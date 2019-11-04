We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: New Highs While US Dollar Bear Patterns Appearing
2019-11-04 19:15:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-11-04 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-04 17:09:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-11-04 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Soar as US Mulls Lifting Some Chinese Tariffs
2019-11-04 23:45:00
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: New Highs While US Dollar Bear Patterns Appearing
2019-11-04 19:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Holds Resistance as Bulls Persist, but Can They Break Through?
2019-11-04 19:39:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-04 17:09:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?
2019-11-04 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices See Some Profit Taking As US, European Data Approach
2019-11-04 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Australian Dollar (AUD): RBA Meeting Preview & Aussie Outlook - via @DailyFX Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/central_bank_watch/2019/11/04/australian-dollar-aud-rba-meeting-preview-aussie-outlook.html https://t.co/esF4m8Zgpr
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) USD/JPY and AUD/USD Soar as US Mulls Lifting Some Chinese Tariffs $AUDUSD $USDJPY #tradewars - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/11/04/USDJPY-and-AUDUSD-Soar-as-US-Mulls-Lifting-Some-Chinese-Tariffs.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/edJBIJM9N5
  • The $JPY got some impetus from the US Dollar’s broad weakness after the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates. However, that impetus has waned without breaking major trends. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/h60BYDkv5l https://t.co/RX8mAKsJSp
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join DailyFX Currency Strategist @IlyaSpivak LIVE as he discusses the technical and fundamental AUD/USD outlook for the week ahead. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/378612179
  • - The Singapore Dollar (SGD) presents a unique undertaking for traders - It is guided by the MAS, which manages the exchange rate instead of short-term rates - Learn the principals of developing an SGD fundamental forecast to trade #USDSGD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/09/03/The-Singapore-Dollar-and-MAS-What-is-SGD-and-How-to-Trade-it.html
  • LIVE IN 3 HOURS: Will the latest announcement from the RBA stoke Australian Dollar volatility? Join Analyst @ZabelinDimitri for live coverage here. https://t.co/tARJgz9HeQ
  • Join @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/1:00 AM GMT to prepare for the week ahead in trading the $AUDUSD Register here: https://t.co/sZNWPVRHA0 https://t.co/AYUng9eeZt
  • #USDCHF pivot points (daily) – S3: 0.9802, S2: 0.9838, S1: 0.9858, R1: 0.9894, R2: 0.991, R3: 0.9946- https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Monetary Base End of period (OCT), Actual: ¥523.0 Expected: N/A Previous: ¥520.4t https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-04
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Monetary Base (YoY) (OCT), Actual: 3.1% Expected: N/A Previous: 3.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-04
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Soar as US Mulls Lifting Some Chinese Tariffs

USD/JPY and AUD/USD Soar as US Mulls Lifting Some Chinese Tariffs

2019-11-04 23:45:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

  • Japanese Yen tumbles as Australian Dollar gains on US-China trade deal bets
  • US reportedly mulling lifting some Chinese import tariffs, Asia stocks may rise
  • AUD/USD downtrend awaits the RBA, USD/JPY confines to bearish pattern

Find out what the #1 mistake that traders make is and how you can fix it!

BREAKING NEWS - US Mulls Lifting Some Chinese Tariffs

The Japanese Yen fell and the Australian Dollar rose after reports crossed the wires that the US is mulling removing some tariffs against China, increasing the prospect of a trade deal. According to a report from the Financial Times, this could amount to levies on about $112b which were enacted back in September at a 15 percent rate.

This is a welcome surprise after persistent requests from Beijing regarding the lifting of US tariffs. Furthermore, if there is follow-through, today’s update can pour cold water over doubts of a long-term US-China trade deal. S&P 500 futures are now pointing noticeably higher heading into Tuesday’s Asia Pacific trading session, suggesting a “risk-on” environment to come in regional bourses.

As such we may see the pro-risk Australian and New Zealand Dollar extend their advance, recovering from their lackluster performance on Monday. That appeared to have been attributed to broad strength in the US Dollar during the European and North American trading session as front-end government bond yields rose. Odds of a further 25-bp Fed rate cut by March 2020 did soften over the past 24 hours.

We saw the S&P 500 and MSCI Emerging Markets Index gap to the upside at the onset of the Wall Street trading session. But, their performance thereafter was rather lackluster. As such, the markets are likely prioritizing the cushioning impact US-China trade deal hopes have on global economic uncertainty. For the time being, monetary policy expectations are taking a back seat.

USD/JPY AND AUD/JPY RALLY ON US-CHINA TRADE NEWS

USD/JPY and AUD/USD Soar as US Mulls Lifting Some Chinese Tariffs

Chart Created Using TradingView

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The AUD/USD dominant downtrend from the end of last year remains intact after descending resistance from December 2018 held. A daily close above this key psychological barrier opens the door to overturning persistent losses since then. But, fundamental follow-through would likely have to wait until the upcoming RBA interest rate decision passes as traders hesitate to commit to Aussie exposure.

Join Analyst Dimitri Zabelin for LIVE coverage of the RBA and reaction in the Australian Dollar at 3:15 GMT!

AUD/USD Daily Chart

USD/JPY and AUD/USD Soar as US Mulls Lifting Some Chinese Tariffs

Chart Created Using TradingView

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

Meanwhile USD/JPY continues to trade within a Rising Wedge since the end of August. This is typically a bearish reversal formation where a daily close under the floor of the wedge opens the door overturning upside progress made over the past 2 months. For the time being, USD/JPY is aiming higher towards the ceiling where key resistance stands at 109.32.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY and AUD/USD Soar as US Mulls Lifting Some Chinese Tariffs

Chart Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar, Yen Sank as S&P 500 Hit Record. AUD 2018 Trend Line Eyed
US Dollar, Yen Sank as S&P 500 Hit Record. AUD 2018 Trend Line Eyed
2019-11-04 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Slams into Resistance- Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Slams into Resistance- Loonie Levels
2019-11-01 15:30:00
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Outlook Bearish as Trade War Fears Resurface
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Outlook Bearish as Trade War Fears Resurface
2019-10-31 23:00:00
Canadian Dollar and US Dollar Fall on BoC and Fed Rate Cut Bets
Canadian Dollar and US Dollar Fall on BoC and Fed Rate Cut Bets
2019-10-30 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.