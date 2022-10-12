How Technical Levels Will Develop in Q4 of 2022

 Skip to content
News
EUR/USD Struggles as Markets Look To EU Energy Meet
2022-10-12 11:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report
2022-10-11 02:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
2022-10-12 13:30:48
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-10-12 09:30:00
News
Gold Price Link to Treasury Yields Flashes Bullish Signal as Speculators Reposition
2022-10-12 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Economy Contracts, BoE Bond Buying Dilemma
2022-10-12 07:21:28
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
News
USD/JPY Rallies to Print New YTD High, Intervention Fears Could Halt Gains
2022-10-12 09:56:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-11 22:00:00
DailyFX, Research

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

Hawkish vs Dovish: How Monetary Policy Affects FX Trading
Hawkish vs Dovish: How Monetary Policy Affects FX Trading
2022-10-12 11:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: UK GDP; FOMC Minutes; US Inflation Rate; China Inflation Rate; US Retail Sales
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: UK GDP; FOMC Minutes; US Inflation Rate; China Inflation Rate; US Retail Sales
2022-10-10 19:00:00
The CPI and Forex: How CPI Data Affects Currency Prices
The CPI and Forex: How CPI Data Affects Currency Prices
2022-10-10 13:30:00
What is Leverage in Forex? Forex Leverage Explained
What is Leverage in Forex? Forex Leverage Explained
2022-10-07 11:15:00
