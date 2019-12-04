We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Surges Towards Fibonacci Resistance
2019-12-03 16:30:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-03 15:10:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-03 15:10:00
British Pound Back to the Big Figure 1.3000: GBP/USD Price Outlook
2019-12-03 13:34:00
US Dollar Sinks as Global Trade War Woes May Fuel Yen Price Ahead
2019-12-04 00:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-03 15:10:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Soars as Dollar Slumps- GLD Levels
2019-12-03 19:30:00
Gold Longs Ease, Crude Oil Bulls Await OPEC, Copper Outlook Weakens - COT Report
2019-12-03 16:35:00
Gold Longs Ease, Crude Oil Bulls Await OPEC, Copper Outlook Weakens - COT Report
2019-12-03 16:35:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Violent Swings Signaling a Sell-off Coming?
2019-12-03 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-03 20:45:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
Australian GDP (3Q) 1.7% y/y (as expected) vs 1.6% prior, 0.4% q/q vs 0.5% anticipated compared to 0.6% in Q2

  In about 15 min, I will be discussing the $USDJPY, $AUDUSD, $NZDUSD and #Gold outlook using trader positioning in-light of fundamental and technical developments.
  Australian Dollar cautiously lower after mixed AU 3Q GDP data. Growth y/y was 1.7% (as expected) but q/q was 0.4% vs 0.5% expected. Q2 GDP on both periods were revised little higher, making Q3 outcomes relatively less impressive $AUDUSD $AUDJPY $AUDNZD $AUDCAD
  Australian Gross Domestic Product (YoY) (3Q): Actual: 1.7% Est: 1.7% Previous: 1.4% GDP (QoQ): Actual: 0.4% Est: 0.5% Previous: 0.5% #AUD #RBA
  LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Analyst @ddubrovskyFX as he discusses traders' positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends.
  The $AUD has enjoyed an explosive recovery against its US namesake but its local stock index, the ASX 200, hints that gains may be fleeting.
  LIVE NOW: Will the Australia GDP figures manage to stoke Australian Dollar volatility? Join Analyst @ZabelinDimitri LIVE to find out!
  (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) US Dollar Sinks as Global Trade War Woes May Fuel Yen Price Ahead #USD #TradeWar #Yen
  Heads up: Australian Gross Domestic Product (YoY) (3Q) is due at 0:30 GMT (15 min) Est: 1.7% Previous: 1.4% And Australian Gross Domestic Product Est: 0.5% Previous: 0.5% #AUD
  U.S. HOUSE PASSES BILL DEMANDING SANCTIONS ON SENIOR CHINESE OFFICIALS OVER TREATMENT OF UIGHUR MUSLIM MINORITY, VOTING CONT…
  Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/1:00 AM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling.
US Dollar Sinks as Global Trade War Woes May Fuel Yen Price Ahead

US Dollar Sinks as Global Trade War Woes May Fuel Yen Price Ahead

2019-12-04 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

  • US Dollar depreciated as global trade tension woes fueled 2020 Fed rate cut expectations
  • US-China trade deal by mid-December in question as Trump eyes Europe, South America
  • Anti-risk Japanese Yen may rise as Asia stocks fall, AUD/USD may fall on AU GDP data

Find out what the #1 mistake that traders make is and how you can fix it!

Haven-Linked US Dollar Declined Despite Risk Aversion

The US Dollar failed to capitalize on haven demand as global markets slowly woke up to the reality that trade tensions remain unresolved between the world’s largest economies despite constant touting from Washington. Over the past 24 hours, President Donald Trump backpedaled on rising hopes of a US-China trade deal by mid-December, opening the door to a possible delay until after the 2020 Presidential Election.

This crossed the wires during the European trading session, sending the Euro Stoxx 50 and FTSE 100 tumbling 0.43 and 1.75 percent respectively. Their declines may have also been amplified by threats from France that the EU would retaliate if the US proceeds with $2.4b in tariffs against French goods over digital taxes. Trump is also weighing targeting Brazil and Argentina with steel and aluminum tariff threats.

Investor unease spread into the Wall Street trading session with gaps to the downside in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. This depressed local bond yields and fueled 2020 Fed easing speculation. For the time being, it seems the depreciation in the Greenback could be tied to fading return prospects. But this could change if a global selloff in equities picks up pace, pushing a higher focus on preserving capital.

Wednesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

Ahead, Asia Pacific benchmark stock indexes could follow the S&P 500 lower as risk aversion spreads into regional bourses. That could offer more lift to the anti-risk Japanese Yen as it outperforms against the sentiment-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars. A decline in bond yields may add further upside momentum to anti-fiat gold prices, which have been on the rise this week on bullish technical cues.

Speaking of the Australian Dollar, heightened volatility could be due ahead as the currency awaits local GDP data. This follows yesterday’s RBA rate decision, where the currency received a boost as the central bank envisioned a turning point in the economy. Yet, local economic newsflow has been tending to underperform relative to expectations, opening the door to a downside surprise and weakness in AUD/USD.

Join Analyst Dimitri Zabelin for LIVE coverage of Australian GDP starting at 00:15 GMT!

US Dollar Technical Analysis

Against an average of its major counterparts, the US Dollar appears to be heading for another attempt to breach key support (1.2831 – 1.2854) on the chart below. This followed a break under the near-term rising support line from November. Yet, the dominant uptrend could be kept intact by a key rising support channel going back to September 2018.

Join me later today at 1:00 GMT as I uncover what else trader positioning is having to say about the outlook for financial markets!

Chart of the Day – Majors-Based US Dollar Index

US Dollar Sinks as Global Trade War Woes May Fuel Yen Price Ahead

Chart Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

