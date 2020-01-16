We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rally Eyes Resistance- Dollar at Risk
2020-01-15 18:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Bulls on Parade? Not Quite - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-01-15 16:00:00
S&P 500 at Risk Despite US-China Trade Deal, GBP/USD Dips as BoE Rate Cut Bets Rise - US Market Open
2020-01-15 14:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Outlook: Weaker-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data Hits GBP/USD
2020-01-15 10:30:00
US Dollar Falls, Japanese Yen May Follow after US-China Trade Deal
2020-01-16 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Are the USD/JPY & AUD/JPY Rallies Overcooked?
2020-01-15 19:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Support Bounce Finds Sellers at 2019 High
2020-01-15 16:30:00
Gold Price Analysis – Near-term Neutral to Bearish, Long-term Bullish
2020-01-15 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-15 12:30:00
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
US Dollar Falls, Japanese Yen May Follow after US-China Trade Deal

2020-01-16 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
US Dollar, US-China Trade Deal, S&P 500 – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • S&P 500 pauses ascent as pro-risk New Zealand Dollar weakens
  • About $360b in US tariffs on China to remain after interim deal?
  • NZD/USD eyeing downside breakout on bearish sentiment signal

US Dollar Cautiously Weakens as US-China Sign “Phase One” Trade Agreement

The US Dollar and local government bond yields aimed little lower on Wednesday in what was a rather quiet day for foreign exchange markets. This is despite the US and China signing the “phase one” trade deal. There was a rally in equities as sentiment improved in the lead-up to the signature. Yet some of this optimism faded once the two nations came to an accord at the White House. Still, the S&P 500 closed 0.19% higher.

This may have reflected a “buy the rumor and sell the fact” event for a couple of reasons. While there was a lifting of some tariffs, about $360b still remain against China that is dependent on a “phase two” agreement. The problem here is that the White House has hinted that this segment would most likely come after this year’s presidential election. This presents some uncertainty to the markets as the next leader is an unknown factor.

No specifics were offered on thorny issues such as intellectual property aside from broad commitments. Enforcement mechanisms were also left in place that would allow for retaliatory measures should either country break apart from promised provisions. The sentiment-linked Australian Dollar and similarly-behaving New Zealand tepidly weakened.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you trade around trade wars?
Get My Guide

Thursday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

S&P 500 futures are pointing cautiously higher heading into Thursday’s Asia Pacific trading session. That could spell for a moderate “risk-on” tone as regional bourses react to the Wall Street trading session. This may pressure the anti-risk Japanese Yen as the AUD and NZD find some upside momentum. Recent signals from IG Client Sentiment seem to favor the upside scenario for USD/JPY and AUD/JPY as well.

USD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 1% 2%
Weekly 3% 51% 29%
What does this mean for USD/JPY’s trajectory ahead?
Get My Guide

US Dollar Technical Analysis

Using my majors-based US Dollar index, which averages its performance against EUR, JPY, GBP and AUD, the Greenback is still committed to its dominant downtrend from August. Prices appear to be stalling under resistance which is a range between 1.2889 – 1.2921. Immediate support sits below at 1.2793 which if taken out, exposes lows from the beginning of January.

Majors-Based US Dollar Index

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

