RBA Preview & Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, Crude Oil, Gold and S&P
2020-02-03 17:06:00
US Dollar Longs Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Jump, CAD at Risk - COT Report
2020-02-03 10:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, Crude Oil, Gold and S&P
2020-02-03 17:06:00
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD – Charts to Watch
2020-02-03 17:02:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD – Charts to Watch
2020-02-03 17:02:00
Yen, Euro and Pound Rose, AUD/USD May Fall as February Starts
2020-02-03 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, Crude Oil, Gold and S&P
2020-02-03 17:06:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold Prices, US Dollar: Markets Face Tipping Point
2020-02-03 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, Crude Oil, Gold and S&P
2020-02-03 17:06:00
Crude Oil Price Slumps 22% This Year Into Bear Market Territory
2020-02-03 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-02-03 18:00:00
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-01-31 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @BNODesk: Coronavirus update: - 19,843 confirmed cases worldwide - 21,558 suspected cases - 426 fatalities - 2,654 in serious/critical c…
  • Earnings season occurs a few weeks after the final month of a financial quarter and provides unique opportunities for equity traders. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/RD6u5p4SFu https://t.co/ijiNH77gtP
  • Aligning with that #yieldcurve inversion - https://t.co/qZJdc8Zxjk https://t.co/PWugaVbQk3
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.27% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.31% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/kHfhdyDCY4
  • Norway-tracking ETF $ENOR broke below the August 2019 uptrend. If crude oil continues to sink, we could see petroleum-based Norwegian equities follow a similar trajectory along with NOK. https://t.co/T3TfYVd5oz
  • 🇳🇿 NZD Building Permits (MoM) (DEC), Actual: 9.9% Expected: N/A Previous: -8.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-03
  • Fed's Bostic: Fed is doing well on employment mandate, inflation is lower than we'd like #Fed $DXY
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.18% Gold: -0.80% Silver: -2.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0wIyy5LP4s
  • From @TheEconomist on the #coronavrius, "China's growth in Q1 could fall to as little as 2%, from 6% before the outbreak. As China accounts for almost 1/5 of world output, there will probably be a noticeable dent on global growth." Wonder what the #RBA may say today $AUDUSD #AUD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.23%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 76.37%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ebqKh1dzSJ
RBA Preview & Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD

RBA Preview & Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD

2020-02-03 21:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AT RISK AHEAD OF RBA MEETING

  • The Australian Dollar looks ripe for volatility surrounding the latest RBA monetary policy update on deck for release Tuesday, February 04 at 3:30 GMT
  • Aussie forex traders may react violently to the RBA interest rate decision with AUD/USD, AUD/JPY and AUD/CAD overnight implied volatility spiking to 5-month highs
  • Overnight swaps are currently pricing a rough 20% probability that the RBA cuts its official cash rate by 25-bps but dovish guidance could weigh negatively on AUD price outlook

Currency volatility expected in the Australian Dollar is at extremes ahead of the upcoming interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The RBA is due to release its latest monetary policy update on Tuesday, February 04 at 3:30 GMT and has correspondingly pushed Australian Dollar overnight implied volatility readings to multi-month highs.

CHART OF AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY (OVERNIGHT): AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD & AUD/CAD

Chart of Australian Dollar RBA Outlook AUDUSD AUDJPY AUDCAD

Learn More: How to Trade the Top 10 Most Volatile Currency Pairs

Specifically, AUD/USD overnight implied volatility of 11.8% ranks in the top 97th percentile of measurements taken over the last 12-months and is its highest reading since August 14.

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% 16% 16%
Weekly 43% -14% 27%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

AUD/JPY is anticipated to be the most active Australian Dollar currency pair judging by its overnight implied volatility reading of 15.0% while AUD/CAD overnight implied volatility of 10.5% ranks in the top 98th percentile of measurements taken over the last year.

CHART OF AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR RISK REVERSALS (OVERNIGHT): AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD & AUD/CAD

AUD Price Chart Australian Dollar AUDUSD EURAUD GBPAUD AUDJPY AUDNZD AUDCAD

Forex options traders have a bearish bias toward the Australian Dollar on balance according to AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD, AUD/JPY and AUD/CAD overnight risk reversals, which reflect the skew in call to put implied volatility.

AUD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 14% 9%
Weekly 22% -1% 13%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

That said, the Australian Dollar could be at risk of extending its recent slide against other major currency pairs in response to Tuesday’s RBA meeting if the central bank delivers a shocking cut to its Official Cash Rate (OCR) or decides to offer dovish outlook.

RBA – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA INTEREST RATE CHANGE PROBABILITIES

RBA Interest Rate Cut Probability Chart Reserve Bank of Australia

As things currently stand, overnight swaps are pricing about a 20% probability that the RBA cuts rates by 25-basis points at the central bank’s upcoming meeting. Looking to the end of the year there are 0.42% of cuts expected, which is up from 0.20% of cuts priced in on January 02.

The RBA noted in its previous monetary policy statement that “outlook for the global economy remains reasonable” but added that “risks are still titled to the downside.”

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 04
( 15:02 GMT )
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Live Data Coverage: RBA Rate Decision
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Also, the RBA and Governor Philip Lowe pointed out that “the main domestic uncertainty continues to be the outlook for consumption, with the sustained period of only modest increases in household disposable income continuing to weigh on consumer spending.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR COULD FALL FURTHER IF THE RBA UNDERSCORES ACCOMODATIVE MONETARY POLICY STANCE

Chart of Australia Monthly Employment Change Labour Force Survey Historical Data

Recent labour force data illustrates the overarching downtrend in full-time employment and recent developments like Australia wildfires and coronavirus worries could encourage the RBA to reiterate its dovish bias.

Correspondingly, the RBA could leave interest rates unchanged but underscore its preparedness “to ease monetary policy further if needed to support sustainable growth in the economy,” which could send the Australian Dollar plunging lower.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: USD at Risk as the Fed, GDP Loom – Charts to Watch
US Dollar Forecast: USD at Risk as the Fed, GDP Loom – Charts to Watch
2020-01-29 14:30:00
New Year, Old Policies: Maintain the Path on Interest Rates - Central Bank Watch
New Year, Old Policies: Maintain the Path on Interest Rates - Central Bank Watch
2020-01-13 15:00:00
US Dollar Hinges on Jobs Data & Fed Repos – USD Levels to Watch
US Dollar Hinges on Jobs Data & Fed Repos – USD Levels to Watch
2020-01-08 21:15:00
EUR Price Outlook: Euro Eyes Inflation Data Ahead of ECB
EUR Price Outlook: Euro Eyes Inflation Data Ahead of ECB
2020-01-06 20:06:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
AUD/JPY
Mixed
AUD/CAD
EUR/AUD
GBP/AUD
AUD/NZD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.