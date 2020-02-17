US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR May Rise on FOMC Minutes and Repos

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaks Down -Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF
2020-02-15 05:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD & EUR/JPY Selloffs Test Multi-Year Support
2020-02-14 16:55:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices, British Pound, Euro, Yen: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Rebound Undermined by Bearish Trend in RSI
2020-02-15 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Extends Top as Crude Oil Prices Rise, Yen May Gain Next
2020-02-17 01:00:00
Japanese Yen Holds On Despite Huge 4Q GDP Plunge
2020-02-16 23:52:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices, British Pound, Euro, Yen: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-16 16:00:00
Gold Weekly Forecast: A Growing Case For a Range Break
2020-02-15 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Coronavirus, Global GDP Growth
2020-02-16 10:00:00
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-14 19:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
BTC Price Outlook: Will Bitcoin Boom or Bust After Hitting 10K?
2020-02-13 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Ja6A4Wccdw
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.35% France 40: 0.27% US 500: 0.24% Wall Street: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/S5Jho7QomA
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Industrial Production (YoY) (DEC F), Actual: -0.4% Expected: N/A Previous: -3.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-17
  • The US Dollar gained versus SGD and IDR despite a “risk-on” tone in markets, boosted by strong declines in the Euro. What is the week ahead for $USDSGD, $USDIDR, $USDPHP and $USDMYR? #USD #ASEAN #Euro - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/17/US-Dollar-USDSGD-USDIDR-May-Rise-on-FOMC-Minutes-and-Repos.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/YMkZ4WhG0A
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Industrial Production (YoY) (DEC F) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -3.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-17
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.63% Oil - US Crude: -0.02% Gold: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/oNEkMGVhyX
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.17% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6TDJo3StbI
  • LIVE NOW: Join DailyFX Senior Strategist @IlyaSpivak LIVE as he discusses the outlook for the financial markets in the week ahead! https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/889679267
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.27%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 84.48%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Hp25WV8QCx
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join DailyFX Senior Strategist @IlyaSpivak LIVE as he discusses the outlook for the financial markets in the week ahead! https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/889679267
US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR May Rise on FOMC Minutes and Repos

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR May Rise on FOMC Minutes and Repos

2020-02-17 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso – Talking Points

  • US Dollar saw boost from heavy Euro depreciation despite “risk-on” tone
  • Singapore Dollar facing budget statement, Rupiah to the Bank of Indonesia
  • FOMC minutes, balance sheet growth slowdown, upbeat data may boost USD

US Dollar Weekly Recap

The US Dollar had a mixed week against its major counterparts while seeing cautious upside progress against some of its ASEAN counterparts. The Singapore Dollar fared the worst, as expected, in the aftermath of dovish commentary from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Against the Philippine Peso, the Greenback underperformed but USD/PHP largely remained in its persistent consolidation mode.

The Peso could thank a sovereign credit rating upgrade to positive from stable via Fitch. The Malaysian Ringgit weakened following worse-than-expected GDP data, but ended the week close to little changed. What was perhaps the most surprising is why USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR and USD/PHP failed to fully capitalize on another week of upbeat market mood. These tend to inversely follow sentiment.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for the US Dollar?
Get My Guide

For timely updates on ASEAN currencies, make sure to follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR May Rise on FOMC Minutes and Repos

Haven-Linked US Dollar Supported by Aggressive Declines in the Euro Despite “Risk-On” Tone

Financial markets largely brushed off a sudden surge in coronavirus cases after China revised the method of counting total reports. The world’s second-largest economy is a key trading partner for the ASEAN nations, and its economy is expected to slow. Singapore reported a 25-30% decline in tourists this year due to concerns about the Wuhan virus.

In fact, the US Dollar has generally been rising this month despite gains in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (EEM). Its ascent appears to be supported by aggressive declines in the Euro, the world’s second-most-liquid currency next to the Dollar. Around the time when the EEM started rising, the Euro began depreciating against a basked of its major counterparts. That may be what is keeping the haven-linked Greenback elevated.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index, Fueled By Euro Weakness

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR May Rise on FOMC Minutes and Repos

Chart Created in TradingView

Market Mood at Risk as Fed Balance Sheet Growth Slows

Focusing on regional event risk for ASEAN currencies, Tuesday will bring Singapore’s fiscal 2020 budget statement. The country’s budget deficit is expected to rise, indicating an expansionary policy. This comes despite the US-China “phase-one” trade deal and the outbreak of the coronavirus. A larger-than-expected deficit may undermine the case for MAS dovishness, perhaps boosting the Singapore Dollar.

On Thursday, the Bank of Indonesia will deliver its interest rate announcement. According to Bloomberg, odds of a 25-bp rate cut are just above 50% which would leave around half of traders on the wrong end of the outcome. That is a natural ingredient for potential volatility in the Indonesian Rupiah and USD/IDR. Friday will bring Malaysia’s latest CPI report where inflation is expected to clock in at 1.8% y/y in January.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 19
( 01:02 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

FOMC Minutes and Fed Repos

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed this past week that the current policy stance remains appropriate. This is in stark contrast with market expectations which are fully baking in expectations of one 25-bp rate cut by the end of this year. Odds of a further reduction are around 50%. If this week’s FOMC meeting minutes uphold a neutral bias, that may fuel risk aversion and send the US Dollar higher.

Keep in mind that the central bank reiterated on its plan to slowly trim repo operations in the weeks ahead which would gradually reduce liquidity. That is another fundamental risk for equities and if growth in the balance sheet slows, we may see USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP and USD/MYR aim higher. U.S. data has also been tending to outperform relative to economists’ expectations. More of the same may boost the USD.

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Extends Top as Crude Oil Prices Rise, Yen May Gain Next
USD/CAD Extends Top as Crude Oil Prices Rise, Yen May Gain Next
2020-02-17 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Set For Weekly Gains, Virus Stokes Production Cut Talk
Crude Oil Prices Set For Weekly Gains, Virus Stokes Production Cut Talk
2020-02-14 05:21:00
British Pound Eyes Resistance on UK Fiscal Stimulus Bets, Yen Gains
British Pound Eyes Resistance on UK Fiscal Stimulus Bets, Yen Gains
2020-02-14 00:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Surges- Bulls Face First Test
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Surges- Bulls Face First Test
2020-02-13 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.