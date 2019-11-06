We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Oct 16, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-11-05 16:23:00
Trader Sentiment Bullish, GBP/USD Price Outlook Positive | Webinar
2019-11-05 13:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD & EUR/GBP: Brexit Delay Offers Sterling Trading Range
2019-11-05 21:01:00
US Dollar Resistance Test: GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-11-05 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as the US Dollar Reversal Speeds Up in Asia
2019-11-06 00:00:00
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Look for a Reversal- Euro and USD vs JPY Price Analysis
2019-11-05 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Spikes, Gold Sinks as ISM Services PMI Tops Estimates
2019-11-05 15:26:00
Gold Price Outlook Breaking Down - Is Bullish Momentum About to Crack?
2019-11-05 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 16, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,177.00.
2019-11-06 01:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 16, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,177.00.
2019-11-06 00:23:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $JPY got some impetus from the US Dollar’s broad weakness after the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates. However, that impetus has waned without breaking major trends. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/h60BYDkv5l https://t.co/P4UhDgg8WQ
  • #GBP/JPY pivot points (daily) – S3: 139.19, S2: 139.59, S1: 139.75`, R1: 140.15, R2: 140.4, R3: 140.8- https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?CHID=QPID=917720
  • #BRL #ibovespa https://t.co/jb6B8gxB4Q
  • LIVE NOW: Join Analyst @ddubrovskyFX as he discusses traders’ positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Will be starting shortly, come and join! https://t.co/CIDQtjl7vU
  • Overnight index swaps are pricing in a less than even chance (18.8%) of an RBA rate cut at next week’s interest rate decision #AUD
  • Called it - #EURUSD broke the October uptrend and is now trading on the edge of support at around 1.1073: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2019/11/05/Euro-Price-Chart-EURUSD-Uptrend-on-Verge-of-Collapse.html https://t.co/6L95p2NWBe
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Analyst @ddubrovskyFX as he discusses traders’ positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) Japanese Yen May Rise as the US Dollar Reversal Speeds Up in Asia $USDJPY #USD #Fed - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/11/06/Japanese-Yen-May-Rise-as-the-US-Dollar-Reversal-Speeds-Up-in-Asia.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/BsAsT9x3W0
  • Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 16, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,177.00. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Oil - US Crude strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CnNzo9TnuO
Japanese Yen May Rise as the US Dollar Reversal Speeds Up in Asia

Japanese Yen May Rise as the US Dollar Reversal Speeds Up in Asia

2019-11-06 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

Find out what the #1 mistake that traders make is and how you can fix it!

US Dollar Gains as S&P 500 Sinks With Fading Fed Rate Cut Bets

The anti-risk Japanese Yen and similarly-behaving Swiss Franc weakened against their major counterparts on Tuesday. This is despite a deterioration in sentiment at the onset of the Wall Street trading session. The S&P 500 received an upside gap, building on uplifting updates in US-China trade talks from the Asia Pacific trading session. The latter took its toll on the JPY and CHF as they trimmed losses later in the day.

Wall Street was quick to pare its upside gap and soon found fundamental headwinds. As a consequence of rising US-China trade deal bets, 2020 Fed rate cut bets have been on the decline. Markets are now only pricing in about a 39% chance of a 25bp cut in March, down from 62% probability last Thursday. Then, rosy US economic data further pushed local front-end government bond yields higher.

The US Dollar received a boost after local ISM non-manufacturing PMI crossed the wires. The 54.7 outcome beat the 53.5 estimate and continues to show the stark contrast between fading industrial output and a supportive consumption sector. The latter makes for about 2/3 of the world’s largest economy. As an anti-fiat asset, gold prices (-1.74%) experienced the worst performance in a day in just about 6 weeks.

Join me at 1:00 GMT as I uncover what trader positioning is revealing about the outlook in financial markets!

Wednesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

The New Zealand Dollar is cautiously lower heading into Wednesday’s APAC session following a cautiously pessimistic local jobs report. Aside from that, the regional docket is rather light. This places the focus for currencies on the mood in financial markets. As such, we may see regional bourses echo the lackluster performance on Wall Street. That may extend Yen gains from the US session as AUD falls.

US Dollar Technical Analysis

As anticipated in this week’s technical forecast, fading downside momentum has fueled a rise in the US Dollar thus far. Against an average of the Euro, Pound, Yen and Australian Dollar, USD has extended its push above near-term falling resistance from October. A daily close above 1.2993 may truly open the door to a lasting reversal of its dominant downtrend.

Major-Based US Dollar Index

Major-Based US Dollar Index

Chart Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY and AUD/USD Soar as US Mulls Lifting Some Chinese Tariffs
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Soar as US Mulls Lifting Some Chinese Tariffs
2019-11-04 23:45:00
US Dollar, Yen Sank as S&P 500 Hit Record. AUD 2018 Trend Line Eyed
US Dollar, Yen Sank as S&P 500 Hit Record. AUD 2018 Trend Line Eyed
2019-11-04 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Slams into Resistance- Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Slams into Resistance- Loonie Levels
2019-11-01 15:30:00
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Outlook Bearish as Trade War Fears Resurface
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Outlook Bearish as Trade War Fears Resurface
2019-10-31 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.