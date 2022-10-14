 Skip to content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Long Short

News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Hits Fresh Yearly High, but DXY Index Reverses After CPI
2022-10-13 19:15:00
EUR/USD Outlook: EURUSD Consolidates Ahead of US CPI, German Inflation
2022-10-13 10:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bull Flag Formation Takes Shape
2022-10-13 21:30:05
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grip Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Long Short

News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-10-14 11:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones After the CPI Print
2022-10-13 15:03:53
Gold
Bearish
Long Short

News
Gold Price Vulnerable After Failing to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2022-10-14 00:30:05
Gold Price Forecast: Multi-Month Downtrend Continues - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-13 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP): UK Chancellor Kwarteng Sacked, PM Budget U-Turn Expected
2022-10-14 11:45:48
British Pound Backflips as Market Digests US CPI and Possible Fed Actions
2022-10-14 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Long Short

News
British Pound Backflips as Market Digests US CPI and Possible Fed Actions
2022-10-14 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Clings on After US CPI, Be Wary of USD/JPY Intervention as Yen Falls
2022-10-13 23:00:00
September US Inflation Report Explained In 60 Seconds

DailyFX, Research

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

