NZD/USD Technical Bias Bearish, Dow Jones Brushes off Coronavirus

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, Euro, British Pound: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-10 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: UK GDP in Focus – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2020-02-10 22:52:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bulls May Be About To Cap USD/JPY Gains
2020-02-11 01:45:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Price Outlook: Eyes on Fed Repos
2020-02-10 19:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Trading Around Long-term Trend Support
2020-02-10 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • This week's session on IG Client Sentiment will be postponed to Thursday at 1:00 GMT (1 day later than usual). See the link within this tweet to signup for it. In the meantime, I will be hosting coverage of the #RBNZ rate decision tmrw via the r/t below! - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/gJdsxsMmCj
  • BREAKING: Germany has reported an outbreak of the highly-pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus according to the World Organization for Animal Health. This comes as the number of deaths from the #coronavirus is up over 1,000
  • Join @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET / 3:00 AM GMT to prepare for the week ahead in trading $AUDUSD Register here: https://t.co/sZNWPVRHA0 https://t.co/3Al75IWWs3
  • Heads Up! I will be covering this week's #RBNZ rate decision and outlook for the New Zealand Dollar starting at 00:45 GMT on Wednesday. Signup for the session below! $NZDUSD $NZDJPY $AUDNZD $NZDCAD #NZD - https://t.co/iMQNXI2wtU https://t.co/w4FD6B2N4S
  • The $USD may rise if #coronavirus fears result in a resurgence in market volatility, sending USD/SGD and USD/MYR higher. This is as growth in the Fed’s balance sheet appears to slow. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3TUGodldxg https://t.co/VtY0JabH74
  • $AUDNZD aiming higher after Australia home loan values rose 4.4% m/m in December which was the fastest pace since September 2016. Not so shocking considering 3 #RBA rate cuts last year. We still have #RBNZ rate decision coming up but AUD/NZD is close to clearing upper resistance https://t.co/SgxHoftgYl
  • The New Zealand Dollar fell ahead of tomorrow’s #RBNZ rate decision, maintaining the near-term $NZDUSD bearish technical bias. The #SPX and #DOW brushed off #coronavirus woes - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/02/11/NZDUSD-Technical-Bias-Bearish-Dow-Jones-Brushes-off-Coronavirus.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Investor Loan Value (MoM) (DEC), Actual: 2.8% Expected: 1.6% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-11
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Home Loans Value (MoM) (DEC), Actual: 4.4% Expected: 1.6% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-11
  • RT @economics: Export powerhouses China, Brazil, India, South Africa targeted as the Trump administration changes a key exemption to Americ…
NZD/USD Technical Bias Bearish, Dow Jones Brushes off Coronavirus

NZD/USD Technical Bias Bearish, Dow Jones Brushes off Coronavirus

2020-02-11 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Coronavirus, S&P 500 – Asia Pacific Market Open

New Zealand Dollar Falls Ahead of RBNZ Despite Rosy Session on Wall Street

The sentiment-linked New Zealand Dollar underperformed, sending NZD/USD lower despite Wall Street ending on an upbeat Monday. Ahead of tomorrow’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate announcement, the markets may be betting on more-dovish commentary due to the coronavirus. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the Wuhan virus will impact growth.

Join me tomorrow at 00:45 GMT as I cover the RBNZ and outlook for the New Zealand Dollar!

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed 0.73% and 0.60% to the upside respectfully, brushing off concerns that the coronavirus may impact local growth. Market mood did improve during the Asia Pacific trading session, where the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected about CNY900b in reverse repos. The additional liquidity and hints to a cut in the deposit rate appeared to help cool investors’ woes for now.

Tuesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session – Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar

The anti-risk Japanese Yen may face selling pressure should Asia Pacific equities follow the rosy North American trading session. However, S&P 500 futures are little changed after reports crossed the wires that coronavirus fatalities topped 1k and an additional 2.4k cases were reported in China on Monday. The Australian Dollar has local business confidence and conditions to stir additional volatility.

New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis

The NZD/USD extended its downtrend from late December after prices recently took out support at 0.6454. Maintaining declines are two psychological barriers. The first is inner resistance followed by outer resistance on the chart below. Taking out the former may pave the way for a climb towards the latter but further gains will be needed to overturn the medium-term technical bearish bias.

NZD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 20% 13%
Weekly 18% 7% 13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZD/USD Technical Bias Bearish, Dow Jones Brushes off Coronavirus

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Testing Resistance
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Testing Resistance
2020-02-10 18:34:00
Crude Oil Prices Dip Under $50 as Coronavirus, OPEC Dominate Trade
Crude Oil Prices Dip Under $50 as Coronavirus, OPEC Dominate Trade
2020-02-10 07:11:00
Australian Dollar Closed at 2009 Low, Yen May Gain as Week Starts
Australian Dollar Closed at 2009 Low, Yen May Gain as Week Starts
2020-02-10 00:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Slams into Key GBP/USD Support
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Slams into Key GBP/USD Support
2020-02-07 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.