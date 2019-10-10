GBP/USD Rallies Most Since 2017 on Brexit Optimism, Yen May Weaken

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
  • Anti-risk Japanese Yen weakens as pro-risk Australian Dollar rallies amid Trump comments on making a deal with China, saying that they been very nice $USDJPY $AUDUSD https://t.co/iabTnbpMqU
  • $USDPHP fell overnight after August Philippine trade deficit ($2.41b) surprised smaller. Not all was sunshine, imports fell 11.8% y/y which was the sharpest drop in 7 years! A rise in $ES_F as $USD fell drove much of Peso price action as sentiment improved on #Tradetalks https://t.co/MJ4fMM9Smy
  • US President Donald Trump: We are going to see if we can make a deal with China, China has been very nice -BBG
  • #GBPUSD one-week implied volatility has surged to 15.50, its highest level since April as the October 31 #Brexit deadline nears [delayed]
  • #Nikkei225 as maddeningly in thrall to #USChinatrade talk headlines as everything else in the global market. So much for the fundamentals. Technically however its daily charts are at least proving the value of #Fiobonacci retracement levels. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/jpn225/2019/10/11/Nikkei-225-Gains-Hold-At-Key-Retracement-Level-Support-Looks-Firm.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/LHdtiNmnJB
  • Unscheduled Chinese data that may cross the wires at an unspecified time include new yuan loans and aggregate financing. For further details and to stay updated on key economic data, check out our calendar here - https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#tomorrow?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ND1lGMRPhy
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Germany Sovereign Debt to be rated by S&P due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-11
  • Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso: Digital tax impact on businesses will depend on the framework -BBG
  • Amen! https://t.co/fpamlBJGX5
2019-10-10 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

  • GBP/USD may extend Brexit-fueled rise and clear resistance
  • AUD/USD, NZD/USD climb amid US-China trade optimism
  • Anti-risk Japanese Yen may prolong declines in APAC trade

Find out what the #1 mistake that traders make is and how you can fix it!

British Pound Rose on Brexit Deal Hopes

The British Pound was hands down the best-performing major currency on Thursday as Brexit optimism fueled demand for Sterling. In a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish PM Leo Varadkar noted that there could be a possible "pathway" for a divorce deal. This comes after a recent phone call Mr Johnson had with German Chancellor Angela Merkel which downplayed hopes of a Brexit deal.

Markets Find Optimism in US-China Trade Talks

The past 24 hours were a volatile session for markets, not least because of the latest Brexit news, but also due to the back and forth between the US and China on trade headlines. It began during the APAC session which saw an almost-immediate turnaround in trade-deal pessimism as President Donald Trump put forward a potential currency pact with China. He has made his displeasure about FX manipulation well known.

Sentiment picked up during the Wall Street trading session as headlines that Mr Trump will meet China's Vice Premier Liu He tomorrow bolstered confidence of a trade deal. This sent the pro-risk Australian and New Zealand Dollars higher at the expense of the anti-risk Japanese Yen. A combination of this plus resounding strength in Sterling likely sapped the appeal of the US Dollar, especially after soft CPI data.

Friday's Asia Pacific Trading Session

Absent a stray headline that may pour cold water on US-China trade deal optimism, Friday's Asia Pacific trading session could be looking to a rosy start. The Nikkei 225 may follow Wall Street higher after the S&P 500 closed 0.64 percent to the upside. As such, this may continue weighing against the Japanese Yen while support the AUD and NZD.

British Pound Technical Analysis

The over 1.8 percent rise in GBP/USD has resulted in its best performance in a single day since April 2017. However, prices stopped just short of key descending channel resistance from March – blue parallel lines on the chart below. The latest positioning readings from IG Client Sentiment are offering a bullish-contrarian trading bias. This may pave the way for a test of the September highs ahead.

Join me every week on Wednesday’s at 00:00 GMT as I go over how to use IG Client Sentiment in your own trading strategies!

GBP/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

