Australian Dollar Outlook May Deepen Bearish, AUD/USD Clears Support

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-20 20:00:00
2020-02-20 20:00:00
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD May be Oversold in The Short-Term
2020-02-20 10:30:00
2020-02-20 10:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
2020-02-21 01:30:00
2020-02-21 01:30:00
Pound Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & EUR/GBP Charts
2020-02-20 21:36:00
2020-02-20 21:36:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-20 20:00:00
2020-02-20 20:00:00
USD/JPY – US Dollar Explosion vs Japanese Yen; Is it Sustainable?
2020-02-20 12:00:00
2020-02-20 12:00:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Drop as Volatility Spikes, Will Support Hold?
2020-02-20 19:00:00
2020-02-20 19:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Rips to Multi-year Highs- Levels
2020-02-20 15:30:00
2020-02-20 15:30:00
Crude Oil Extends Support Bounce on OPEC as Virus Fears Abate
2020-02-20 17:41:00
2020-02-20 17:41:00
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
2020-02-14 18:00:00
Real Time News
  • China's MOFCOM: Only half of China's shopping malls are now open -BBG
  • ONLY HALF OF CHINA'S SHOPPING MALLS ARE NOW OPEN ACCORDING TO MOFCOM (BBG) #CORONAVIRUS
  • China Commerce Ministry: #Coronavirus outbreak & New Year holiday lockdown hurt imports and exports. Hit to Q1 trade will be big but bearable.
  • China Commerce Ministry: - Most foreign companies may resume work by end of Feb. - Will expand market access further for foreign firms
  • GBP/CAD has broken below the September uptrend while EUR/CAD may be ending its consecutive 12 day decline with EUR/CHF approaching key resistance as NZD/CAD aims at November lows. Get your currencies update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/GpRB7IKhTA https://t.co/I1qwQKCYZV
  • RT @LiveSquawk: China Vice Technology Minister Xu: Fastest Coronavirus Vaccine To Be Submitted For Clinical Trials Will Be Around Late April
  • China's Commerce Ministry said the #coronavius has posed a severe challenge to the country's foreign trade development (via @FirstSquawk)
  • RT @RedboxWire: China Commerce Ministry Official: Speeding Up Study Of New Fiscal, Tax, Financial, Insurance Measures To Further Support Co…
  • #AUDUSD #NZDUSD down with crude oil and S&P 500 futures after markets were infected with risk aversion following the announcement of South Korea reporting an additional 52 cases of the #coronavirus bringing the total to 156 and globally at 76,241. https://t.co/XvGar3l6fV
  • APAC markets tilt risk-off as S. Korea reports 52 more #coronavirus cases. Yields, #AUDUSD and #NZDUSD down. #JPY, #gold and #bonds higher
Australian Dollar Outlook May Deepen Bearish, AUD/USD Clears Support

Australian Dollar Outlook May Deepen Bearish, AUD/USD Clears Support

2020-02-21 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, PBOC, US Dollar – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Australian Dollar tumbles as China easing disappointed expectations
  • Stocks fell, boosting the haven-linked US Dollar throughout the day
  • AUD/USD outlook may become further bearish on key support break

Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar Sink in “Risk-off” Trade as US Dollar Gains

The “pro-risk” Australian Dollar and similarly-behaving New Zealand Dollar were some of the worst-performing major currencies on Thursday. Sentiment markedly deteriorated, beginning during the Asia Pacific trading session. There, China failed to impress financial markets with cuts to the prime rate on one-year and 5-year loans. The Nikkei 225 gave up most of its upside gap, closing 0.34% to the upside.

Market pessimism then permeated throughout the European and North American trading sessions, boosting the haven-linked US Dollar. There was some sideways price action on Wall Street. The Federal Reserve accepted a grand total of $65.25b in repurchase operations, offering liquidity which helped to slow the descent in equities. A swelling in its balance sheet is generally a bullish outlook for sentiment.

Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Anti-fiat gold prices extended their rise as U.S. front-end government bond yields declined. Fed funds futures are now fully pricing in 1 cut this year with odds of a second one at around 70%. The anti-risk Swiss Franc outperformed while puzzlingly the often similarly-behaving Japanese Yen fell short of expectations. Newswires have been attributing declines in JPY as a result of concerns that Japan may enter a recession.

Friday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session – Australian Dollar, AUD/USD

S&P 500 futures are pointing lower heading into the end of the week, perhaps hinting of a “risk-off” tilt to come during the APAC session. That may continue depressing the Australian Dollar with the US Dollar poised to capitalize during times of market stress. Japanese manufacturing PMI and all industry activity may be closely scrutinized for signs of economic weakness.

Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

AUD/USD has taken out the critical support range between 0.6672 to 0.6701, a boundary that has kept declines at bay since August. That risks shifting the Australian Dollar technical outlook deeper into bearish territory. Do note that there is the presence of positive RSI divergence, showing fading downside momentum which can at times precede a turn higher. A further close lower would help confirm the breakout.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Outlook May Deepen Bearish, AUD/USD Clears Support

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

