Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Sank. USD/CAD Uptrend May Extend

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Hits Critical Resistance - Levels for USD/JPY
2019-11-06 21:00:00
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Hits Critical Resistance - Levels for USD/JPY
2019-11-06 21:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Stalls-GBP/USD Levels
2019-11-06 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-07 01:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Hits Critical Resistance - Levels for USD/JPY
2019-11-06 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 17:30:00
USD/CNH Above 7.0, Gold Pops on US-China Trade Deal Delay
2019-11-06 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Sank. USD/CAD Uptrend May Extend
2019-11-07 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Huge Inventory Build, More Stock Data Eyed
2019-11-06 05:49:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Sank. USD/CAD Uptrend May Extend $USDCAD #CrudeOil #technicalanalysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/11/07/Canadian-Dollar-Crude-Oil-Prices-Sank-USDCAD-Uptrend-May-Extend.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Csx8UGB23X
  • Crude #oil prices, the Swedish Krona and the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone may convulse ahead of a data-packed week against a backdrop of the Riksbank minutes and key EU economic forecasts. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/BOhsMdDBlS #OOTT https://t.co/qZ0rdR2uEd
  • Since late July, the economic news flow from Sweden has been under-performing relative to economists’ expectations however there has been some improvement since early October. -Citi #SEK
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Trade Balance (SEP), Actual: A$7180m Expected: A$5050m Previous: A$6617m https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-07
  • Australian Trade Balance (SEP) Actual: A$7180m Est: A$5050m Previous: A$5926m #AUD
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD Trade Balance (SEP) due at 00:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: A$5050m Previous: A$5926m https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-07
  • Heads up: Australian Trade Balance (SEP) is due at 0:30 GMT (15 min) Est: A$5050m Previous: A$5926m #AUD
  • [corr] #crudeoil prices may get a boost if #iran tensions renew the geopolitical risk premium on the commodity - #OOTT https://t.co/UQMWPR18JT
  • The $USD has been trading sideways for a few weeks, but there is growing evidence that traders are becoming less concerned about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut cycle. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/zaCkTfXfvF https://t.co/0pS9QJxCTa
  • Over the past 30 days, #IDR has been the best performing Asian Currency vs. USD with +0.46% interest-returns while #JPY has been the worst with -0.02%
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Sank. USD/CAD Uptrend May Extend

Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Sank. USD/CAD Uptrend May Extend

2019-11-07 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

Find out what the #1 mistake that traders make is and how you can fix it!

Canadian Dollar Sank with Crude Oil Prices as BoC Rate Cut Bets Rose

The Canadian Dollar underperformed against its major counterparts on Wednesday, tracking local front-end government bond yields lower. Markets are increasing expectations that the Bank of Canada could deliver a rate cut in early 2020. Odds of a 25bp reduction in January are now hovering around 48 percent probability. This may also have been pre-positioning for Friday’s Canadian jobs report.

Compounding CAD weakness later in the day was a combination of lower crude oil prices and fading bets of a US-China trade deal. Crude sank after weekly EIA inventory report printed an unexpected 7.9m b/d uptick against estimates of a 2.0m rise. Meanwhile, a possible delay to a trade agreement signing between the world’s largest economies deteriorated market mood.

The anti-risk Japanese Yen cautiously rose against its major counterparts as the sentiment-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars weakened during the Wall Street trading session. The British Pound depreciated as well following a poll showing the UK Conservative Party losing their lead against the opposition Labour Party. Threats to the outcome of a general election for the former risks derailing Johnson’s Brexit deal.

Thursday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

S&P 500 futures are pointing cautiously lower heading into Thursday’s Asia Pacific trading session. This could speak to a pessimistic mood to come ahead which may bode well for the Japanese Yen. That could come at the expense of the AUD and NZD. The former will be closely eyeing Australian trade data to see how that may shift near-term RBA rate cut bets.

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis

USD/CAD closed at its highest in about 3 weeks, extending its near-term uptrend as expected. This followed a Morning Star bullish reversal pattern that formed late last month. The currency pair failed to break through near-term support (1.3134 – 1.3145) and has launched higher. The Canadian Dollar now eyes the next psychological barrier which is a range between 1.3206 to 1.3226.

Chart of the Day – USD/CAD

Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Sank. USD/CAD Uptrend May Extend

Chart Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Stalls-GBP/USD Levels
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Stalls-GBP/USD Levels
2019-11-06 20:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Slumps into Range Support– Trade Levels
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Slumps into Range Support– Trade Levels
2019-11-06 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Huge Inventory Build, More Stock Data Eyed
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Huge Inventory Build, More Stock Data Eyed
2019-11-06 05:49:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as the US Dollar Reversal Speeds Up in Asia
Japanese Yen May Rise as the US Dollar Reversal Speeds Up in Asia
2019-11-06 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.