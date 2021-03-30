Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets Towards 1.17- Bear March into April
2021-03-30 18:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: Delayed Ratification of Recovery Fund to Weigh on EUR
2021-03-30 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Rise as Saudi Arabia Shows Support to Extend OPEC+ Cuts
2021-03-29 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Price Outlook: Stocks Unfazed by Robust Consumer Confidence
2021-03-30 14:30:00
Dow to Outperform vs. Nasdaq if Inflation Fears Force Fed Rethink
2021-03-30 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High
2021-03-30 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/JPY Maintaining Uptrend; GBP/USD Setback Deepens; EUR/GBP Bearish Breakout Nears
2021-03-30 16:55:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 18, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39.
2021-03-30 09:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-30 18:13:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Fresh Highs for USD/JPY as U.S. Dollar Advances
2021-03-30 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Williams: Fiscal aid is a critical component of moving ahead
  • Fed's Williams: - Low rates will help the economy recover - I am positive regarding the economy as a whole
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.06% Gold: -1.77% Silver: -2.89% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/huJUdb2vpV
  • The Euro breakdown is now approaching the first hurdle at downtrend support and leave the bears vulnerable into the 1.17-handle.Get your $EURUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/efAQ6ZPaW9 https://t.co/ylbcqPkfdo
  • Is that phase 1 of the program? The estimate I saw previously for phase 1 was around $1 trilllion while the additional social infrastructure would push the overall effort about $3 trillion https://t.co/8JOObxtjDk
  • President Biden to unveil a $2.25T plan tomorrow - WaPo via BBG $USD
  • President Biden signs a bill extending PPP loans by two months
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.98%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 84.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/k1Rgo35BcZ
  • #Euro Outlook: $EURUSD Plummets Towards 1.17- Bear March into April - https://t.co/hMKEEJrJe0 https://t.co/tJBAAgAUnf
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.10% France 40: -0.16% Germany 30: -0.25% Wall Street: -0.35% US 500: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/REbqsoZEma
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Central Bank Watch Overview:

  • Federal Reserve policymakers have been active in the news for the past week, with nearly everyday marked by comments from a Board Member, a President, or the Chair himself. The drumbeat continues: rising US Treasury yields are a sign of the market’s confidence in the recovery, not a sign that inflation will run higher and hotter than anticipated.
  • Meanwhile, no comments have been made about whether or not the $20 billion+ implosion of Archegos Capital Management will impact the Fed’s decision to end the SLR.
  • Overall, the last week of March (and of 1Q’21) coinciding with the start of April (and of 2Q’21) sees little by way of central bank rate decisions on the economic calendar.

Fed Entering Talkative Stretch

In this edition of Central Bank Watch, we’ll review the speeches made over the past week by various Federal Reserve policymakers, including the Fed Chair himself. Now in an extended period between meetings – the next Fed rate decision is due out on April 28, then not again until June 16 – we are likely entering a several month stretch whereby Fed policymakers are more present in the day-to-day machinations of financial markets.

For more information on central banks, please visit the DailyFX Central Bank Release Calendar.

Federal Reserve Continues Looking Past Rising US Treasury Yields

Following the Fed’s March 17 meeting, US Treasury yields have calmed down – even if they remain significantly elevated relative to the start of this year. But the drumbeat has continued among all the policymakers heard over the past week: rising US Treasury yields are a sign of the market’s confidence in the recovery, not a sign that inflation will run higher and hotter than anticipated. In fact, it may be the Fed’s resolute insistence on not bucking to bond vigilantes that ultimately caps bond market volatility.

Thus far, no comments have been made about whether or not the $20 billion+ implosion of Archegos Capital Management will impact the Fed’s decision to end the SLR; earlier on Tuesday, the NY Fed accepted $107.725 billion in its reverse repo operation across 35 bidders, up from $40.354 billion across 22 bidders.

March 23Powell (Fed Chair) says that "we have been living in a world of strong disinflationary pressures -- around the world really -- for a quarter of a century," so "we don’t think a one-time surge in spending leading to temporary price increases would disrupt that."

Brainard (Fed governor) says that she sees “a patient approach based on outcomes rather than a preemptive approach based on the outlook” as being more effective for achieving Fed’s goals.

Kaplan (Dallas Fed president) says "there were some dots starting increases in 2022. And, you know, I’m one of those dots. Yes, absolutely."

March 24Powell (Fed Chair) notes that the Fed’s static forecast for lower unemployment is actually disguising “highly desirable” labor market gains, saying that "we see participation expanding."

Williams (NY Fed president) says "we’re still about 9 million jobs lower than we were a year ago in the U.S. economy, so I think that that’s going to keep inflation pressures pretty low for some time."

Bostic (Atlanta Fed president) says "2023 is the time we’re going to start to be in the liftoff range, and that really hasn’t changed for me, even from December." Additionally, he noted "my models really have inflation above the 2% level for a while, such that at the beginning of 2023 -- in the early half and first half of it -- well, I think we’ll be positioned to move policy.”

March 25Powell (Fed Chair) says "As we make substantial further progress toward our goals, we’ll gradually roll back the amount of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities we’re buying. And then in the longer run, we’ve set out a test that will enable us to raise interest rates." Additionally, he noted that "we will -- very, very gradually, over time, and with great transparency, when the economy has all but fully recovered -- we will be pulling back the support that we provided during emergency times."

Bostic (Atlanta Fed president) says "let me say unambiguously that I am not at the moment thinking we will need to remove policy accommodation soon."

Clarida (Fed Vice Chair) says "it will take some time for economic activity and employment to return to levels that prevailed at the business cycle peak reached last February." Furthermore, he noted that "we are committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy until the job is well and truly done to help ensure that the economic recovery will be as robust and rapid as possible."

March 26Harker (Philadelphia Fed president) says "our forecast is for inflation to creep up to 2%, and our goal is to have it hit above 2% this year. Our forecast is around 2.1%, but we don’t see it running out of control."

March 29Waller (Fed governor), when discussing monetizing the US debt, says "my goal today is to definitively put that narrative to rest. It is simply wrong. Monetary policy has not and will not be conducted for these purposes."

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations (March 30, 2021) (Table 1)

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

As such, following another week of Fed officials downplaying inflation fears and suggesting that rising US Treasury yields reflect economic optimism, interest rate expectations continue to stay firmly anchored: Fed funds futures are pricing in a 88% chance of no change in Fed rates through January 2022. While this is a hawkish improvement from the 93% chance in mid-March, it is not a material enough shift – yet – to warrant a change in outlook.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/JPY Rate Forecast (March 30, 2021) (Chart 1)

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 43.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.30 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.50% higher than yesterday and 21.28% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.67% lower than yesterday and 5.30% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

Read more: FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-09 20:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-02 17:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-23 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish