We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Elliott Wave Analysis: US Dollar Progresses in Weaker Trend
2019-12-16 21:39:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound, GBP/USD Outlook as No-Deal Brexit Fears Resurface
2019-12-17 00:00:00
Elliott Wave Analysis: US Dollar Progresses in Weaker Trend
2019-12-16 21:39:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Calendar Winds Down into Year-End
2019-12-16 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
Dow, Pound and Aussie Dollar Test Post Trade War, Election Breakouts
2019-12-16 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Multi-Month Triangle Eyes Bullish Breakout
2019-12-16 15:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso and Singapore Dollar may continue their rise against the US Dollar on global optimism amid a US-China trade deal. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/socBWhzlXt https://t.co/wuhPuSKRUQ
  • #USDCAD pivot points (daily) – S3: 1.3115, S2: 1.3134, S1: 1.3146, R1: 1.3165, R2: 1.3172, R3: 1.3191 - https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • #RBA #minutes perhaps gloomier than expected, emphasize 'wait and see mode' until Feb. Labor market/wages remains a concern. Thursday's numbers will draw a crowd- keen to see if October's jobs weakness endured (hint: it probably didn't). https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/12/17/Australian-Dollar-Dips-On-Downbeat-RBA-Minutes-Jobs-Data-Up-Next.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #AUD #AUDUSD
  • Something I found concerning on Monday was the divergence between the #SP500 and the MSCI #EmergingMarkets Index, pushing #USD higher against an average of its #ASEAN peers. US-China #TradeDeal optimism didn't spread evenly it seems, let's see how this plays out... https://t.co/ORnPDppFgK
  • RT @RBAInfo: The RBA has released the minutes of the December 2019 Monetary Policy Meeting of the Reserve Bank Board - https://t.co/cxxF5G9…
  • #RBA minutes: - Low income growth has been a source concern for consumption outlook - Indebted consumers may take time to increase spending - Ability to implement additional stimulus if required - Upturn in housing market positive for economy in near term (BBG) #AUD aiming lower
  • The #Euro is flirting with a break of support guiding it higher since late November as after prices recoiled from a four-month high. Is trend reversal in the cards? Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/6B5DwDHuTF https://t.co/VqurQu84Sn
  • #EURCHF pivot points (daily) – S3: 1.0943, S2: 1.095, S1: 1.0954, R1: 1.0961, R2: 1.0964, R3: 1.0971 - https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The British Pound fell on reports Boris Johnson sought to prevent a delay in Brexit during the transitional phase, raising prospects of a top in GBP/USD on bearish technical signals $GBPUSD #GBP #Brexit - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/12/17/British-Pound-GBPUSD-Outlook-as-No-Deal-Brexit-Fears-Resurface.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/ADVMlWsm1x
  • [correct] Over the past 30 days, #NZD has been the best performing major vs. USD with 2.95% spot-returns while #JPY has been the worst with -0.70%
British Pound, GBP/USD Outlook as No-Deal Brexit Fears Resurface

British Pound, GBP/USD Outlook as No-Deal Brexit Fears Resurface

2019-12-17 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Download our guide to learn about trading around news
Get My Guide

British Pound Drops as No-Deal Brexit Woes Resurface

The British Pound is falling in early Tuesday trade as the reality of what last week’s UK general election means for Brexit sinks in. On the one hand, the comfortable Conservative majority makes for pushing through Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s withdrawal agreement relatively easier. On the other hand, a key campaign promise of his was rejecting an extension of the transition period beyond the December 31, 2020 deadline.

Reports crossed the wires that Mr Johnson would propose a law legally blocking the ability to extend the transition period deadline. That means that once the EU-UK withdrawal agreement is likely accepted in Parliament by January 31, the difficult road ahead for extensive trade talks could have a limited amount of time to be debated. In other words, it could raise the prospect of a no-deal Brexit and weaken GBP as expected.

The haven-linked US Dollar is rallying versus its major counterparts against this backdrop as the pro-risk Australian Dollar is seeing selling pressure. S&P 500 futures are also pointing cautiously lower ahead of the Asia Pacific trading session and could inspire a cautiously “risk-off” tilt ahead. This follows an overall rosy session on Wall Street where equities continued to reap the benefits of an interim US-China trade deal.

Ahead, in addition to paying close attention to risk appetite, the Australian Dollar will also be keeping a close eye on the minutes of the December RBA monetary policy announcement. The AUD could find support if the document continues to undermine aggressive easing bets. Some regional lending institutions have been raising expectations that the central bank could undergo unconventional measures such as quantitative easing.

British Pound Technical Analysis

The British Pound continues trimming gains against the US Dollar after failing to clear the key falling trend line from June 2015. Now, GBP/USD has left behind a Shooting Star candlestick which is a sign of indecision. A confirmatory close to the downside could precede a reversal of the uptrend from September. That places the focus on near-term support at 1.3177 and rising support from October.

Charts of the Day – GBP/USD

British Pound, GBP/USD Outlook as No-Deal Brexit Fears Resurface

Chart Created Using TradingView

Starts in:
Live now:
Dec 18
( 01:12 GMT )
Learn using sentiment in market analysis
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Slip as Lack of US-China Trade Detail Worries Investors
Crude Oil Prices Slip as Lack of US-China Trade Detail Worries Investors
2019-12-16 06:58:00
Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar Outlook as Week Begins
Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar Outlook as Week Begins
2019-12-16 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Slides into Support– Loonie Trade Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Slides into Support– Loonie Trade Levels
2019-12-13 17:21:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye US-China Trade Deal Terms for Direction
Crude Oil Prices Eye US-China Trade Deal Terms for Direction
2019-12-13 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.