Crude Oil Prices Up on US-Iran Strain, Yen Eyes Huawei Extension

Never miss a story from Daniel Dubrovsky

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Daniel Dubrovsky

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices aiming for resistance as Trump reiterates threat on Iran
  • Asia markets may rise, US grants Huawei 90-day extension. Yen at risk
  • Australian Dollar is looking to RBA meeting minutes and Lowe speech

Trade all the major global economic data live as it populates in the economic calendar and follow the live coverage for key events listed in theDailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

Crude Oil Prices Rise as Trump Reiterates Threat on Iran

Crude oil prices rose in early Tuesday trade as US President Donald Trump reiterated hawkish commentary on Iran. As a reminder, over the past 24 hours, Mr Trump threatened the nation saying that it will “be the end” of the Islamic Republic if Tehran wants a fight. Since then, the US President added that any action from Iran ‘would be met with a great force’ and that ‘there are no talks going on’ with the nation.

Read my weekly crude oil fundamental forecast to learn more about what is in store for the commodity this week and stay updated by following me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

On a daily chart, crude oil prices are aiming higher following a bounce on support above 60.26. This leaves the commodity eyeing near-term resistance around 64.54 which acted as former support back in August 2018. Do keep in mind that the rising trend line from the end of last year (red line below) was broken, hinting that the dominant move may be lower in the medium-term.

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Crude Oil Prices Up on US-Iran Strain, Yen Eyes Huawei Extension

Chart Created in TradingView

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speech

The US Dollar showed a muted reaction to commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Mr Powell noted that the economy is showing continued growth with job creation "strong". He noted that wages are rising in the context of rather "muted" inflationary pressures. With that in mind, the focus turns to this week’s FOMC meeting minutes.

Other Key FX News Monday

The Australian Dollar was the best-performing major on Monday as it gapped higher following a surprise victory as local Prime Minister Scott Morrison held onto power in federal elections over the weekend. Australia has gone through frequent changes in leadership in recent history and this was a source of political uncertainty for AUD. With Scott Morrison’s coalition gaining more seats, this could mean less of that ahead.

The pro-risk Aussie could have had a better day if it weren’t for pessimism in equities across the board. Fears of a US-China trade war as talks stalled last week combined with the US blacklisting Huawei on national security grounds likely dented the appeal of equities. The S&P 500 closed 0.67% to the downside, but the anti-risk Japanese Yen underperformed due to weakness in Monday Asia trade.

Tuesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

Following Wall Street close, reports crossed the wires that the United States Commerce Department granted Huawei, along with 68 entities, a temporary license that will expire in about 3 months. S&P 500 futures are now pointing cautiously higher suggesting that there may be gains to had in Asia equities. This could bode well for the sentiment-linked Australian Dollar.

With that in mind, the Aussie still has the RBA meeting minutes and speech from the central bank’s Governor, Philip Lowe, to await. Traders are watching for hints of a rate cut in the near-term after last week’s lackluster employment report. While the minutes will detail an interest rate decision from before the jobs report, commentary from Mr Lowe may extend the AUD/USD downtrend if he brings up concerns on the latest employment report.

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Junior Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter