We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits Record, USD Up. JPY, CAD, EUR Outlook Eye Rate Decisions
2020-01-20 13:30:00
US Dollar Pressing on Resistance, Breakout Could Spark Volatility
2020-01-20 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Market Webinar: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE all Eye UK PMIs
2020-01-20 14:08:00
US Dollar Pressing on Resistance, Breakout Could Spark Volatility
2020-01-20 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Fall on EU-US Trade Truce as JPY Looks Past BoJ
2020-01-21 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Loses More Ground But USD/JPY Downtrends Endure
2020-01-20 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits Record, USD Up. JPY, CAD, EUR Outlook Eye Rate Decisions
2020-01-20 13:30:00
Gold Prices Still Helped by Interest Rate Prospects Despite Stock Gains
2020-01-20 07:02:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Catches Support – WTI Levels to Watch
2020-01-20 16:40:00
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: Searching for Stability
2020-01-20 14:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Cracks, Hit by Weekend 'Flash Crash'
2020-01-20 10:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-17 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join my colleague @IlyaSpivak in about 45min as he discusses the Australian Dollar outlook amid the recent selloff in Asia trade #AUD $AUDUSD https://t.co/xEVox6t8WZ
  • Anti-fiat #Gold prices extending gains as "risk-off" tone hits Asia trade around fears of the #China virus. U.S. 2-year government bond yields are on the decline alongside #SP500 futures $XAUUSD - https://t.co/Vyz2ifB1uN https://t.co/PQhSifGzxh
  • Join @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET/3:00 AM GMT to prepare for the week ahead in trading $AUDUSD Register here: https://t.co/sZNWPVRHA0 https://t.co/rFJV4RiL3j
  • Asia Pacific Benchmark Stock Indexes weaken across the board absent clear catalyst: Nikkei 225 (-0.71%), Shanghai Composite (-0.43%), KOSPI (-0.64%), ASX 200 (-0.49%), Hang Seng (-1.49%) [delayed] #Nikkei225 #ASX200 #KOSPI
  • ❗ "Risk-off" tone hitting Asia Pacific markets during Tuesday's session absent a clear catalyst, #SP500 futures are selling off with anti-risk Japanese #Yen gaining across the board ($USDJPY and $AUDJPY are weakening). Pro-risk Australian and New Zealand Dollars lower #AUD #NZD https://t.co/hyoADATUqo
  • There are events for which an intense impact is still a possibility but for which their occurrence is at least a possible blip on the radar. These are ‘Grey Swans’ and these are my top five for 2020. https://t.co/eHJirE2EAA
  • #EURCHF Touches 3-Year Lows With More Scope for Downside - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/16/EURCHF-Touches-3-Year-Lows-With-More-Scope-for-Downside.html
  • RT @dlacalle_IA: Buybacks need to be monitored as companies’ buyback strategies are always pro cyclical. https://t.co/DaNB1apPKL
  • The anti-risk Japanese Yen may fall if Asia stocks rally on the EU-US trade truce, looking past the Bank of Japan. Technicals seem to point towards near-term JPY strength however #Yen $USDJPY #digitaltax - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/01/21/Japanese-Yen-Prices-May-Fall-on-EU-US-Trade-Truce-Look-Past-BoJ.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/EZ6bn3f9rH
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2020? Find out from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/FLjrTlG6U5
Japanese Yen May Fall on EU-US Trade Truce as JPY Looks Past BoJ

Japanese Yen May Fall on EU-US Trade Truce as JPY Looks Past BoJ

2020-01-21 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, Euro, Australian and New Zealand Dollars – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Anti-risk Japanese Yen looks past EU-US trade “truce”, holds ground
  • Euro, Australian & New Zealand Dollars flat with Wall Street offline
  • Yen may look past the Bank of Japan, weaken if Asia shares see gains

Yen Looks Past IMF, EU-US Trade Truce with Wall Street Offline

The anti-risk Japanese Yen traded relatively flat on Monday despite a couple of cautiously upbeat fundamental developments. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released the latest World Economic Outlook update where it highlighted that risks to global activity are “less tilted to the downside”. Worldwide growth prospects were revised little lower however, down to +3.3% for 2020 from +3.4% prior.

This is as the sentiment-linked Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar brushed off what appeared to be deescalating EU-US trade tensions. French President Emmanuel Macron and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, met and agreed on a “truce” regarding tariffs until the end of this year. The two nations have been exchanging threats ever since the former released digital tax plans on the latter.

The Euro aimed tepidly to the upside but ended the day little changed against the US Dollar. This is likely due to gains in the latter earlier in the session. Crude oil prices filled in an upside gap following temporary fears over supply disruption after unrest in Libya lead to a couple of shutdowns in major facilities. Wall Street was offline for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. That may help to explain some of the subdued FX volatility.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 21
( 04:01 GMT )
How can the IMF and EU-US trade war impact JPY?
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Tuesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

The Yen may look past what may be another status quo Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate decision due at an unspecified time during Tuesday’s Asia Pacific trading session. The currency may be affixed to trends in sentiment instead where it could be vulnerable to losses. Regional benchmark stock indexes such as the Nikkei 225 or ASX 200 could see some cautious gains following the EU-US trade war de-escalation.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

My majors-based Japanese Yen index, an average of its value against USD, AUD, GBP and EUR, has been seeing some positive RSI divergence. That shows fading downside momentum which can at times precede a turn lower. This is emerging around rising support from 2018 – red lines on the chart below. That may pave the way for another retest of near-term falling resistance from August – blue line.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for JPY in the first quarter?
Get My Guide

Majors-Based Yen Index

Japanese Yen May Fall on EU-US Trade Truce as JPY Looks Past BoJ

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Still Helped by Interest Rate Prospects Despite Stock Gains
Gold Prices Still Helped by Interest Rate Prospects Despite Stock Gains
2020-01-20 07:02:00
US Dollar Rose as British Pound Fell, AUD and NZD to Remain Flat?
US Dollar Rose as British Pound Fell, AUD and NZD to Remain Flat?
2020-01-20 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Down as Market Mulls On-Target China Growth
Crude Oil Prices Edge Down as Market Mulls On-Target China Growth
2020-01-17 07:02:00
Japanese Yen Prices Fall, USD/JPY Rally May Extend on China GDP
Japanese Yen Prices Fall, USD/JPY Rally May Extend on China GDP
2020-01-17 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.