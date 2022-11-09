 Skip to Content
News
The Fate of the US Dollar, the Dow, and Gold After US Midterms, US Inflation Data
2022-11-09 20:55:00
Euro’s Fate Hinges on US Inflation Data, Major Tech Levels to Watch on EUR/USD
2022-11-09 17:45:00
News
WTI Crude Oil Retreats as US Inventories Jump and China Covid Fears Escalate
2022-11-09 12:30:39
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus
2022-11-09 01:00:00
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher
2022-11-08 17:00:28
News
The Fate of the US Dollar, the Dow, and Gold After US Midterms, US Inflation Data
2022-11-09 20:55:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Stalls For Now as The US Dollar Looks to Recover
2022-11-09 11:30:15
News
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Yearly Downtrend
2022-11-09 18:30:45
US Dollar Price Action Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2022-11-09 14:34:00
News
The Fate of the US Dollar, the Dow, and Gold After US Midterms, US Inflation Data
2022-11-09 20:55:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Descending Triangle Highlights Yen’s Short-Term Prospects
2022-11-09 10:56:21
The Fate of the US Dollar, the Dow, and Gold After US Midterms, US Inflation Data

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, John Kicklighter,

Analyst Chat Talking Points:

Although the US midterm results aren’t finalized, it appears that gridlock is returning to Washington, D.C. With Republicans poised to take control of the House and potentially the Senate (contingent upon the runoff in Georgia), the prospect for additional fiscal stimulus over the next two years has been greatly diminished. But we still could see another US debt ceiling showdown culminating in a downgrade of the US credit rating a la 2011.

Overall, the US midterm elections had a modest impact on financial markets on Tuesday and Wednesday – the US Dollar rallied, gold prices slumped, and US stocks dropped back. The impact on the Federal Reserve’s plans may play out over the course of 2023, as a drop off in US fiscal stimulus weighs on the US growth trajectory, helping slow inflation.

Speaking of inflation, the next round of US inflation data are due out on Thursday. What does the October US inflation report mean for the US Dollar, US stocks, and gold prices? What about the December Federal Reserve rate decision? Chief Strategist John Kicklighter and Senior Strategist Christopher Vecchio, CFA discuss in this Wednesday’s DailyFX Analyst Chat.

Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by James Stanley and Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategists

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

