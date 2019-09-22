We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil’s
2019-09-22 14:00:00
Euro May Keep Falling on Dovish ECB, Soft Data and Sour Sentiment
2019-09-22 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Price Forecast: Supreme Court Ruling May Stem Latest Rally
2019-09-22 06:00:00
GBP/USD Price Analysis: British Pound Eyes Rise in Brexit Risk
2019-09-21 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Strengthens But US Dollar Bulls Will Probably Step Back In
2019-09-23 03:00:00
Yen May Reverse Versus US Dollar, US-China Trade Deal Optimism Dims
2019-09-22 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil’s
2019-09-22 14:00:00
Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears
2019-09-22 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil’s
2019-09-22 14:00:00
Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears
2019-09-22 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will preview the upcoming week's main political themes and discuss their impact on financial markets https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 12:30 AM ET/4:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/zVJwqxhcGd
  • #JapaneseYen has made some gains as #USDJPY bumps up against tough resistance. However the pair is probably consolidating and, absent a surge in risk aversion, biased higher. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-jpy/2019/09/23/Japanese-Yen-Strengthens-But-US-Dollar-Bulls-Will-Probably-Step-Back-In.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • What are the key facts one must take into consideration in the earning season and why is it important for the #stock market outlook? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/tzAa2WClpv https://t.co/OMw9Xj5hOv
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will preview the upcoming week's main political themes and discuss their impact on financial markets https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.60% Oil - US Crude: 0.79% Gold: 0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/f6xT4Uo2tO
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/co2JkXN1A9
  • LIVE NOW: Join DailyFX Senior Strategist @IlyaSpivak LIVE as he discusses the outlook for the financial markets in the week ahead! https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/889679267?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.08%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 89.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/spZkZaPsuM
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: September Floor Back Under Fire - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2019/09/23/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-September-Floor-Back-Under-Fire.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis
Yen May Reverse Versus US Dollar, US-China Trade Deal Optimism Dims

Yen May Reverse Versus US Dollar, US-China Trade Deal Optimism Dims

2019-09-22 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

  • US-China trade deal optimism faded towards the end of Friday
  • Japanese Yen soared at the expense of Australian, NZ Dollars
  • USD/JPY is increasingly at risk to reversing near-term gains

Find out what the #1 mistake that traders make is and how you can fix it!

Risk Trends Sour as US-China Trade Deal Hopes Fade

A souring in market mood on Friday took its toll on the pro-risk Australian and New Zealand Dollars. It also didn’t help AUD/USD that October RBA rate cut bets firmed earlier in the session. Meanwhile, the anti-risk Japanese Yen and similarly-behaving Swiss Franc outperformed their major counterparts. This was as Wall Street turned red, leaving the S&P 500 down about 0.5 percent at market close.

The source of nervousness in financial markets stemmed from the Chinese delegation team canceling trips to US farms in Montana and Nebraska, planning on returning to the mainland sooner-than-expected. This was in response to commentary from US President Donald Trump, who about an hour earlier said that he was not willing to accept a partial trade deal with China.

As a reminder, the US pushed back about $250b in additional tariff threats against China by two weeks towards the middle of October. This is as trade talks restarted at the end of last week ahead of a highly-anticipated meeting to occur in the middle of next month. The markets took the signs of increasing tensions between the two nations as reducing the odds that the countries could come to an agreement of some sort.

Monday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

With that in mind, risk trends could deteriorate at the beginning of the new week which would benefit the Japanese Yen at the expense of its sentiment-linked counterparts, the AUD and NZD. The Australian Dollar may see some volatility on September preliminary CBA Manufacturing PMI with markets focusing on rising confidence that the Reserve Bank of Australia could cut next month.

Aside from that, the economic docket is fairly light diving into Monday’s Asia Pacific trading session. That should place the focus for currencies on risk trends, especially if regional bourses follow Wall Street lower. Sentiment-linked crude oil prices may be spared however. After market close Friday, Trump approved the deployment of more troops to the Middle East amid Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabian energy facilities.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

The Japanese Yen may be aiming to launch an extended recovery against the US Dollar after taking out near-term rising support from August. This is as descending resistance from May tamed USD/JPY’s rise at 108.48 – blue line on the chart below. That placed the currency pair targeting the psychological barrier between 106.78 – 107.21. If that is taken out, we may see an acceleration in losses.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Yen May Reverse Versus US Dollar, US-China Trade Deal Optimism Dims

Chart Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Recovery to be Short-lived- GLD Outlook
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Recovery to be Short-lived- GLD Outlook
2019-09-20 15:30:00
Gold Price Chart Warns of Downturn as Markets Digest Fed Outlook
Gold Price Chart Warns of Downturn as Markets Digest Fed Outlook
2019-09-20 03:00:00
Australian Dollar May Fall, Yen Gains as Markets Eye Trade Talks
Australian Dollar May Fall, Yen Gains as Markets Eye Trade Talks
2019-09-19 23:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Chart: USD/CAD Range, Loonie Breakout Potential
Canadian Dollar Price Chart: USD/CAD Range, Loonie Breakout Potential
2019-09-19 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.