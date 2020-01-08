US Dollar Hinges on Jobs Data & Fed Repos – USD Levels to Watch

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: Talks Resume Between UK and EU, Sterling Stable
2020-01-08 09:00:00
AUD/USD Slammed, EUR/USD Eyes US ISM Report - US Market Open
2020-01-07 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen and Gold Sag as US-Iran Worries Ebb, But for How Long?
2020-01-08 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Spikes as US-Iran Tensions Boil, Nikkei Diverges
2020-01-08 03:06:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Fails at Resistance– Bulls at Risk
2020-01-08 16:30:00
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $NZD recoiled from long-term trend resistance against its US counterpart and broke the bounds of a month-long rise. Are deeper losses due ahead? Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/uzdMHGZrlP https://t.co/ohfJvI6NXy
  • - Global growth continues to slow but tight labor market, consumer holding recession fears at bay - Housing also a gauge of confidence and softer growth could signal consumer optimism is fading https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2019/12/30/Why-Markets-Will-be-Closely-Watching-Housing-Data-in-2020.html
  • if the #FTSE is to maintain its bullish tilt it is unlikely it will test support around the 7440 level from peaks created during Q3/Q4. Get your FTSE technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/XALHc0uOmb https://t.co/bQLyjbisAB
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.1041 S2: 1.1101 S1: 1.1127 R1: 1.1186 R2: 1.1219 R3: 1.1278 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 107.71 S2: 108.08 S1: 108.27 R1: 108.63 R2: 108.82 R3: 109.18 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • RT @EconguyRosie: If a four-quarter earnings recession couldn't undercut the equity market, why would anyone think a spat with Iran could d…
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.37% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.44% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QJUVjPSK3l
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.68% Gold: -1.13% Silver: -1.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Ll8Z40BwSa
  • Positive signs remain however with $BTC breaking sharply above both the 20- and 50-day moving averages at the start of the week, a sign that the medium-term sentiment is bullish. Get your bitcoin update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/4pGBSlfzcU https://t.co/QpVMntxmqw
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.83%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/izUAax3X89
US Dollar Hinges on Jobs Data & Fed Repos – USD Levels to Watch

US Dollar Hinges on Jobs Data & Fed Repos – USD Levels to Watch

2020-01-08 21:15:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR EYES JOBS REPORT & FEDERAL RESERVE REPO OPERATIONS SCHEDULE

  • USD price action has climbed by about 0.8% so far this year measured by the DXY Index, but the Greenback trades about 2.5% below its 2019 swing high printed this past October
  • The US Dollar is now testing its short-term downtrend line of resistance as forex traders await employment data and updated details on Fed repurchase agreement operations (repos)
  • IG Client Sentiment data on major USD currency pairs hints at a bullish contrarian trading bias considering retail forex traders are net-short the US Dollar on balance

The US Dollar continues to edge higher into the new year with the DXY Index nearly rising a full percentage point from the 96.50 mark to 97.30 where the benchmark trades currently.

Two recent fundamental developments helping facilitate a sustained rebound in USD price action from its weakest level since July 2019 likely include the better-than-expected ISM Services PMI report published yesterday and robust ADP employment data released earlier today.

Looking ahead, the US Dollar stands to respond predominantly to closely watched economic indicators due for release over the coming trading sessions such as nonfarm payrolls due Friday, January 10 at 13:30 GMT and inflation due next Tuesday, January 14 at 13:30 GMT.

Another driver of USD price action moving forward could focus on the latest insight found in the New York Fed’s upcoming schedule revision for overnight and term repurchase agreement operations, which is expected early next week.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (SEPTEMBER 2019 TO JANUARY 2020)

US Dollar Index Price Chart DXY Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

With the US Dollar on pace to record a 0.35% gain for today’s trading session, the DXY Index has eclipsed its first area of confluent resistance around the 97.00 handle. This technical level is roughly underpinned by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the Greenback’s bearish leg etched out since early October.

The recent rise in USD price action faces another nearside technical obstacle, however, and is noted by the short-term downtrend line extended from the November 29 and December 23 intraday highs.

That said, the US Dollar may continue to rise in light of constructive technical developments like positive divergence on the MACD and RSI. Topping the aforementioned trendline of resistance could see the DXY Index quickly target its 50-day simple moving average and 38.2% Fib slightly above the 97.50 price level.

CHART OF US JOBS DATA – MONTHLY CHANGE IN NONFARM PAYROLLS & UNEMPLOYMENT RATE

Chart of US Nonfarm Payrolls Monthly Change in NFP

Shifting attention back to fundamental catalysts that have serious potential to sway USD price action we find that the US economy is expected to have added 162K jobs in December measured by the net monthly change in total nonfarm payrolls (NFP). The data will be compared to the November NFP report that detailed a stellar 266K gain for the headline jobs figure.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Download our Comprehensive US Dollar Forecast for 1Q-2020
Get My Guide

It is also worth keeping in mind that the US labor market needs to average only 105K job additions each month over the next 12-months to hold the unemployment rate steady at its current 3.5% level, which matches the most recent projection estimate from FOMC officials for 2020. Furthermore, better-than-expected ADP employment data released earlier today (detailed on the DailyFX Economic Calendar) could foreshadow the upcoming NFP report slated for Friday.

CHART OF FOMC INTEREST RATE CHANGE PROBABILITIES (FUTURES IMPLIED)

Chart of FOMC Interest Rate Cut Probabilities

Correspondingly, forex traders could be forced to further unwind their expectations for future dovish action from the Federal Reserve if provided with additional evidence of a healthy US jobs market and strong consumer. According to the latest overnight swaps data, futures traders are currently pricing in another 25-basis point interest rate cut from the Fed by the central bank’s meeting next January.

CHART OF FEDERAL RESERVE BALANCE SHEET (TOTAL ASSET HOLDINGS)

Chart of Federal Reserve Balance Sheet Total Assets

Last but not least, changes in the size of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet could have a significant impact on the direction of the USD price action. The FOMC has added over $400 billion in total assets via reverse repo operations since the end of August in aims of combatting sustained US Dollar funding pressure.

On that note, the US Dollar may continue to face headwinds stemming from the New York Fed pumping liquidity (i.e. supply of US Dollars) into the financial system at a similar magnitude of past quantitative easing (QE) cycles in the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis.

USD LEVELS TO WATCH – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (1-WEEK)

USD Price Chart US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges

Take a look at this insight on how to trade the Top 10 Most Volatile Currency Pairs. Options-implied trading ranges are calculated using 1-standard deviation (i.e. 68% statistical probability price action is contained within the implied trading range over the specified time frame).

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR Price Outlook: Euro Eyes Inflation Data Ahead of ECB
EUR Price Outlook: Euro Eyes Inflation Data Ahead of ECB
2020-01-06 20:06:00
EUR Price Outlook: Euro Eyes ECB Meeting, Lagarde After Fed
EUR Price Outlook: Euro Eyes ECB Meeting, Lagarde After Fed
2019-12-11 18:02:00
Global Rate Cut Cycle Looks Finished for Now - Central Bank Watch
Global Rate Cut Cycle Looks Finished for Now - Central Bank Watch
2019-12-05 19:25:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Inflation, BOC Rate Cut Odds
Canadian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Inflation, BOC Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-19 22:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.