollar continued being battered by tumbling bond yields, reflecting rising expectations of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Futures markets are fully pricing in 3 more reductions by the end of this year. That would bring the target range to 0.25% to 0.50%. Prospects of diminishing return in cash boosted anti-fiat gold prices as XAU/USD continued setting new highs for 2020. The “pro-risk” AUD and NZD fell.

Friday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

A relatively quiet economic docket during Friday’s Asia Pacific trading session places the focus for currencies on risk trends. In early hours, reports crossed the wires from Maryland which reported its first 3 cases of COVID-19. Regional equities such as the Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 may follow Wall Street lower. That may bode well for the Japanese Yen at the expense of the Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 11
( 01:03 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

USD/JPY extended its selloff from 2019 highs after taking out rising support from August – as expected. Prices have now closed under October lows, exposing last year’s trough at 104.45. From here, a further downside close may solidify the pair’s downward trajectory. This is as falling resistance from February is maintaining the downtrend.

USD/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% -12% 6%
Weekly 63% -23% 22%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

Yen Soars, USD/JPY and Dow Jones Sink. Investors Seek Shelter in Bonds

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Rally at Risk- NFP Levels
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Rally at Risk- NFP Levels
2020-03-05 16:30:00
Gold Prices Gain on Coronavirus Fears Even as Riskier Assets Rise
Gold Prices Gain on Coronavirus Fears Even as Riskier Assets Rise
2020-03-05 07:11:00
British Pound Downtrend Held, Australian Dollar Rose Post Super Tuesday
British Pound Downtrend Held, Australian Dollar Rose Post Super Tuesday
2020-03-05 00:00:00
Gold Prices Eye BOC After Fed Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears
Gold Prices Eye BOC After Fed Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears
2020-03-04 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.