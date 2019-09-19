Australian Dollar May Fall, Yen Gains as Markets Eye Trade Talks

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-20 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-20 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar vs Safe Heavens: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price – Levels to Know
2019-09-20 14:11:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Recovery to be Short-lived- GLD Outlook
2019-09-20 15:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Price Outlook: Sharp Moves, Nasty Headlines, Levels to Know
2019-09-19 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/ARS, USD/ZAR in Focus
2019-09-17 17:25:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.86%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 89.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RAOf0YeEHd
  • Trump says Sanctioning Iran should be effective and military option would be too, although shouldn't have to use it #OOTT
  • RT @BorisJohnson: 🇬🇧 We are leaving the EU on October 31st. No ifs, no buts. 🇬🇧 https://t.co/ksnjLji7Hz
  • Trump says currently having a 'little spat' with China's Xi $DXY
  • Trump: - Looking for complete trade deal with China $DXY
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.19% Gold: 0.26% Silver: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iiR7HweQcP
  • ...it would be valuable if all the major central banks committed to review the 'costs' of their easing policies and present them for transparency. The markets would demand less effort from them - especially for speculative appetite - and it would shift to fiscal/trade solutions
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Apr 20 when France 40 traded near 5,586.40. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0famoX6UNr
  • $USDCHF: A close below the low end could send USD/CHF towards 0.9758.Get your technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/ugHcxz2DF3 https://t.co/TfbnfWu1sk
  • Boston Fed President Rosengren - who dissented in this week's rate cut - said today easing is not 'costless'. He remarked that cuts without eco need "risks further inflating the prices of risky assets and encouraging households and firms to take on too much leverage."
Australian Dollar May Fall, Yen Gains as Markets Eye Trade Talks

Australian Dollar May Fall, Yen Gains as Markets Eye Trade Talks

2019-09-19 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

  • Australian and New Zealand Dollars underperform on Thursday
  • US comments on trade fuel volatility, Japanese Yen outperforms
  • AUD/USD may accelerate losses on bearish-contrarian outlook

Find out what the #1 mistake that traders make is and how you can fix it!

Risk Trends Wax and Wane Into US-China Trade Talks

The pro-risk Australian and New Zealand Dollars underperformed over the past 24 hours, accumulating the majority of their losses during Thursday’s Asia Pacific trading session. There, we saw risk appetite deteriorate in the aftermath of the Fed interest rate decision, In particular, the Aussie was also battered by an overall disappointing local jobs report that firmed speculation the RBA could deliver another cut next month.

As the anti-risk currency, the Japanese Yen edged cautiously higher against its major counterparts, looking past the Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement. Instead, it focused on comments regarding US-China trade talks that caused equities to wax and wane. These are in focus in the near-term as officials gather to negotiate in the United States this week.

Initially, the S&P 500 and the MSCI Emerging Market Index rose as White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said that “talks are proceeding”. However, those gains quickly turned around as Trump Adviser Michael Pillsbury essentially said that the President is ready to escalate tariffs if a deal is not agreed on soon. Wall Street ended little changed from yesterday’s close. The British Pound rose on the latest Brexit news.

Friday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

The Japanese Yen will most likely look past local CPI data for August, especially with the BoJ planning on reviewing prices at the next meeting as monetary policy remains on cruise control. Rather, the focus for currencies will likely remain on sentiment and risk trends. All eyes are on the progress in US-China trade talks which could result in more sideways price action until the outcome is known.

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

On a daily chart, AUD/USD is accelerating its decline after topping at 0.6895 earlier this month, approaching levels that were last seen in March 2009. IG Client Sentiment is offering a bearish-contrarian trading bias, hinting that more losses could be in store ahead. This could pave the way for a push towards 0.6744 as the pair looks to retest lows set last month.

Join me at 00:00 GMT as I discuss the latest developments in market positioning leading into US-China trade talks

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Australian Dollar May Fall, Yen Gains as Markets Eye Trade Talks

Chart Created in TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Recovery to be Short-lived- GLD Outlook
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Recovery to be Short-lived- GLD Outlook
2019-09-20 15:30:00
Gold Price Chart Warns of Downturn as Markets Digest Fed Outlook
Gold Price Chart Warns of Downturn as Markets Digest Fed Outlook
2019-09-20 03:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Chart: USD/CAD Range, Loonie Breakout Potential
Canadian Dollar Price Chart: USD/CAD Range, Loonie Breakout Potential
2019-09-19 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.