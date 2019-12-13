US Dollar, Rupee and Nifty 50 Outlook After Trade Deal, Indian CPI

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Pop Failing at Range Top?
2019-12-13 04:00:00
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2019-12-12 20:36:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Soars as Boris Johnson Wins Substantial Majority, What Happens Next?
2019-12-13 06:00:00
S&P 500 and Risk Trends Next Steps After Trade War, Brexit Developments
2019-12-13 02:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Rally May Extend on Trade Deal
2019-12-13 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Fails at Downtrend Resistance - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-12 16:18:00
Gold price outlook: uptick post FOMC but investors remain wary of tariff developments
2019-12-12 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Meet Trend Resistance, Near-term Turn Lower Looks Next
2019-12-12 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as the Fed Strikes a Cautious Tone
2019-12-11 03:01:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/OQ3Z4F5IKd
  • RT @onlyyoontv: Hearing from sources here- one government- #China leaders not yet accepted deal. Issues? 1) $50bln purchases hard target. O…
  • The USD/INR may fall as the Nifty 50 rises after the US and China avoided tariff escalation and Indian CPI increased at its fastest pace since July 2016 amid on onion shortage #Rupee #Nifty $USDINR #India - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/12/13/US-Dollar-Rupee-and-Nifty-50-Outlook-After-Trade-Deal-Indian-CPI.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/bFYO1ancMP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.72%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nYymXMT3Ef
  • AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/N8I5yJQvDQ
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 2.27% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.37% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.28% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cHbkZaRBsW
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.00% France 40: 0.90% Wall Street: 0.38% US 500: 0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xjpsQhj1YB
  • Conservative Party secure majority after winning 326th seat - Sky News
  • En español: La libra esterlina festeja la victoria electoral de Boris Johnson; $GBPUSD estalla al alza y marca un nuevo máximo anual #trading #forex #brexit #GE19 👉Los detalles aquí 👉👉https://t.co/Oyu9WBNeWL https://t.co/i9YL9D85hg
  • After a dismal week for the $USD, SGD, PHP, IDR and MYR turn their focus to the Federal Reserve. USD/PHP is also awaiting the BSP rate decision as USD/INR eyes Indian CPI data.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/hA2QjnL2kU https://t.co/f5jVxH0aHc
US Dollar, Rupee and Nifty 50 Outlook After Trade Deal, Indian CPI

US Dollar, Rupee and Nifty 50 Outlook After Trade Deal, Indian CPI

2019-12-13 05:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Indian Rupee, USD/INR, RBI, Nifty 50 - Talking Points

  • Indian headline CPI unexpectedly soared, core measures more restrained
  • Indian Rupee and Nifty 50 may gain as US-China avoid tariff escalation
  • USD/INR may confirm Double Top and pave the way for a trend reversal

Indian Rupee Continues Rise After Indian CPI Surprised Higher

The Indian Rupee has rallied against the US Dollar on US-China trade deal bets and after the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly left rates unchanged last week. Policymakers raised their outlook for inflation next year and yesterday’s local CPI data appeared to support their outlook. Headline price growth clocked in at 5.54 percent y/y in November, much higher than the 5.30% estimate and up from the 4.62% outcome in October.

That marked the fastest pace of Indian CPI since July 2016 and it was primarily driven by rising food costs. The latter increased about 10 percent y/y, up from the 7.89% outcome in October. This was primarily due to a shortage in onions which are a key ingredient in local cuisine. Core measures of inflation, which strip out food and fuel costs, barely budged from last month and have been on the decline since 2018 – see chart below.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Download our guide to learn about trading around news
Get My Guide
 US Dollar, Rupee and Nifty 50 Outlook After Trade Deal, Indian CPI

This is as industrial production contracted -3.8% y/y in October which was softer than the -5.0% estimate and up from the -4.3% outcome in September. These are still levels buoyant enough that they were last matched in October 2011, a little over 8 years ago. Overall, India’s economy still faces major challenges in the year ahead. A wobbly banking sector has resulted in both fiscal and monetary stimulus this year.

If Indian growth continues its slowing trend, the RBI could run into trouble as CPI approaches the 6% upper tolerance limit. Ebbing regional demand is underpinned by the weakening pace of core inflation. While the Indian Rupee has been rallying up a storm, and may continue to do so after the US and China avoided further tariff escalation for now, underlying fundamental pressure may come back to reinstate selling bets in INR.

For updates on the Indian Rupee and USD/INR, you may follow me on Twitter here @ddubrovskyFX

Indian Rupee Technical Outlook

USD/INR has confirmed the break under a key rising support line from July – blue line on the chart below. Prices are sitting on the key psychological barrier between 70.35 and 70.54. Moreover, the Rupee could be on the verge of confirming a Double Top which is a bearish chart pattern. The two peaks of the formation occurred in August and November. A temporary pullback occurred in-between the tops.

A daily close under 70.35 with confirmation after the Double Top could signify that a reversal of trend is at hand. That may eventually pave the way to retest points last seen in July. Along the way stands near-term support at 69.97. Otherwise, a bounce on the October lows could invalidate this bearish technical setup and place the focus on immediate resistance at 71.23.

USD/INR Daily Chart

US Dollar, Rupee and Nifty 50 Outlook After Trade Deal, Indian CPI

USD/INR Chart Created in TradingView

Nifty 50 Technical Analysis

The Nifty 50 may see some upward momentum amid the US-China trade deal which is inducing a “risk-on” tilt in financial markets. That could pave the way for a retest of the November peak at 12158. A daily close above then exposes the 38.20 percent Fibonacci extension at 12158. Turning lower has immediate support as the psychological barrier between 11802 and 11843.

Nifty 50 – Daily Chart

US Dollar, Rupee and Nifty 50 Outlook After Trade Deal, Indian CPI

Nifty Chart Created in TradingView

Starts in:
Live now:
Dec 18
( 01:12 GMT )
You might be interested in
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Rally May Extend on Trade Deal
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Rally May Extend on Trade Deal
2019-12-13 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Levels- Resistance Ahead
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Levels- Resistance Ahead
2019-12-12 17:30:00
Gold Price Outlook May Turn Bullish If Key Chart Hurdle Falls
Gold Price Outlook May Turn Bullish If Key Chart Hurdle Falls
2019-12-12 06:00:00
AUD/USD and NZD/USD Rates Soar on the Fed, Powell to Resistance
AUD/USD and NZD/USD Rates Soar on the Fed, Powell to Resistance
2019-12-12 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.