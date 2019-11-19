Canadian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Inflation, BOC Rate Cut Odds

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the Fed or ECB Driving Global Yields?
2019-11-19 21:30:00
FX Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar: AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2019-11-19 19:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar: AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2019-11-19 19:40:00
Sterling Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Softens, Support in Sight
2019-11-19 17:09:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar: AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2019-11-19 19:40:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-18 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Eyes Resistance- GLD Levels
2019-11-19 18:20:00
Gold Price Analyis: Resistance May Come Under Renewed Pressure
2019-11-19 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Takes a Blow on Russia OPEC Cut Comment
2019-11-19 15:33:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Trade Doubts, Fed Minutes Loom
2019-11-19 06:52:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook Dims as Moving Averages are Pierced
2019-11-18 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDCHF Daily Pivot Points: S3: 0.99 S2: 0.9903 S1: 0.9905 R1: 0.9908 R2: 0.991 R3: 0.9914 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • @ZabelinDimitri I wonder the spurious correlation between carbon emissions and sovereign yields 🤔 cc: @tracyalloway
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 108.37 S2: 108.43 S1: 108.46 R1: 108.52 R2: 108.56 R3: 108.62 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Trundlers and blockers...early exit to the pavilion https://t.co/SMXfmTLvp7
  • Heads up, traders: #FOMC minutes will be released with along with the ECB🇪🇺 and Swedish🇸🇪 financial stability reports💸 over the next 24 hours. What's your take on the market reaction after the minutes are published?
  • $GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.2912 S2: 1.2918 S1: 1.2921 R1: 1.2927 R2: 1.293 R3: 1.2936 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Huh, the #Riksbank dumped its holdings of Australian and Canadian bonds on the basis that their carbon emissions are too high.
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.52% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.26% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/lx02kSx2Nb
  • #Crude inventories: Crude: +5.95M Gasoline: +3.35M Cushing: -1.35M Distillates: -2.19M
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.68% Gold: 0.07% Oil - US Crude: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cdVmXzUpbE
Canadian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Inflation, BOC Rate Cut Odds

Canadian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Inflation, BOC Rate Cut Odds

2019-11-19 22:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

CANADIAN DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK EYES CANADA INFLATION REPORT & BOC INTEREST RATE CUT BETS

  • Canadian Dollar overnight implied volatility measures jumped higher ahead of the high-impact release of the monthly Canadian inflation report which could materially sway BOC rate cut odds
  • Spot USD/CAD price action could keep climbing higher while spot CAD/JPY remains at risk of further downside if Canada inflation data shows signs of softening
  • For comprehensive fundamental insight on the Canadian Dollar, check out this USD/CAD Forecast: Will the Bank of Canada Capitulate?

Enhance your market knowledge with our free Forecasts & Trading Guides available for download.

The Canadian Dollar will likely take the spotlight during Wednesday’s trading session in light of the high-impact event risk surrounding the Loonie. CAD price could get a serious jolt from Canada inflation readings for October due tomorrow at 13:30 GMT, which carries the potential of materially swaying Bank of Canada (BOC) interest rate cut expectations and follows last week’s dismal jobs report and housing data release. As such, overnight implied volatility measures for major Canadian Dollar currency pairs have ticked higher headed into the Canadian inflation report release.

CANADIAN DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

Canadian Dollar Implied Volatility USDCAD CADJPY EURCAD GPBCAD AUDCAD

USD/CAD overnight implied volatility jumped to 5.6% from the prior day’s reading of 3.9%. This compares to the 20-day average of 4.2%. CAD/JPY is expected to be the most volatile Canadian Dollar currency pair with an overnight implied volatility of 7.9%, but this ranks in the bottom 40th percentile of readings taken over the last 12-months despite being slightly above its 20-day average reading of 7.3%. Options-implied trading ranges are calculated using 1-standard deviation (i.e. 68% statistical probability price action is contained within the implied trading range over the specified time frame).

Read up on the Top 10 Most Volatile Currencies and how to trade them.

CANADIAN DOLLAR RISK REVERSALS (OVERNIGHT)

Canadian Dollar Implied Volatility USDCAD CADJPY EURCAD GBPCAD AUDCAD

Broadly speaking, forex options traders appear to have a bearish bias toward CAD price action ahead of the Canadian inflation report according to overnight Canadian Dollar risk reversal readings. Moreover, bearishness toward the Canadian Dollar seems to be gaining pace judging by the trend and changes in overnight CAD risk reversals.

A risk reversal reading above zero indicates that the demand for call option volatility (upside protection) exceeds that of put option volatility (downside protection). For additional insight on market positioning and bullish or bearish biases, traders can turn to the IG Client Sentiment data, which is updated in real-time and covers several currency pairs, commodities, and equity indices.

BANK OF CANADA – KEY INFLATION INDICATORS AND TARGET RANGE

Chart of Canadian Inflation Indicators

The Canadian inflation report matters to Loonie forex traders due principally to the fact that it stands to weigh on the market’s expectations for future BOC interest rate cuts. This is because the Bank of Canada’s governing mandate is inflation targeting. The image above depicts the key inflation indicators tracked by the BOC and reveals that Canada inflation figures remain roughly on par with the central bank’s symmetric 2% inflation target. Correspondingly, evidence of softening inflation across Canada could motivate the Bank of Canada to capitulate and cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since July 2015.

CHART OF CANADIAN INFLATION & EMPLOYMENT

Chart of Canadian Inflation and Employment Historical Data

I noted mid-October in my article Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, CAD/JPY, GBP/CAD how bullish Loonie prospects were likely at risk of dissipating – particularly if evidence of sluggish job growth began to weigh negatively on Canadian inflation. Alas, the upcoming release of Canadian inflation could cause a protracted selloff in the Canadian Dollar if inflation slumps.

BANK OF CANADA INTEREST RATE CUT PROBABILITIES (MARCH 2020)

BOC Bank of Canada Interest Rate Cut Probabilities Chart

According to overnight swaps pricing, the likelihood that the Bank of Canada will cut its policy interest rate by the central bank’s monetary policy update scheduled for March 2020 has teetered roughly around the probability of a coin flip so far this month. That said, the Canadian inflation report due for release this Wednesday could cause a sizable repricing in BOC rate cut expectations and have an above-average impact on CAD price action. There is currently a 47.4% probability that the BOC cuts rates by March 2020, which is up noticeably from a 34.8% probability priced by overnight swaps on November 07.

Read More – Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, NZD/CAD Levels to Watch

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Jumps with BOC Rate Odds; AUD/USD Hit as RBA Cut Odds Rise - Central Bank Watch
USD/CAD Jumps with BOC Rate Odds; AUD/USD Hit as RBA Cut Odds Rise - Central Bank Watch
2019-11-15 18:00:00
USD/MXN: Mexican Peso Plunging into Banxico Rate Decision
USD/MXN: Mexican Peso Plunging into Banxico Rate Decision
2019-11-14 16:27:00
USD/CAD Jumps with BOC Rate Odds; AUD/USD Hit as RBA Cut Odds Rise - Central Bank Watch
USD/CAD Jumps with BOC Rate Odds; AUD/USD Hit as RBA Cut Odds Rise - Central Bank Watch
2019-11-14 15:40:00
USD/CAD Following BOC Rate Odds; NZD/USD Awaits RBNZ Rate Cut - Central Bank Watch
USD/CAD Following BOC Rate Odds; NZD/USD Awaits RBNZ Rate Cut - Central Bank Watch
2019-11-11 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

CAD/JPY
USD/CAD
Mixed
EUR/CAD
AUD/CAD
GBP/CAD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.