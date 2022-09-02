Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) Data Explained in 60 Seconds

 Skip to content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Nord Stream Gas Flows Set to Resume, Beleaguered ECB Turns Hawkish
2022-09-02 09:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-01 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Update: G7 Meet to Discuss Russian Oil Price Cap, WTI Rises
2022-09-02 08:10:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Crude Plunge Threatens Major Break
2022-09-01 14:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Holds the Bounce as Headwinds Grow Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls Today
2022-09-02 05:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Bounce from Lows Ahead of NFP
2022-09-01 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Take a Beating, but More Damage Might Come from the US Jobs Report
2022-09-02 03:30:00
Gold Price Weakness Pushes RSI Towards Oversold Territory
2022-09-01 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-01 19:45:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunge Eyes 1.15
2022-08-31 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Rallies to a New 24-Year High
2022-09-02 08:29:00
Japanese Yen Stumbles Against US Dollar as Japan Faces Higher Steel Prices
2022-09-01 23:00:00
Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) Data Explained in 60 Seconds

