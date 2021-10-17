News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm
2021-10-17 10:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-15 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Yen, Crude Oil, Bitcoin Nears Record High, China GDP
2021-10-17 16:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook, For Now
2021-10-17 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Yen, Crude Oil, Bitcoin Nears Record High, China GDP
2021-10-17 16:00:00
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Netflix & Tesla Earnings to Set the Tone for the Market
2021-10-17 13:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Fundamental Forecast: Yield Curve Key to Bullion Prices as Q3 China GDP Nears
2021-10-17 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Coils at Support - XAU/USD Breakout Imminent
2021-10-15 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Rally Susceptible to Slowdown in UK CPI
2021-10-15 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm
2021-10-17 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecasts for the Week Ahead - USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2021-10-16 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • How does stock market liquidity benefit its traders? Learn more here: https://t.co/FWKyIDUwAw https://t.co/tyoYrsh8mQ
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/4078fnQJON
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/kIIBffEMi7 https://t.co/tt59BU8lnS
  • Quarterly earnings from Netflix and Tesla, two big tech companies, will take center stage next week and could set the trading tone for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100. Get your weekly equities forecast from @DColmanFX here: https://t.co/NOCqjJ3TLd https://t.co/HR5xUZeJXp
  • Do you know the difference between investing and trading? Because while the goal might seem the same, they're very different things . Learn more here.https://t.co/fG6fNEPj9q https://t.co/ymGaYjrl1g
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/FOMcsxci50
  • Further your trading knowledge and gain informed market analyses from our expert analyst @DavidJSong on Oil with our free Q4 guide, available for free today.https://t.co/Y6XECmr5fQ https://t.co/XQI3PN4bkQ
  • Nasdaq 100 may hit new high soon. https://t.co/ACtVqiOBl0
  • HSTECH index has likely formed an "Inverse Head & Shoulders" pattern. https://t.co/YFIQEYmuyq
  • The HSI has likely formed a “Double Bottom” chart pattern, which is usually viewed as bullish-biased. https://t.co/wMQ14A867Q
Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook, For Now

Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook, For Now

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement
Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook, For Now

Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Neutral

  • Volatility in global markets is persisting, but for now it’s still translating into a mostly bullish environment for energy prices amid supply chain concerns and an energy supply production deficit (relative to demand).
  • Despite the ongoing bullish fundamental environment in the near-term, the narrative may soon begin to shift as traders look towards next year.
  • The IG Client Sentiment Index suggests thatcrude oil priceshave a mixed trading bias.

Energy Prices Week in Review

Volatility in global markets is persisting, but for now it’s still translating into a mostly bullish environment for energy prices amid supply chain concerns and an energy supply production deficit (relative to demand). Despite calls for increased oil production from OPEC+, Saudi Arabia – the most significant member of OPEC+ – said that the group was already “increasing production.”

OPEC+ will continue to increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November and in the following months, noted Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman last week.

Crude oil prices added another +3.69%, closing at 82.28 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014. Meanwhile, Brent oil moved up by +2.11% at 84.84 per barrel, finishing at their highest level since October 2018. Elsewhere, natural gas prices tallied their third-highest close of 2021 despite losing -2.79%, finishing at levels unseen since February 2014; the contract closed at 5.410 MMBtu.

Despite the ongoing bullish fundamental environment in the near-term, the narrative may soon begin to shift as traders look towards next year. Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz said that 2022 was looking like “a bit of a challenging year,” as OPEC+ figures show that the oil market is due to return to a surplus of 1.4 million bpd.

Economic Calendar Week Ahead

The third week of October sees a generally lighter economic calendar from the world’s major economies; there is only one ‘high’ rated event on the DailyFX Economic Calendar for the United States. But as is the case every week, and particularly of recent, mid-week energy inventories figures should prove the most impactful for crude oil prices.

- On Monday, 3Q’21 Chinese GDP figures are due.

- On Wednesday, September UK inflation rates (CPIH) will be released ahead of the final September Eurozone inflation rates (HICP). September Canadian inflation rates (CPI) are also due before the weekly EIA inventories figures (for the week through October 15).

- On Thursday, September Japanese inflation rates (CPI) will be released.

- On Friday, the flash October US Markit Manufacturing PMI is due shortly after the US cash equity open.

CRUDE OIL PRICE VERSUS COT NET NON-COMMERCIAL POSITIONING: DAILY TIMEFRAME (October 2020 to October 2021) (CHART 1)

Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook, For Now

Next, a look at positioning in the futures market. According to the CFTC’s COT data, for the week ended October 12, speculators increased their net-long oil futures position to 483,511 contracts, up from the 454,271 net-long contracts held in the week prior. The futures market is the most net-long since the week of August 10, 2021, when 509,158 net-long contracts were held.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: CRUDE OIL PRICE FORECAST (October 15, 2021) (CHART 2)

Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook, For Now

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 35.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.79 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 4.95% lower than yesterday and 10.70% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.38% lower than yesterday and 4.19% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Oil - US Crude trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Rangebound and Down
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Rangebound and Down
2020-11-09 13:30:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Tedious Trading Continues
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Tedious Trading Continues
2020-08-10 14:00:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Losing Momentum
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Losing Momentum
2020-06-29 12:30:00
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: Draining Storages Buoy Prices
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: Draining Storages Buoy Prices
2020-06-22 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
Natural Gas