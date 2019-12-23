We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Prices Overturn Bullish Outlook as US Dollar Rallies
2019-12-23 00:00:00
EURO TECHNICAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-21 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Challenging Big Figure Support
2019-12-20 09:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on PCE Data and Trade War Optimism
2019-12-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Pressured as Big Problems Seem to Fade
2019-12-22 10:00:00
USD/JPY Jumps to Session Highs as the Dollar Gains on US Data
2019-12-20 15:40:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Bulls Search for Low/Uptrend Resumption
2019-12-22 16:00:00
Dollar, Euro, Yen, Aussie, Stocks and Gold Top Risks for 2020
2019-12-21 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-21 10:00:00
Dollar, Euro, Yen, Aussie, Stocks and Gold Top Risks for 2020
2019-12-21 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Copper is a highly tradeable commodity that has clear chart patterns. Find out how you can create efficient #copper trading strategies here: https://t.co/747cqCh2HE https://t.co/sujaxevJqE
  • Heads up traders! As we head into the holidays, market action is probably going to be fairly tepid amid low liquidity. However, as ever, remain aware: thinner liquidity opens the door to violent volatility if there are sudden #tradewar or other fundamental risks hitting the news.
  • Natural Gas trading is popular among traders due to its volatility. How can you trade this? Find out here: https://t.co/qbLCv6RP0H https://t.co/s2FNYpOKag
  • In Q1 of 2019 @JMcQueenFX wrote on a $70 price target for crude #oil - a level that has been tested a few times since. This can positively or negatively impact a wide variety of currency rates. Find out currencies may be impacted by rising oil prices here: https://t.co/kdOAEHlTJb https://t.co/3svDqGN7fc
  • Crude #oil is ranked among the most liquid commodities in the world, meaning high volumes and clear charts for oil trading. How can you trade oil smartly? Get your tips here: https://t.co/RgaIpk8Hem #OOTT https://t.co/si5bLuCpLR
  • The $CAD and crude #oil are strongly correlated. How does this correlation work? Find out here: https://t.co/wj3VtjM6e6 #OOTT https://t.co/SjBbJYdVP1
  • What are the top differences between #WTI and #Brent? learn how to trade crude oil better here: https://t.co/gbFAOWPEbQ #OOTT https://t.co/rxgjBCjpdl
  • Stock market volatility can lead to some very bright opportunities. Do you know how to identify the most volatile stocks? Read up for an in-depth exploration on stock volatility and the best practice tips for trading them here: https://t.co/I7wKJDv9D0 https://t.co/6Ygpij4TDs
  • Price stability and economic development are the primary goals of the SNB (Swiss National Bank). Traders ought to keep up with the SNB’s latest changes since it can cause large shifts in the $CHF. Learn how to navigate this safe-haven currency here: https://t.co/4mQD5StbU1 https://t.co/MWY1rQKI2l
  • The gold-silver ratio is simple. It is the number of silver ounces you would need to trade to receive one ounce of #gold at current market prices. Find out how you can use this in your trading strategy here:https://t.co/kh5DZvduqD $XAUUSD https://t.co/RBw03OWX5P
EUR/USD Prices Overturn Bullish Outlook as US Dollar Rallies

EUR/USD Prices Overturn Bullish Outlook as US Dollar Rallies

2019-12-23 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

  • US Dollar gains as yield advantage shines in “risk-on” trade Friday
  • Canadian Dollar underperformed on dismal local retail sales figures
  • EUR/USD overturned bullish reversal signal, eyeing rising support
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Download our fresh Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Experienced Best Week Since Early November

The US Dollar outperformed against most of its major counterparts, particularly versus the Euro on Friday. The currency had a couple of local economic data to look forward to. US personal consumption unexpectedly rose 3.2% in the third quarter versus 2.9% anticipated. This is as PCE core, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, clocked in at 1.6% y/y in November versus 1.5% expected.

Friday’s data helped continue diminishing 2020 Federal Reserve easing expectations, which reached the least dovish since March. Despite this, Wall Street continued its rally throughout the week which could be attributed to the improving outlook for global growth in the aftermath of the US-China “phase one” trade deal. Given the greenback’s relatively high yield, it may have capitalized on the “risk on” session.

The sentiment-risk Australian Dollar and similarly-behaving New Zealand Dollar also enjoyed a fairly rosy session. On the flip side of the spectrum, the Canadian Dollar underperformed. Canadian retail sales unexpectedly shrunk -1.2% m/m in October versus +0.5% anticipated. That was the worst outcome since November 2018, fueling near-term Bank of Canada rate cut bets.

Monday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

The S&P 500 closed 0.49 percent to the upside on Friday, perhaps paving the way for Asia Pacific benchmark stock indexes to follow Wall Street higher. That could depress the anti-risk Japanese Yen while supporting the AUD and NZD. The Australian Dollar will also be closely watching private sector credit data with markets pricing in about a 50 percent chance of an RBA rate cut in March.

Euro Technical Analysis

The EUR/USD experienced its worst week since the beginning of November as prices overturned the push above key falling resistance from June. Near-term declines are in focus after the Euro took out rising support from late November. A daily close under 1.1075 exposes what may be a psychological barrier where buyers may overcome selling pressure, blue line on the chart below. Immediate resistance stands at 1.1109.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 2% 2%
Weekly 24% -16% 2%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Chart of the Day – EUR/USD

EUR/USD Prices Overturn Bullish Outlook as US Dollar Rallies

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Strong, Look Set For Third Straight Weekly Gain
Crude Oil Prices Strong, Look Set For Third Straight Weekly Gain
2019-12-20 05:57:00
GBP/USD Rate Reversal May Accelerate as NZD/USD Price Rises
GBP/USD Rate Reversal May Accelerate as NZD/USD Price Rises
2019-12-20 00:00:00
Gold Prices Gain as Trump Impeachment Takes Over From Trade Worries
Gold Prices Gain as Trump Impeachment Takes Over From Trade Worries
2019-12-19 06:16:00
Canadian Dollar Rose With Crude Oil Prices, Will Yen Look Past BoJ?
Canadian Dollar Rose With Crude Oil Prices, Will Yen Look Past BoJ?
2019-12-19 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.