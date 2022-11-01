 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?
2022-11-01 16:00:00
EUR/USD Stuck Below Parity, All Eyes Turn to The Fed
2022-11-01 09:30:38
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Poised for Triangle Breakout as Economic Headwinds Mount
2022-11-01 12:20:54
US Dollar Down as Treasury Yields Slip, Risk Appetite Picks Up
2022-11-01 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Will Dominant Downtrends Hold Next?
2022-11-01 05:00:00
Dow Closes Out Its Best Month Since 1976 But Fed Anticipation Will Throttle
2022-11-01 03:00:46
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?
2022-11-01 16:00:00
Gold Prices Have a Line in the Sand - Can XAU Bulls Run a Reversal?
2022-11-01 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound News: GBP Dictated by USD Ahead of FOMC
2022-11-01 08:04:49
GBP/USD’s Outlook Remains Bleak Ahead of BoE’s November Meeting
2022-10-31 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?
2022-11-01 16:00:00
USD/JPY Slips Back As Market Looks To Fed Chair Powell
2022-11-01 11:00:00
More View more
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?

How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, John Kicklighter,

Analyst Chat Talking Points:

  • Markets are expecting a 75-bps rate hike at the November Federal Reserve meeting.
  • However, traders may be more concerned with what the FOMC signals will come in December and thereafter.
  • Live coverage of the November Fed meeting begins on Wednesday, November 2 at 13:45 EDT/17:45 GMT.

The November Federal Reserve meeting is around the corner and markets are heavily speculating on another big rate hike – a remarkable situation given the US S&P 500's climb these past few weeks.

Although Federal Reserve policymakers have been in a communications blackout window for the past week-plus, there was a noticeable shift in tone in mid-October: several FOMC members began to hint that it may be necessary to signal deceleration of rate hikes over the coming months.

And therein lies the importance of the November Fed meeting: not where interest rates are headed in the short-term, as markets are leaning heavily towards a 75-bps rate hike this week (88% chance per Fed funds futures, 100% chance per Eurodollar spreads); instead, when will the FOMC slowdown the pace of rate hikes and where will the Fed’s main rate peak in 2023?

Absent a new Summary of Economic Projections, these considerations will likely be discussed in the Fed’s policy statement, and more importantly, in Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference on Wednesday.

Chief Strategist John Kicklighter’s FOMC scenario analysis table can be seen below:

How will the US Dollar, stocks, and gold prices respond to the November Federal Reserve rate decision? Chief Strategist John Kicklighter and Senior Strategist Christopher Vecchio, CFA discuss in this week’s DailyFX Analyst Chat.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist and Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategists

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Breaking News: ISM PMI Offers Upside Surprise, Remains in Expansion Territory
Breaking News: ISM PMI Offers Upside Surprise, Remains in Expansion Territory
2022-11-01 14:15:00
USD/JPY Slips Back As Market Looks To Fed Chair Powell
USD/JPY Slips Back As Market Looks To Fed Chair Powell
2022-11-01 11:00:00
EUR/USD Stuck Below Parity, All Eyes Turn to The Fed
EUR/USD Stuck Below Parity, All Eyes Turn to The Fed
2022-11-01 09:30:38
British Pound News: GBP Dictated by USD Ahead of FOMC
British Pound News: GBP Dictated by USD Ahead of FOMC
2022-11-01 08:04:49
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Gold
Mixed
USD/JPY
Mixed
US 500
Mixed
US Tech 100