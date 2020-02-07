Canadian Dollar Gains as Crude Oil Prices Look Past OPEC+ Cut Bets

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
Crude Oil Picks Up, Euro Nears Important Support, Equities Remain Bouyant - US Market Open
2020-02-06 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breaks Beneath Support, Eyes 1.28
2020-02-06 21:15:00
GBP/USD Signals to End Consolidation, British Pound vs USD Price Outlook
2020-02-06 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 27, 2020 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
2020-02-06 11:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD: Gold Price Outlook Ahead of US Jobs Data Due
2020-02-06 18:29:00
Crude Oil Prices Up as China Pledges to Lift Some US Import Tariffs
2020-02-06 06:46:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Gains as Crude Oil Prices Look Past OPEC+ Cut Bets
2020-02-07 00:00:00
Crude Oil Picks Up, Euro Nears Important Support, Equities Remain Bouyant - US Market Open
2020-02-06 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 NZD Reserve Bank of New Zealand 2-Year Inflation Expectation (1Q) due at 02:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-07
  • "#Palladium prices may on the verge of a bearish correction as the precious metal tests critical support with #XAGUSD in the early stages of what could be a bullish breakout" https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/02/07/XPDUSD-Heading-for-Correction-as-XAGUSD-Aims-to-Breakout.html https://t.co/Y5PulFrPkh
  • BREAKING: Japan finds 41 additional #coronavirus cases on the #yokohama cruise ship (BBG)
  • RBA Monetary Policy Statement - GDP forecast June 2020 cut to 2%, down from 2.5% - Significant risks in the near-term to China from the #Coronavirus - Policy likely to stay accommodative for some time (BBG) #AUD #RBA
  • Fed's Randal Quarles says he is optimistic about the outlook but notes risks threatening growth. He also added that "careful monitoring" of the economic impact of the #coronavirus is required - BBG
  • The Canadian Dollar rose as crude oil prices looked past OPEC+ output cut recommendations, focusing on development in the TSX. Ahead, the Australian Dollar eyes Chinese trade data $USDCAD #OPEC #CrudeOil #TSX - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/02/07/Canadian-Dollar-Gains-as-Crude-Oil-Prices-Look-Past-OPEC-Cut-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/UXObSjbRPS
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD RBA Statement on Monetary Policy due at 00:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-07
  • $USD Forecast & #NFP Preview (via @DailyFX): -The US Dollar could struggle to find impetus for uptrend continuation -Changes in FOMC rate cut odds likely to steer the $DXY Index -Markets may overlook downward revisions to 2019 jobs data Read More: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/02/06/us-dollar-forecast-nfp-report-fomc-in-focus-usd-trade-levels.html https://t.co/l95P3kPJgP
  • #EURGBP Outlook Hints at Bullish Breakout. What's the Catch? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-gbp/2020/02/05/EURGBP-Outlook-Hints-at-Bullish-Breakout-Whats-the-Catch.html
  • The #Dow Jones tagged a fresh record on Thursday before retreating beneath horizontal resistance. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/StxjmRTmHj https://t.co/EDtsQMr09l
Canadian Dollar Gains as Crude Oil Prices Look Past OPEC+ Cut Bets

Canadian Dollar Gains as Crude Oil Prices Look Past OPEC+ Cut Bets

2020-02-07 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, Australian Dollar – Asia Pacific Market Open

Canadian Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Prices Look Past OPEC+ Output Cut Bets

The Canadian Dollar cautiously rose against its major counterparts on Thursday despite a rather lackluster session for sentiment-linked crude oil prices. WTI was tepid on an announcement from the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee which recommended output cuts of 600k barrels per day. This follows an aggressive drop in crude since early January against the backdrop of the coronavirus denting Chinese demand.

Supply restrictions can boost the commodity, but perhaps Russia’s reluctance to commit to OPEC’s position may have contributed to a muted day for oil. Rather, the Canadian Dollar seemed to be focused on local sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index soared to a record, climbing 0.6% as BCE Inc. raised dividends by 5% following higher-than-expected profits from the fourth quarter.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Equities received a cautious boost from the Asia Pacific trading session when China announced that it would halve tariffs in about $75b in U.S. goods on February 14. Follow-through was lacking on Wall Street where after an upside gap, the S&P 500 traded largely sideways and ended Thursday 0.33% to the upside. The US Dollar rose ahead of tomorrow’s NFPs report, seeing most gains during the North American session.

Friday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session – Australian Dollar, Chinese Trade Data

S&P 500 futures are little changed heading into Friday’s Asia Pacific trading session, pointing towards a mixed day to wrap up the week. The Australian Dollar will be closely watching incoming Chinese trade data for January, due at an unspecified time. China is Australia’s largest trading partner, softer-than-expected data amid the Wuhan virus outbreak may risk sending AUD/USD to the downside.

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis

On the whole, the Canadian Dollar may be sitting at key resistance points against its major counterparts. Below, I have a majors-based Canadian Dollar index which shows its average performance against the US Dollar, Japanese Yen, British Pound and Euro. The index recently bounced on key rising support from 2018. Now prices are facing near-term falling resistance from late January which may send CAD to the downside.

USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 4% 3%
Weekly -24% 68% 38%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Majors-Based Canadian Dollar Index

Canadian Dollar Gains as Crude Oil Prices Look Past OPEC+ Cut Bets

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bulls Targeting Trend Extremes
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bulls Targeting Trend Extremes
2020-02-06 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Up as China Pledges to Lift Some US Import Tariffs
Crude Oil Prices Up as China Pledges to Lift Some US Import Tariffs
2020-02-06 06:46:00
Australian Dollar May Reverse as Markets Bet on Coronavirus Vaccine
Australian Dollar May Reverse as Markets Bet on Coronavirus Vaccine
2020-02-06 00:00:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: SPX500 Rally Targets Fresh Yearly Highs
S&P 500 Price Outlook: SPX500 Rally Targets Fresh Yearly Highs
2020-02-05 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.