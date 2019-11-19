We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2019-11-18 17:05:00
2019-11-18 17:05:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast Leans Towards US Dollar Weakness
2019-11-18 16:52:00
2019-11-18 16:52:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise as AUD/USD Price Falls on Trade Woes
2019-11-19 00:00:00
2019-11-19 00:00:00
Sterling Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Face Key Resistance
2019-11-18 18:49:00
2019-11-18 18:49:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-18 21:00:00
2019-11-18 21:00:00
US Dollar Dives to Session Lows after Trump Meets with Fed Chair Powell
2019-11-18 16:25:00
2019-11-18 16:25:00
VIX: A Global Volatility Breakout Could Be Around the Corner
2019-11-18 20:00:00
2019-11-18 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Turning on US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-11-18 18:00:00
2019-11-18 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up as Markets Track US-China Trade News
2019-11-18 07:15:00
2019-11-18 07:15:00
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: Energy Prices Beat Back Macroeconomic Headwinds
2019-11-18 04:30:00
2019-11-18 04:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook Dims as Moving Averages are Pierced
2019-11-18 18:30:00
2019-11-18 18:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
2019-11-14 13:30:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise as AUD/USD Price Falls on Trade Woes

2019-11-19 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

Find out what the #1 mistake that traders make is and how you can fix it!

GBP/USD Gains on UK Election Polls, Yen Rises on Trade Deal Woes

The British Pound was one of the best-performing major currencies on Monday as opinion polling showed the UK Conservative Party widening their lead against the opposition Labour Party. Should the former receive a majority at next month’s general election, that is seen as strengthening Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s push for his Brexit deal.

Closely behind the GBP was the anti-risk Japanese Yen which traced a wild day on Wall Street. Prior to market open, S&P 500 futures dipped as reports crossed the wires that China was feeling pessimistic about a trade deal. Their key concern is hesitation from US President Donald Trump to roll back currently enacted tariffs. The sentiment-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars weakened.

The US Dollar also weakened as falling front-end government bond yields signaled rising expectations of Fed easing bets in 2020. However, the Greenback and bond yields trimmed some of their losses after the US granted a narrow 90-day relief extension for Huawei. This allows local companies, in remote areas, to continue doing business with the Chinese telecommunications giant.

Tuesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

S&P 500 futures are pointing cautiously lower heading into Tuesday’s Asia Pacific trading session. This could spell out a bittersweet mood in the coming hours amid US-China trade deal uncertainty. That may continue supporting the Japanese Yen. Conversely, the Australian Dollar may tick lower as it also awaits upcoming minutes from the November RBA interest rate announcement.

British Pound Technical Analysis

With Monday’s conclusion, GBP/USD sits right under the key resistance range between 1.2950 to 1.3013. This followed a bounce after hitting support (1.2773 – 1.2798). In fact, the Pound has been consolidating within a channel since pausing the dominant uptrend from September. Bullish signals via IG Client Sentiment do hint that the pair may keep pushing deeper into resistance. A close above exposes May highs.

Join me on Wednesdays 1:00 GMT as I cover what the prevailing trends in market positioning are revealing about the outlook for the major currencies!

Chart of the Day – GBP/USD

Chart Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.