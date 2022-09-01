Wednesday Wisdom with John Kicklighter

 Skip to content
EUR/USD
Bullish
News
Euro ( EUR) Latest – EUR/USD Bolstered by Bumper ECB Rate Hike Expectations
2022-09-01 09:20:00
Euro Struggles After Another Fed Flex Toward Higher Rates Boosts the US Dollar
2022-09-01 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
News
Euro Struggles After Another Fed Flex Toward Higher Rates Boosts the US Dollar
2022-09-01 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rebound Unravels After Testing 50-Day SMA
2022-09-01 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)
2022-09-01 13:06:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Extend Losses as Bears Remain at the Driver’s Seat
2022-08-31 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Falls to Critical Support
2022-09-01 12:10:00
Euro Struggles After Another Fed Flex Toward Higher Rates Boosts the US Dollar
2022-09-01 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunge Eyes 1.15
2022-08-31 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-08-31 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
USD/JPY Outlook: USDJPY Briefly Marks New High Ahead of NFP
2022-09-01 11:00:00
Euro Struggles After Another Fed Flex Toward Higher Rates Boosts the US Dollar
2022-09-01 05:00:00
