We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD: Expect NFP Jobs Report to Spark US Dollar Price Action
2019-10-31 20:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-31 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-31 19:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 10:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2019-10-31 13:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Outlook Bearish as Trade War Fears Resurface
2019-10-31 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-31 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Real Vision: Is the Fed or ECB Driving Global Yields?
2019-10-31 21:58:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Surges Towards Monthly High- GLD Outlook
2019-10-31 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Sell-Off Helping USD/CAD Rebound at Key Support
2019-10-31 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain as Weak China Data Burnish Stimulus Hopes
2019-10-31 06:03:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) USD/JPY and AUD/USD Outlook Bearish as Trade War Fears Resurface $USDJPY $AUDUSD #tradewars - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/10/31/USDJPY-and-AUDUSD-Outlook-Bearish-as-Trade-War-Fears-Resurface.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/yNzhnvYoXU
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Jobless Rate (SEP) due at 23:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.2% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
  • #EURCHF pivot points (daily) – S3: 1.0925, S2: 1.0967, S1: 1.0985, R1: 1.1027, R2: 1.1051, R3: 1.1093- https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Chicago MNI Business Barometer clocked in dismal reading at 43.2, missing the 48 estimate #ouch https://t.co/6FweN1VVo0
  • RT @MKTWeconomics: Chicago PMI slides to nearly four-year low in October https://t.co/qxyW20gdxG https://t.co/yBIMGtMbk5
  • Spot $EURUSD fluctuates +/- 36 pips on average in response to monthly US #NFP employment data, which compares to +/- 4 pips on average otherwise. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/33zmcXbyHt https://t.co/2OaWyfW7Ji
  • The new sanctions will target the construction industry and missile programs - BBG #crudeoil #oott #IranSanctions https://t.co/Q4xgu4zg6d
  • BREAKING: POMPEO HAS IMPOSED NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN AND EXTENDED CURBS ON THEIR NUCLEAR PROGRAM - BBG #Crudeoil #OOTT
  • A potential top in the MSCI #EmergingMarkets Index is looking more likely after the Shooting Star candlestick has seen some downside follow through amid US-China #tradewar fears today. I would like to see a close under support at 42.35 for further validation https://t.co/oibmANOW1j
  • 🇦🇺 AUD AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index (OCT), Actual: 51.6 Expected: N/A Previous: 54.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Outlook Bearish as Trade War Fears Resurface

USD/JPY and AUD/USD Outlook Bearish as Trade War Fears Resurface

2019-10-31 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

  • The Japanese Yen rose as USD/JPY showed increasing signs of a reversal
  • US-China trade war fears resurfaced as S&P 500, Emerging Markets fell
  • Sentiment-linked Australian Dollar may depreciate on Caixin China PMI

Find out what the #1 mistake that traders make is and how you can fix it!

Japanese Yen Gains as Australian Dollar Sinks, US-China Trade War Fears Resurface

The anti-risk Japanese Yen outperformed as the sentiment-linked Australian Dollar tumbled on Thursday amid a distinct deterioration in market mood. During the European session, China was said to have doubted the possibility of long-term trade deal with the United States, unwilling to budge on key large structural changes. This undermines the recently agreed “phase one” deal the two sides reached earlier this month.

During the US session, risk appetite further deteriorated on disappointing economic data. The Chicago Business Activity PMI report clocked in at 43.2 in October versus 48.0 expected and 47.1 in August. For PMI surveys, readings under 50 indicate increasingly contracting economic conditions. In today’s case, this was the softest outcome since 2015 despite hopes of a US-China trade deal rising this month.

The haven-linked US Dollar was little changed on opposing fundamental forces; rising Fed rate cut bets versus the demand for safe and liquid assets. The latter sent the S&P 500 lower as it struggled to sustain recently achieved record highs. Risk aversion spread offshores as well, with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index showing increasing signs of a top.

Friday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

S&P 500 futures are now pointing lower heading into Friday’s Asia Pacific trading session, hinting that the pessimism from Wall Street may spread into regional markets. That may extend gains in the Japanese Yen while leaving the AUD/USD and NZD/USD vulnerable. Softening Caixin China Manufacturing PMI data later today risks further deteriorating investor confidence.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

USD/JPY tumbled the most in over two months following a Spinning Top that emerged earlier this week – as expected. This has brought the currency pair to the floor of a Rising Wedge formation, which is typically a bearish reversal formation. A breakout to the downside risks overturning the dominant JPY uptrend that has prevailed since the end of August.

Chart of the Day – USD/JPY Daily

USD/JPY and AUD/USD Outlook Bearish as Trade War Fears Resurface

Chart Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar and US Dollar Fall on BoC and Fed Rate Cut Bets
Canadian Dollar and US Dollar Fall on BoC and Fed Rate Cut Bets
2019-10-30 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Turn or Burn? AUD/USD Trade Levels
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Turn or Burn? AUD/USD Trade Levels
2019-10-30 15:30:00
Canadian Dollar May Fall on USD/CAD Reversal Cues, Trade War Fears
Canadian Dollar May Fall on USD/CAD Reversal Cues, Trade War Fears
2019-10-29 23:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plummets into Support- Loonie Stall?
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plummets into Support- Loonie Stall?
2019-10-29 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.