We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Price Outlook: Euro Eyes ECB Meeting, Lagarde After Fed
2019-12-11 18:02:00
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-11 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-11 16:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-11 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-11 16:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-11 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Support Rebound to Face FOMC- GLD Levels
2019-12-11 16:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-11 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as the Fed Strikes a Cautious Tone
2019-12-11 03:01:00
Crude Oil Price May Climb on OPEC Meeting Outcome if Trade War Allows
2019-12-10 19:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Monthly Budget Statement (NOV) due at 19:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -$206.9b Previous: -$134.5b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-11
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Interest Rate on Excess Reserves (DEC 12) due at 19:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.55% Previous: 1.55% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-11
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD FOMC Rate Decision (Lower Bound) (DEC 11) due at 19:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.50% Previous: 1.50% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-11
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD FOMC Rate Decision (Upper Bound) (DEC 11) due at 19:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.75% Previous: 1.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-11
  • Starting coverage of the #FOMC rate decision in a few minutes. I put my scenario table back in just for reference. If you are watching the event, come and join me: https://t.co/qiccUt9vbg https://t.co/25GHBJBW1k
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-year: 1.638% 3-Year: 1.652% 5-Year: 1.668% 7-Year: 1.754% 10-Year: 1.809% 30-Year: 2.226% $TNX
  • #Gold prices rebounding off key support zone- bearish invalidation at 1489 heading into FOMC. Get your $gld technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/R6wXmRjdvm $XAUUSD https://t.co/Uc1lbQGLHw
  • #Palladium pushes further into all-time highs following South Africa's energy crisis https://t.co/UdGWHDR3aW
  • best news of the day so far https://t.co/ctf0DcZxQJ
  • RT @federalreserve: WATCH LIVE TODAY: Press conference with #FOMC Chair Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET: https://t.co/sh1FXgYlwr https://t.co/FJa6T…
EUR Price Outlook: Euro Eyes ECB Meeting, Lagarde After Fed

EUR Price Outlook: Euro Eyes ECB Meeting, Lagarde After Fed

2019-12-11 18:02:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

EURO OUTLOOK – EUR PRICE ACTION FOCUSED ON ECB MEETING & GUIDANCE FROM CHRISTINE LAGARDE AS EU-US TRADE WAR BREAKOUT LOOMS

  • EUR/USD implied volatility surged to 10.1% for the overnight tenor with interest rate decisions from the Fed and ECB due today at 19:00 GMT and tomorrow at 12:45 GMT respectively
  • Euro price outlook hinges largely on forward guidance provided by ECB President Christine Lagarde who will chair her first ECB meeting
  • Check out this article on Euro Volatility & ECB Rate Decisions for additional insight on historical EUR price action surrounding ECB event risk

EUR/USD – the world’s most liquid and heavily traded currency pair – will be in forex traders’ crosshairs over the next 24-hours with interest rate decisions and monetary policy updates from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.

Euro currency volatility is expected to rise materially from recent levels judging by EUR/USD overnight implied volatility of 10.1%, which is the highest measurement since September 11 and compares to its 20-day average reading of 4.3%.

The jump in EUR/USD overnight implied volatility is due largely to heightened uncertainty that typically surrounds central bank meetings and could put the Euro at risk with this being ECB President Christine Lagarde’s first time steering the central bank after taking over reigns from her predecessor Mario Draghi this past October.

EURO CURRENCY INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (MAY 07, 2019 TO DECEMBER 11, 2019)

EUR Price Chart Euro Outlook ECB Meeting Preview

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

EUR price action has fluctuated within a choppy trading since Draghi’s farewell ECB meeting, which appears to have resulted in the Euro Currency Index (EXY) coiling into a bearish pennant chart pattern. The ECB is overwhelmingly expected to leave its benchmark interest rate – the deposit facility rate – unchanged at its current level of -0.50% as the global rate cut cycle takes a pause.

Correspondingly, Euro outlook will likely hinge on forward guidance provided by ECB President Lagarde during her press conference Thursday at 13:30 GMT in Frankfurt, Germany shortly after the December ECB decision press statement crosses the wires at 12:45 GMT.

Lagarde faces a divided ECB Governing Council which could make it difficult for the central bank to find common ground and effectively conduct monetary policy. Another theme to watch for out of the December ECB meeting is how much pressure the ECB attempts to place on EU governments to boost fiscal spending and take on some of the economic stimulus burden recently shouldered by global central banks.

Similarly, commentary from ECB’s Lagarde on the Eurozone economy as a whole and downside risks that the bloc faces – such as the outstanding probability of a hard Brexit or a flareup in economic relations that turns into a full-blown trade war between the EU and US.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Global Rate Cut Cycle Looks Finished for Now - Central Bank Watch
Global Rate Cut Cycle Looks Finished for Now - Central Bank Watch
2019-12-05 19:25:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Inflation, BOC Rate Cut Odds
Canadian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Inflation, BOC Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-19 22:30:00
USD/CAD Jumps with BOC Rate Odds; AUD/USD Hit as RBA Cut Odds Rise - Central Bank Watch
USD/CAD Jumps with BOC Rate Odds; AUD/USD Hit as RBA Cut Odds Rise - Central Bank Watch
2019-11-15 18:00:00
USD/MXN: Mexican Peso Plunging into Banxico Rate Decision
USD/MXN: Mexican Peso Plunging into Banxico Rate Decision
2019-11-14 16:27:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.