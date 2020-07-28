0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Paces Big Drop for July as Consumer Confidence Wanes
2020-07-28 16:40:00
Euro Forecast: Exhaustion Arrives as Rallies Reach Resistance - Key Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-07-28 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price May Reverse Lower- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-27 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks, Gold Hits Record High
2020-07-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms
2020-07-28 23:55:00
FTSE 100 Price Analysis: FTSE 100 Flirts with Key Fibonacci Levels
2020-07-28 18:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms
2020-07-28 23:55:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout to Record Highs- What Now?
2020-07-28 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Set to Consolidate After Recent Gains
2020-07-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support
2020-07-28 19:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Inflation Rate QoQ (Q2) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (Q2) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.4% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-29
  • The FTSE has been going nowhere fast, as it continues to build on a range dating back to the middle of June. Get your #FTSE technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/QdDXgBzcza https://t.co/nEQQPYthyA
  • Japan credit outlook has been revised down to negative from stable by Fitch - BBG #coronavirus
  • The #gold breakout is underway with the rally now approaching initial topside resistance objectives. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/Ong6WBvqf0 https://t.co/QDpvpRBo10
  • Market snapshot: #AUD, #NZD slightly higher with US equity futures. #Gold is also up with crude oil
  • My outlook for #gold ahead of the FOMC rate decision tomorrow⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2020/07/24/Gold-Price-Outlook-Bullish-on-FOMC-Rate-Decision-US-Relief-Bill.html
  • - #AUD could rise on local CPI data amid signs of economic stabilization - China-sensitive currency for now may shrug at tension between Washington, Beijing for now - #AUDUSD rally could encounter a degree of friction at a multi-month resistance zone https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/07/28/AUD-May-Extend-Rally-on-CPI-Data-Despite-Regional-Political-Risks.html
  • DAX 30 traders struggle to breach resistance marked by prior highs around 12,930. Get your #DAX market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/nnDOY6wE84 https://t.co/xqbc315TGQ
  • USD/JPY dropping towards a major level of support as the USD sell-off continues. Get your $USDJPY market update from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/5YXyDwyKYM https://t.co/tAwRQF27fm
Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms

Fed Meeting Preview: Gold, Dow, US Dollar Outlook as FOMC Looms

2020-07-28 23:55:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

FED MEETING PREVIEW: GOLD PRICE, DOW JONES, US DOLLAR VOLATILITY ELEVATED AROUND FOMC ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce an interest rate decision Wednesday, July 29
  • FOMC meetings tend to prompt big swings in measures of volatility across asset classes
  • Gold, the Dow, and US Dollar could react violently to commentary from Fed Chair Powell

Traders are typically on high-alert whenever a FOMC decision is due. The Federal Reserve – now the biggest central bank by total assets held on its balance sheet – often sparks market volatility with periodically scheduled monetary policy updates. Evidence of above-average market activity around Fed meetings is indicated by measures of volatility, like the average-true-range (ATR), recently taken for gold, the Dow Jones, and US Dollar Index.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE VOLATILITY ON FOMC DECISION DAY (CHART 1)

Gold Price Chart Gold Volatility Around Fed Meeting FOMC Decision

Gold price performance on FOMC decision days has a tendency to fluctuate drastically when compared average gold volatility. The intraday range notched by gold whenever a Fed announcement crosses the wires is generally greater than its respective 20-day ATR. This is highlighted by the predominantly positive ‘relative volatility’ series, which reflects the percentage that intraday volatility is above or below its average daily range over the preceding month.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

DOW JONES PRICE VOLATILITY ON FOMC DECISION DAY (CHART 2)

DJI Price Chart Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock Market Volatility Fed Interest Rate Decision

Likewise, stocks have historically experienced elevated market activity around Fed meetings. Intraday ranges recorded by the Dow Jones Industrial Average whenever a FOMC statement is released also suggest that, in general, the Federal Reserve can catalyze excess volatility.

Read More – Nasdaq, S&P 500 Outlook: FOMC Correction Potential as Hope Drives the Bid

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE VOLATILITY ON FOMC DECISION DAY (CHART 3)

USD Price Chart DXY US Dollar Index Volatility Around FOMC Decisions

USD price action in the wake of FOMC meetings also paints a narrative underscoring heightened volatility readings. This is indicated by US Dollar Index performance, which has a tendency to print larger-than-normal fluctuations around Fed interest rate decisions.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

That said, prudent market participants may want to thoroughly consider adopting risk management techniques– like placing tighter stops or executing smaller position sizes – when trading gold, the Dow, and US Dollar around a Fed meeting.

Read More – US Dollar Paces Big Drop for July as Consumer Confidence Wanes

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Central Bank Watch: BOC on Hold; RBA's Yield Curve Control; RBNZ's Negative Interest Rates
Central Bank Watch: BOC on Hold; RBA's Yield Curve Control; RBNZ's Negative Interest Rates
2020-07-24 23:00:00
Central Bank Watch: RBA, RBNZ, & BOC Interest Rate Expectations
Central Bank Watch: RBA, RBNZ, & BOC Interest Rate Expectations
2020-06-16 14:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Upcoming Rate Decisions for BOC, RBA, & RBNZ
Central Bank Watch: Upcoming Rate Decisions for BOC, RBA, & RBNZ
2020-05-29 14:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Timing of Next Rate Moves for BOC, RBA, & RBNZ
Central Bank Watch: Timing of Next Rate Moves for BOC, RBA, & RBNZ
2020-05-21 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Gold
Mixed
Wall Street
Bearish
US 500
Mixed
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.