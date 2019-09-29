We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Rate Rebound Undermined by Bearish RSI Signal
2019-09-30 02:30:00
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-29 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Downtrend May Hasten, Yen Could Gain on Risk Aversion
2019-09-29 23:00:00
British Pound Recovery Imperiled as Latest Brexit News Disappoints
2019-09-27 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Downtrend May Hasten, Yen Could Gain on Risk Aversion
2019-09-29 23:00:00
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 19:52:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-29 13:00:00
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth
2019-09-29 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-29 13:00:00
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth
2019-09-29 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low
2019-09-27 14:31:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Interesting divergence in #China's official and #Caixin #manufacturing #PMIs for last month. Former still in contraction, latter expanded well ahead of expectations (51.4 vs 50.2), new orders and output improving. Take your pick and wait til next month?
  • #NZD is down pretty aggressively against its major counterparts (between 0.5%-2.5%). Exact cause of downward move is unknown at this time. Business confidence data from earlier probably didn't help: Actual: -1.8% Previous: -1.3% https://t.co/5sFFYbzqI6
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN : Join Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri as he previews the upcoming week’s main political themes and discuss their impacts on financial markets. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=zabelin&utm_campaign=twr
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 11:30 PM ET/3:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/y9LsoGBDLt
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.41% Gold: -0.24% Silver: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/t4UEc1FJEB
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wDN4ItYdrn
  • What is the @ecb (European Central Bank)? What are the key mandates of the bank and how can it affect the #forex market? Find out: https://t.co/romV4hPQJv https://t.co/q6s8ouPvta
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.96%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rhVXS8TtY6
  • #USDCAD pivot points (daily) – S3: 1.3119, S2: 1.3181, S1: 1.3209, R1: 1.3271, R2: 1.3304, R3: 1.3366 - https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • RT @markets: JUST IN: Forever 21 files for bankruptcy, adding to the retail apocalypse https://t.co/0l0vgf6foe https://t.co/RQIIIXG1QN
British Pound Downtrend May Hasten, Yen Could Gain on Risk Aversion

British Pound Downtrend May Hasten, Yen Could Gain on Risk Aversion

2019-09-29 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

Find out what the #1 mistake that traders make is and how you can fix it!

British Pound Sank as BoE Fueled Rate Cut Bets

The British Pound underperformed against its major counterparts on Friday after the Bank of England fueled dovish monetary policy expectations. Policymaker Michael Saunders noted that even in the event the UK reaches a withdrawal deal with the EU, the country could still need interest rate cuts. He sees uncertainty around Brexit sill continuing, deal or no deal.

This has brought BoE year-end rate cut bets to about 31.1 percent according to overnight index swaps. This has somewhat undermined upside potential for GBP/USD even as the UK government was reported bringing forward “concrete Brexit proposals”. It is expected to be presented after the Tory Party Conference, taking place September 29 to October 2, ends.

Risk Trends Soured on US-China Latest

Meanwhile, the pro-risk Australian and New Zealand Dollars gave up most of their upside progress after it was reported that the US was mulling limiting investment in China. This comes ahead of key meetings between the two nations set to take place on October 10 to 11. The MSCI Emerging Market Index dropped about 1.30 percent by the end of the session.

Monday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

The S&P 500 fell 0.53 percent, bringing the total losses last week to 1.01%. As such, we may see regional bourses follow Wall Street lower in a “risk-off” trading dynamic. That may support the anti-risk Japanese Yen. Meanwhile, the pro-risk Australian Dollar could fall as it also awaits Chinese Manufacturing PMI. China is Australia’s largest trading partner, softer data may add further fuel to October RBA rate cut bets.

British Pound Technical Analysis

On a daily chart, GBP/USD closed just under near-term support at 1.2294 as it continues its descent from the falling trend line from March. Prices could soon target the former March 2017 low around 1.2109, in line with the dominant downtrend for the past 6 months. Otherwise, near-term resistance appears to be lows from April 2017 around 1.2366.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

British Pound Downtrend May Hasten, Yen Could Gain on Risk Aversion

Chart Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Weighed Down Despite Crude Oil Prices Returning to Symmetrical Triangle
USD/CAD Weighed Down Despite Crude Oil Prices Returning to Symmetrical Triangle
2019-09-27 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
2019-09-27 05:00:00
AUD/NZD Staging Reversal, US Dollar Shrugs Repo Liquidity Crunch
AUD/NZD Staging Reversal, US Dollar Shrugs Repo Liquidity Crunch
2019-09-26 23:00:00
Gold Prices Close to Confirming Top, Crude Oil May Resume Descent
Gold Prices Close to Confirming Top, Crude Oil May Resume Descent
2019-09-26 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.