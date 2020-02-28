We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Soars to Next Breakout Point as Dollar Sinks on Fed Easing Bets
2020-02-28 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Analysis: USD Snaps Back, Will Buyers Bid Support?
2020-02-27 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD at Risk with Volatility on the Rise
2020-02-27 09:05:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling Sinks as US Dollar Recoils
2020-02-26 20:58:00
Yen May Rise as Most New Coronavirus Cases Emerge Outside of China
2020-02-27 00:00:00
Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&P 500 Sees Dip Buying
2020-02-26 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Require Consolidation Before Further Gains
2020-02-27 19:30:00
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-27 12:00:00
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-27 12:00:00
Gold Prices Climb as Coronavirus Worries Deepen, US Data Eyed
2020-02-27 07:03:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Real Time News
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Private Sector Credit (YoY) (JAN), Actual: 2.5% Expected: 2.4% Previous: 2.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-28
  • The #Euro has managed to reclaim some lost ground against the US Dollar as expected but the recovery may be starting to run out of momentum. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/9dvrHeR6WJ https://t.co/XJFJ5EjS3Z
  • The #Euro soared in its best day in over 2 years with $EURUSD on the verge of a key bullish breakout. The US #Dollar sank as #coronavirus fears further juiced aggressive dovish #Fed bets #USD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/02/28/Euro-Soars-to-Next-Breakout-Point-as-Dollar-Sinks-on-Fed-Easing-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/vxu3MmZ9pd
  • China reports 327 additional coronavirus cases on February 27 with 44 deaths from the virus -BBG
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD Private Sector Credit (YoY) (JAN) due at 00:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 2.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-28
  • Nikkei 225 extends drop to as much as 3.1% shortly after Friday open -BBG
  • 🇬🇧 GBP GfK Consumer Confidence (FEB), Actual: -7 Expected: -8 Previous: -9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-28
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Large Retailers' Sales (JAN), Actual: -1.4% Expected: -1.6% Previous: -2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-27
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Industrial Production (YoY) (JAN P), Actual: -2.5% Expected: -3.1% Previous: -3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-27
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Large Retailers' Sales (JAN), Actual: -1.4% Expected: -1.6% Previous: -3.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-27
Euro Soars to Next Breakout Point as Dollar Sinks on Fed Easing Bets

2020-02-28 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Euro, EUR/USD, Japanese Yen, US Dollar, Coronavirus, Fed – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Euro soars in best day in over 2 years as Fed rate cut bets weakened the US Dollar
  • Coronavirus fears sank the S&P 500 as California reported cases being monitored
  • EUR/USD on the brink of critical upside breakout that may shift the technical bias

Euro and Japanese Yen Gain as US Dollar Sinks on Aggressive Dovish Fed Expectations

The Euro, Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc were some of the best-performing major currencies on Thursday as coronavirus contagion fears continued to eat away at global growth prospects. Both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones declined 4.42% in their worst single-day performance in over two years. If these hold on to their declines tomorrow, it will be the worst week on Wall Street since August 2011 as equities face lows from early 2018.

During the Wall Street trading session, Gavin Newsom – the Governor of California – noted that the state is monitoring 8.4k patients for the Wuhan virus. The economy of California is the largest within the United States which poses a downside risk for the nation if it slows due to measures to prevent the virus from spreading. The timing of the extended selloff in stocks aligned closely with the announcement.

Unsurprisingly, the markets are aggressively doubling down on prospects of a dovish Federal Reserve. Odds of a 25-bp rate cut from the Fed is almost fully priced in for next month. By the end of this year, the markets are anticipating 3 reductions in benchmark lending rates. Prospects of the US Dollar losing its relatively high yield worked against it on Thursday despite its status as the world’s reserve currency.

Here the anti-risk Japanese Yen stood tall alongside the similarly-behaving Swiss Franc. Earlier in the session, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the virus is not yet at the stage of requiring a response. A combination of these fundamental developments likely led to EUR/USD rallying an impressive 1.09% which was the best performance since January 2018. The Canadian Dollar fell alongside “pro-risk” crude oil prices.

Friday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session – Coronavirus, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar

S&P 500 futures are mixed heading into Friday’s trading session as risk trend will likely remain the prominent driver for currencies. New cases of the coronavirus in South Korea could extend the selloff in regional bourses, leading to drops in the Nikkei 225 and ASX 200. That may bode well for the Yen and could boost the Euro against the US Dollar if the latter continues being damaged by falling yield expectations. The pro-risk Australian Dollar will also be closely watching sentiment along with local private sector credit data.

Euro Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has also been heading higher in the wake of bullish signals in trader positioning bets – as expected. The near-term technical bias arguably shifted bullish after prices close above falling resistance from the beginning of this month on February 21.

Yet, now comes the test of medium-term falling resistance from the end of 2019. Prices have stopped at this key juncture along with the psychological barrier between 1.0981 to 1.1003. If these hold, the EUR/USD technical outlook may still favor the downside. Otherwise, a daily close higher exposes 1.1095.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -34% 33% -12%
Weekly -52% 78% -24%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Euro Soars to Next Breakout Point as Dollar Sinks on Fed Easing Bets

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

