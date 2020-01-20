We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits Record, USD Up. JPY, CAD, EUR Outlook Eye Rate Decisions
2020-01-19 16:00:00
EURUSD Has Trade War Business, Dow's Run Faces GDP and Central Banks
2020-01-18 06:51:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rose as British Pound Fell, AUD and NZD to Remain Flat?
2020-01-20 00:00:00
GBP/USD to Track December Range Ahead of Brexit Deadline
2020-01-18 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Fall if Consumer Data Fuels Fed Easing Bets
2020-01-17 08:00:00
Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally
2020-01-17 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits Record, USD Up. JPY, CAD, EUR Outlook Eye Rate Decisions
2020-01-19 16:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise if Davos Forum, IMF Outlook Spur Easing Bets
2020-01-18 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Analysis: Crude Oil Catches Support – WTI Levels to Watch
2020-01-17 18:00:00
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-17 15:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) - Cryptocurrency Rally Continues
2020-01-17 10:58:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar tend to rise with stocks. They have recently fallen despite gains in the #SP500. What does this mean for $AUDUSD and $NZDUSD ahead? #AUD #NZD #RBA #RBNZ - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/17/AUDUSD-NZDUSD-Outlook-Looks-Past-Stocks-to-Rate-Cut-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/ddf2fV7Kyl
  • A few snippets from today's commentary. Check out the link below for the full story (via @DailyFX). https://t.co/I31tuq764r https://t.co/x0BaiOFA1P
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/e2YrN3dBrl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.00%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UL7hqSD2Ki
  • US Dollar Forecast: $USD Lacking Impetus Ahead of Consumer Sentiment #Forex traders shift focus away from US-China trade deal headlines - perhaps toward the monthly release of #ConsumerSentiment data for volatility and clues on the Greenback's next move https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/01/16/us-dollar-forecast-usd-lacking-impetus-ahead-of-consumer-sentiment.html
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Kxcb9EtIWb
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.45% France 40: 0.26% Wall Street: 0.07% US 500: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/I5YIsKQAog
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (NOV), Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.0% Previous: -5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-17
  • The $JPY has weakened as a bounce-back in risk appetite saps haven-asset demand. However, the old uptrend line still provides clear resistance. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX HERE:https://t.co/IMhgQ9jbF9 https://t.co/I7087olftk
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (NOV) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.0% Previous: -4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-17
US Dollar Rose as British Pound Fell, AUD and NZD to Remain Flat?

US Dollar Rose as British Pound Fell, AUD and NZD to Remain Flat?

2020-01-20 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, British Pound, Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • US Dollar gains as British Pound sinks on UK retail sales
  • S&P 500 hits a record, but AUD and NZD are left behind
  • U.S. markets offline Monday, risk trends eye the IMF next

USD Gains as GBP Sinks, AUD and NZD Flat Despite Record High S&P 500

The US Dollar extended its advance against the major currencies on Friday, with gains picking up pace during the European trading session. There the British Pound depreciated following softer-than-expected UK retail sales data that fueled local monetary policy easing bets. Overnight index swaps are now pricing in about a 70% chance that the Bank of England (BoE) could deliver a 25-bp rate cut at its meeting later this month.

That would put USD at a further yield advantage against its G10 peers. This fundamental dynamic has been working to sap the appeal of the sentiment-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars despite gains in equities. The S&P 500 hit another record high on Friday with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index following suit.

On the whole, AUD and NZD were relatively mixed. The rosy session on Wall Street was not without its hiccups and the anti-risk Japanese Yen cautiously strengthened. Stocks had to deal with mixed U.S. economic data. Housing starts were upbeat while industrial production and University of Michigan Sentiment printed on the softer side.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you trade around U.S. economic data?
Get My Guide

Monday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

The markets are in for lower-than-usual liquidity as the new week begins. Wall Street will be offline for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Coupled with a relatively lackluster economic docket during Monday’s Asia Pacific trading session, the focus for currencies turns to sentiment. Due later in the session is the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) World Economic Outlook update.

US Dollar Technical Analysis

My majors-based US Dollar index closed at its highest this year so far. It is a measurement of the Greenback’s average performance against the Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound and Australian Dollar. Prices are contained under key resistance (1.2889 -1.2921). A push above this area, in-line with the Morning Star bullish candlestick pattern from late December, opens the door to trimming the key downtrend.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for USD in the first quarter?
Get My Guide

Majors-Based US Dollar Index

US Dollar Rose as British Pound Fell, AUD and NZD to Remain Flat?

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Edge Down as Market Mulls On-Target China Growth
Crude Oil Prices Edge Down as Market Mulls On-Target China Growth
2020-01-17 07:02:00
Japanese Yen Prices Fall, USD/JPY Rally May Extend on China GDP
Japanese Yen Prices Fall, USD/JPY Rally May Extend on China GDP
2020-01-17 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at Risk for Further Losses- GLD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at Risk for Further Losses- GLD Levels
2020-01-16 16:30:00
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
AUD/USD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bullish
NZD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.