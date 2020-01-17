We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action: Wait for the Major Breaks or Look Between the Swings
2020-01-16 20:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on Key Data: Holiday Spending in Focus
2020-01-16 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action: Wait for the Major Breaks or Look Between the Swings
2020-01-16 20:00:00
Sterling Price Analysis as Cable Corrects: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2020-01-16 13:32:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Prices Fall, USD/JPY Rally May Extend on China GDP
2020-01-17 00:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on Key Data: Holiday Spending in Focus
2020-01-16 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-01-16 19:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at Risk for Further Losses- GLD Levels
2020-01-16 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: The U.S. Treasury plans to sell 20-year bonds early this year, showing its willingness to be a bit creative to lock in…
  • RT @DavidInglesTV: BOOM. First Taiwan then Korea then China and now Singapore have reported an improvement in exports for December. https:/…
  • The #Euro is challenging support marking the bounds of its three-month uptrend against the US Dollar, with a break threatening to expose the way toward 1.07. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/xANHQ4ZIXp https://t.co/e8j0oJ9Bqv
  • The anti-risk Japanese Yen fell as U.S. retail sales sent the S&P 500 rallying, the US Dollar ended flat. China Q4 GDP may further sink the Yen as USD/JPY eyes highs from May 2019 $USDJPY #Yen #SP500 #ChinaGDP - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/01/17/Japanese-Yen-Prices-Fall-USDJPY-Rally-May-Extend-on-China-GDP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/ddO6rku56d
  • - #EURCHF is hovering at 3-year lows - Still scope for downside price action - What risks have catalyzed the selloff? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/16/EURCHF-Touches-3-Year-Lows-With-More-Scope-for-Downside.html
  • RT @zerohedge: Trump Nominates Chris Waller, Judy Shelton To Fill Fed Vacancies https://t.co/jtdEEOubUj
  • $AUD and S&P/ASX 200 stock index price action warns that investors are pining for RBA rate cuts amid worries about weakness in the local economy. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/xPc5Cq6blN https://t.co/wz8M6Dj7zC
  • Company earnings💵💰 from: Capital One, American Express, Discover, Netflix, Halliburton, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, IBM, UBS, Intel, Hyundai and others.
  • Jan 23: - ECB🇪🇺 rate decision - Norway🇳🇴rate decision - US🇺🇸-China🇨🇳 Economic and Security Review Commission hearing (HIGH EVENT RISK⚡️) - Australia🇦🇺 unemployment data Jan 24: - Manufacturing PMI: US🇺🇸, Germany🇩🇪, France🇫🇷, UK🇬🇧, Australia, Eurozone🇪🇺 - Canada🇨🇦 retail sales
  • Jan 21: - #Davos2020 starts. Ends on the 24th - BoJ🇯🇵 rate decision - House of Lords votes on Brexit📜deal - German 🇩🇪ZEW data, UK🇬🇧 jobs report, Canada🇨🇦 manufacturing sales Jan 22: - BoC rate decision🇨🇦 - House of Commons may debate any amendments made to Brexit deal
Japanese Yen Prices Fall, USD/JPY Rally May Extend on China GDP

Japanese Yen Prices Fall, USD/JPY Rally May Extend on China GDP

2020-01-17 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, China GDP, S&P 500 – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Anti-risk Japanese Yen depreciates as U.S. retail sales sends S&P 500 higher
  • US Dollar flat, emerging markets diverge from Wall Street despite trade deal
  • China Q4 GDP may sink JPY further as USD/JPY eyes highs from May 2019

Japanese Yen Sinks as S&P 500 Soars on U.S. Retail Sales, US Dollar Flat

The anti-risk Japanese Yen underperformed against most of its major counterparts on Thursday while the US Dollar ended relatively flat. Better-than-expected retail sales out of the United States offered a boost to the Greenback and local government bond yields. Though USD cautiously weakened into the data release, hence its flat performance. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones charged higher, rallying 0.84% and 0.92% respectively.

Curiously, the pro-risk Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar struggled to capitalize on the “risk-on” market tone. That may reflect the Greenback’s ultimate yield advantage over AUD and NZD, making it relatively more attractive when investor confidence is uplifted. Sentiment-linked crude oil prices on the other hand followed the rally in stocks.

There was a divergence between Wall Street and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (EEM). The latter ended flat after an upside gap and intraday swings in volatility. The EEM has been struggling to capitalize on gains despite the US-China “phase one” trade agreement which might reflect doubts over a “phase two” accord. Better data out of the US may decrease dovish Fed bets, a worrying prospect for certain ASEAN economies.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you trade around U.S. economic data?
Get My Guide

Friday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

Attention turns to fourth quarter Chinese GDP data which is due at 2:00 GMT during Friday’s Asia Pacific trading session. Data out of the world’s second-largest economy has been tending to surprise to the upside as of late. That may pave the way for a similar print later today. China’s economy is expected to grow 6.0 percent y/y, the same pace as it did in Q3. Industrial production and retail sales will also simultaneously be released.

Rosy data would continue cooling fears about a slowdown in global growth and perhaps offer a boost to ASEAN currencies such as the SGD, IDR, PHP and MYR. That may offer a further lift to regional benchmark stock indexes such as the Nikkei 225. The Japanese Yen is thus looking more vulnerable and may continue weakening, will the AUD/USD and NZD/USD be able to find some upside momentum?

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

USD/JPY continues to extend its uptrend from August after prices took out descending resistance from November 2018. Now the pair is facing the high from May 2019 at 110.67 which if taken out, exposes a potential falling trend line from late 2016/early 2017. Immediate support sits below at 109.92 which is the high from May 30.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for JPY in the first quarter?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Japanese Yen Prices Fall, USD/JPY Rally May Extend on China GDP

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at Risk for Further Losses- GLD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at Risk for Further Losses- GLD Levels
2020-01-16 16:30:00
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
US Dollar Falls, Japanese Yen May Follow After US-China Trade Deal
US Dollar Falls, Japanese Yen May Follow After US-China Trade Deal
2020-01-16 00:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rally Eyes Resistance- Dollar at Risk
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rally Eyes Resistance- Dollar at Risk
2020-01-15 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.