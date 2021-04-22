Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: ECB Does Little, Euro Facing Turning Risk Trends - Setups in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-04-22 15:37:00
Breaking: ECB Announcement Unchanged, EUR/USD Muted
2021-04-22 11:57:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-22 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Suppressed by Rising Stockpiles and Demand Concerns
2021-04-22 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax
2021-04-22 17:50:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 21:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Techs to Watch in the Days Ahead
2021-04-22 13:00:00
Gold Prices Extend Higher as Yields Fall, ECB Meeting in Focus
2021-04-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Failing to Benefit From Global 'Risk On' Sentiment
2021-04-22 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-22 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-22 19:19:00
USD/JPY Halts Eight Day Decline as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
2021-04-22 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GBP/USD is in full-retreat, falling below the 1.39 level as investors flock to $USD $GBPUSD https://t.co/QojEW8ksLC
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/arxYmtQeUn https://t.co/TUcaaK6R0T
  • White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki: President Biden believes that expenditures can be done on the backs of the wealthiest $USD
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.38% Gold: -0.70% Silver: -1.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CYQirgCosh
  • All three major US indices fall into negative territory following President Biden's alleged proposal of higher capital gains taxes $SPX $NDX $DJI https://t.co/f0Bb21TCVX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.13%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 68.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HxbR43UaUw
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.51% Germany 30: -0.61% FTSE 100: -0.62% US 500: -1.02% Wall Street: -1.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BjQHCsjqBg
  • OPEC Secretary General: - If US NOPEC bill is approved and signed into law, it could lead to fines on member countries - Members could face seizure of assets on US territory - Will contact US entities and make case against approval of bill #OOTT #OPEC $OIL
  • $NZDUSD fell to its lowest level since the beginning of the week today, dropping to an intraday low around the 0.7150 level. $NZD $USD https://t.co/WwtVzKz837
  • US Indices are trading lower on news of potential increases in the capital gains tax rate. DOW -0.77% SPX -0.62% NDX -0.56% RUT +1.08% $DIA $SPY $QQQ $IWM
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Central Bank Watch Overview:

  • Federal Reserve policymakers are heading towards their April rate decision next week, but that doesn’t mean policy is heading anywhere new soon.
  • For the past near-two weeks, Fed officials have been extremely disciplined with respect to a persistent drumbeat of keeping rates low and policy accommodative at the onset of the US economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Fed fund futures still see greater than a 90% chance that rates markets will be on hold through early-2022.

All Together Now: On Hold

In this edition of Central Bank Watch, we’ll review the speeches made over the past week by various Federal Reserve policymakers, including the Fed Chair himself. In the extended period ahead of the April 28 meeting, Fed policymakers have been extremely more present in the day-to-day machinations of financial markets; in fact, in the two weeks since the prior Fed edition of Central Bank Watch on April 8, we’ve heard from Fed speakers on at least seven separate days.

For more information on central banks, please visit the DailyFX Central Bank Release Calendar.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Federal Reserve Meets Next Week

Federal Reserve policymakers are heading towards their April rate decision culminating on April 28, but that doesn’t mean policy is heading anywhere new soon. For the past near-two weeks, Fed officials have been extremely disciplined with respect to a persistent drumbeat of keeping rates low and policy accommodative at the onset of the US economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

April 11 – Powell (Fed Chair) promises to keep easing in place while striking an optimistic tone, noting we feel like we’re at a place where the economy is about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly.”

April 12 – Bullard (St. Louis president) says that getting three-quarters of the population vaccination would be a “necessary condition” for the Fed to consider tapering its bond-buying program.

Rosengren (Boston president) says that the Fed needs to be careful with allowing inflation to overshoot, saying “in the post war period we don’t have a pandemic experience with a new monetary policy framework with very aggressive fiscal policy all happening at the same time.”

April 13 – Harker (Philadelphia president) says the Fed won’t be changing course soon, noting for now, Fed policy is going to hold steady. We’ll keep the federal funds rate very low and continue making more than $100 billion in monthly Treasury bond and mortgage-backed securities purchases.” This stance didn’t reflect a lack of optimism over the economy, as he also said that he’s “expecting GDP growth to come in around 5% to 6% in 2021…the labor market to parallel GDP growth and unemployment to fall throughout this year.”

Barkin (Richmond president) says that he sees “long-term disinflationary forces, like the power of big-box retailers in the purchasing departments, like the price transparency which is enabled by the internet, and like global access to lower-cost product and talent.”

April 14 – Powell provides clarity on the timeline around tapering and rate hikes, saying that “We will reach the time at which we will taper asset purchases when we’ve made substantial further progress toward our goals from last December, when we announced that guidance...that would in all likelihood be before -- well before -- the time we consider raising interest rates. We haven’t voted on that order but that is the sense of the guidance.”

The Beige Book is released, and limited supply the theme: references to labor and/or material “shortage” or “shortages” are noted nearly 40 times, due to a combination of workers seeking higher wages and the Suez canal crisis creating a backlog in trade.

April 15 – Bostic (Atlanta president) says that the Fed is “going to take an approach where we are not going to preemptively try to slow down the economy and prevent it from overheating.” He underscored his position by noting what we have seen in the last 10 years is that the economy can run a lot hotter than we ever expected without seeing that inflation.”

Daly (San Francisco president) speaking on financial reform says the Fed doesn’t “want to go so fast that we miss important discussions that would highlight trade-offs, but we do want to have a patient sense of urgency.”

April 16 – Waller (Fed governor) joins the drumbeat of resolutely signaling ongoing support, saying “just because the growth rates are really good and everything’s looking like we’re heading out in the right direction, we’re still trying to make up a lot of ground.” Furthermore, he said that “we’ve got a long way to go. There’s no reason to be pulling the plug on our support until we’re really through this.”

April 20 – Powell, in a written response to Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) obtained by Reuters, downplays inflation threats, saying the Fed does not “seek inflation that substantially exceeds 2 percent, nor do we seek inflation above 2 percent for a prolonged period.”

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations (April 22, 2021) (Table 1)

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

Fed policymakers have been disciplined with their messaging in recent weeks, so disciplined that rates markets haven’t moved in the interim period since our prior Fed edition of Central Bank Watch. Like on April 8, Fed funds futures are still pricing in a 91% chance of no change in Fed rates through January 2022. If past is prologue, no change in outlook is anticipated for the foreseeable future.

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/JPY Rate Forecast (April 22, 2021) (Chart 1)

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 53.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.13 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.65% higher than yesterday and 25.51% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.49% lower than yesterday and 6.64% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-20 15:40:00
Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-14 17:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-08 17:01:00
Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-06 23:17:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish