EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: October Fed Meeting, September US Jobs Report in Focus
2019-10-27 21:00:00
Rate Cuts Due from the Fed and BOJ, BOC Cut Odds Plummet - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-27 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, DXY
2019-10-27 07:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook Under Pressure From Brexit and Parliament
2019-10-27 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen May Fall as US Dollar Sets Up to Overturn Downtrend
2019-10-27 23:00:00
Rate Cuts Due from the Fed and BOJ, BOC Cut Odds Plummet - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-27 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision and Forward Guidance
2019-10-26 19:00:00
Gold Prices Must Break Key Chart Barrier to Resume Uptrend
2019-10-25 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Week Ahead, Technical Analysis Hints Turn Lower?
2019-10-27 01:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Bearish on OPEC Output, Fed, US-China Trade
2019-10-26 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) Japanese Yen May Fall as US Dollar Sets Up to Overturn Downtrend $USDJPY #USD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/10/27/Japanese-Yen-May-Fall-as-US-Dollar-Sets-Up-to-Overturn-Downtrend.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/5mofu7y6mE
  • The Fed interest rate decision is likely to influence the price of $gld as the central bank is widely expected to deliver another rate cut in October. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/iwMrq6cM7a https://t.co/D0WBFOrpxw
  • *Reminder : Weekly Strategy Webinar tomorrow morning on at 8:30am ET on DailyFX- #FOMC #BOC & #NFP on tap- Lots to discuss! https://t.co/RgnsklZ2Gl
  • LIVE NOW: Join Strategist @DavidJSong as he discusses trading strategies for the top event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/175202251?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • #NZD is modestly higher against most of its major counterparts. Exact cause is unknown.
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Strategist @DavidJSong as he discusses trading strategies for the top event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/175202251?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • #EURGBP volatility crudely explained by #Brexit oscillations https://t.co/5vZxdjFveZ
  • #GBP/USD pivot points (daily) – S3: 1.2787, S2: 1.2808, S1: 1.2818, R1: 1.2838, R2: 1.2849, R3: 1.287 - https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Join analyst @DavidJSong at 6:30 PM ET/10:30 PM GMT for your weekly update on key news trading events. Register here: https://t.co/gBlrRpCc55 https://t.co/kMZ6tN2uxc
  • #ICYMI: Aussie technical outlook on $AUDUSD, $AUDJPY and $GBPAUD for the week ahead (via @DailyFX) #AUD #Forex #FX #Trading #TechnicalAnalysis #Charts https://t.co/OvpAVZGWLR
Japanese Yen May Fall as US Dollar Sets Up to Overturn Downtrend

2019-10-27 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

  • S&P 500 and MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose as sentiment improved
  • Follow-through may have to wait, Japanese Yen may see slight weakness
  • US Dollar could extend gains and overturn near-term downtrend ahead

Find out what the #1 mistake that traders make is and how you can fix it!

The US and Canadian Dollars aimed cautiously higher on Friday, rallying with a pickup in US government bond yields as risk appetite improved. Newswires attributed the rosy atmosphere to progress in US-China trade talks. According to a statement from the Office of the United States Trade Representative, the two countries were “close to” finalizing sections of an agreement.

Upon closer inspection, most of the gains in the S&P 500 and MSCI Emerging Markets Index occurred before this update crossed the wires. A clear catalyst seemed absent, but it might have been due to pre-positioning for this week which is filled with event risk. By the time US President Donald Trump commented that “we are doing very well with China”, stocks had run out of upside momentum.

The pickup in sentiment did not translate neatly and uniformly into foreign exchange markets. For example, the sentiment-linked Australian Dollar ended flat against the US Dollar while the similarly-behaving New Zealand Dollar declined. The anti-risk Japanese Yen weakened against AUD while outperforming NZD. This choppiness is understandable given the plethora of event risk due over the next 5 days.

Monday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

With that in mind, we may see Asia Pacific benchmark stock indexes trade cautiously higher at the onset of Monday. Follow-through will likely have to wait as due this week are items such as the Fed rate decision, US GDP and Chinese Manufacturing PMI. For the time being, a cautiously optimistic tone early into the week could offer downside pressure on the Yen as the Australian Dollar gains.

US Dollar Technical Analysis

Gains in the US Dollar offered another upside push in the DXY Index. This follows the formation of a Bullish Harami candlestick pattern. Since we have seen confirmation higher, the Greenback could be due to test a potential falling trend line from the beginning of this month – blue line below. A close above it opens the door to reversing the near-term downtrend.

Chart of the Day – DXY

Japanese Yen May Fall as US Dollar Sets Up to Overturn Downtrend

Chart Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.